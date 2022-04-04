Read news from:
German MPs scrap plan for over-18s Covid vaccine mandate

A plan to bring in compulsory vaccination for all adults in Germany has been shelved due to a lack of support.

Published: 4 April 2022 12:52 CEST
A woman receiving her Covid vaccine in February.
A woman receiving her Covid vaccine in February. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

A group of cross-party MPs had proposed a general vaccine mandate that would apply to everyone over the age of 18 in Germany. 

But due to a lack of support for a majority, the group who put it forward have shelved the plan.

They will instead present a ‘compromise’ proposal in the German Bundestag. The new proposal calls for a vaccine mandate for everyone over the age of 50 from October 3rd, plus compulsory counselling on vaccination for all adults.

Introducing a general vaccine mandate has already proved controversial in Germany due a fairly small but loud minority who oppose the idea and protest regularly.

Since experts agree that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 generally causes less severe illness, supporters of a vaccine mandate in Germany have encountered more hurdles. 

Germany’s Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, of the Free Democrats (FDP), even said in February it was “doubtful” that bringing in a vaccine mandate for all adults would be accepted by the Constitutional Court.

What exactly is the new draft proposal?

The latest proposal has been presented by MPs from the ruling coalition parties: the SPD, Greens and FDP. Group members include Dagmar Schmidt, Heike Baehrens and Dirk Wiese from the SPD, Till Steffen and Janosch Dahmen from the Greens, and Katrin Helling-Plahr and Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann from the FDP.

As well as a vaccine obligation for people over 50, the draft says that people aged 18 to 49 would have to prove to their health insurer by September 15th that they have at had a consultation on Covid-19 and vaccines, if they are not already jabbed.

The new proposal also leaves open the possibility of extending compulsory vaccination to all adults at a later date, if necessary. The draft proposes a vote in the Bundestag at the beginning of September on whether there should be compulsory shots for people aged 18 to 49.

The group of MPs is also in favour of a vaccination register, as previously called for by the opposition CDU/CSU.

The bill sounds strikingly similar to another recent proposal for a vaccine mandate for over-50s, which also included a mandatory consultation for other adults. 

That bill was put forward earlier by a cross-party group of MPs surrounding FDP health expert Andrew Ullmann, including a number of SPD and Green Party politicians. However, this group wants to focus on increasing the vaccination rate first before imposing a vaccine mandate on over 50s.

There have been debates in the Bundestag so far on a rejection of compulsory vaccination, a compulsory vaccination from the age of 18, a compulsory vaccination from the age of 50 and the CDU/CSU’s concept of a graduated possible compulsory vaccination, which would only apply if the pandemic situation worsens. 

The Bundestag is to vote on compulsory vaccination on Thursday. So far, it’s unclear if any of the draft proposals will gain a majority. 

German Health Minister calls for fourth Covid jab for over-60s

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants the European Commission to issue an EU-wide recommendation on extra Covid jabs for the over-60s.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:59 CEST
Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, said he wanted to initiate a discussion on a potential EU-wide recommendation for a fourth dose of vaccination for the over-60s with his colleagues from around Europe. 

“We must not forget that the Covid pandemic is not over in Europe,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the meeting in Brussels. “We have very high case numbers, and unfortunately we also have very high death rates.” 

Currently in Germany, a fourth dose is only officially recommended for people over 70 years old and vulnerable groups who have various risk factors for a severe course of Covid. 

According to the SPD health expert, a fourth jab of Covid vaccine could reduce the number of deaths in the over-60s age group significantly. Compared to people in this age bracket who have only had a third dose of vaccine, the risk of mortality after infection decreases by 80 percent.

This is based on data recorded in Israel, where the booster campaign has been much more widespread.

If the European Commission takes up the idea and puts together a new recommendation in conjunction with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), this could be changed EU-wide to include everyone over the age of 60. 

Germany’s own Standing Vaccine Commission (STIKO) would then be likely to issue their own recommendation.

As with the initial booster jab – the third dose – fourth Covid jabs are generally carried out with one of the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. 

But the take-up of the fourth jab has so far been small, with just 10 percent of people who could theoretically have the extra dose actually getting it. That’s compared to around 59 percent of the population who have had a booster jab and the 76 percent who are fully vaccinated. 

Lauterbach pointed out that while “nowhere is lacking” in vaccine doses, the demand both around Europe and in lower-income countries is falling, meaning much of the current stock is likely to be wasted. 

However, as Germany prepares to discard a number of Covid measures like masks in shops and restaurants, the SPD politician was keen to point out that the pandemic is far from over.

“The situation in Europe, as far as the pandemic is concerned, is worse than people feel,” he said, adding that the Ukraine war was drawing attention away from the ongoing public health situation. 

Delays on Omicron vaccine

Speaking in Brussels, Lauterbach also revealed that he believed a new Omicron-specific vaccine won’t be available until autumn.

“September could be the target month,” he said. 

The delivery of the specially developed vaccines had been expected early this year, with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying in January his company would have one available in March.

Last month, BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he expected it to be available in April or May.

Karl Lauterbach holds a press conference

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) holds a press conference in the Ministry of Health, Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa in November last year and rapidly spread globally, is now the dominant variant, accounting for almost all new cases.

It has mutations allowing it to dodge some of the defences generated by current vaccines and from previous infections, and comes in two main sub-lineages: BA.1 and BA.2, with the latter gaining ground.

While Covid vaccines developed for previous strains have shown they largely stave off serious health consequences, they have proved more muted in preventing infections in the first place.

That’s why research teams are aiming to develop one specially designed to block infections with the highly contagious variant. 

