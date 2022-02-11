Read news from:
German conservatives propose vaccine mandate in three stages

Germany's CDU and CSU parliamentary group have put forward their own proposal for compulsory Covid vaccination, which would be enforced in three steps according to the pandemic situation.

Published: 11 February 2022 10:01 CET
A drive-in vaccination point in Berlin.
A drive-in vaccination point in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

The Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party the CSU, believe there should be a staggered “vaccination mechanism” for different groups of people which would only take effect if the Covid situation worsens. 

The criteria for when the graduated vaccination requirement would take effect is still being thrashed out, reported German broadcaster ARD on Friday. 

In the proposal they discuss considering the severity of the Covid virus variant, its transmissibility and the extent of the population’s immunity.

The details would be formulated in a possible new law, the group said. 

The introduction of compulsory vaccination has sparked a heated debate in Germany for weeks.

Another group of politicians from the governing traffic light coalition want to see a general vaccine mandate for everyone over the age of 18 in Germany. 

The conservative bloc proposes three stages:

– In a first stage, everyone over the age of 60 would have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

– The second stage concerns people over the age of 50.

– The last stage is for employees of critical infrastructure, schools, childcare centres and the police.

The proposal does not discuss compulsory vaccination, but instead uses the “vaccination mechanism” (Impfmechanismus) phrase.

The conservatives propose that the mechanism be activated by the Bundestag – if necessary – similar to what MPs in Germany did when they “determined the epidemic situation of national significance” at the beginning of the pandemic. That resulted in exceptional Covid restrictions being brought in. 

The Bundestag would then also clarify at which stage, i.e. for which group of people, the vaccination mechanism takes effect.

CDU/CSU Bundestag group backs a vaccination register

The Christian Democrats and the CSU group are also calling for a ‘vaccination register’ to be implemented in Germany where people’s details would be stored. 

However, this is controversial because of data protection concerns.

The Union proposal is also vague about sanctions. Those who choose not to get vaccinated despite the legal obligation would face a fine, but it is not yet clear how much this would be.

In recent months, the CDU/CSU had strongly advocated for a general vaccination obligation.

But many politicians are now wavering because the Omicron wave has been found to cause less severe illness than previous variants like Delta. 

The federal government is not planning its own bill on compulsory vaccination.

Individual MPs, groups of MPs or individual parliamentary groups are submitting proposals instead. 

However, politicians will be able to vote according to their conscience without having to toe the party line. 

As well as the proposal for compulsory vaccination for everyone over the age of 18 in Germany, the AfD parliamentary group has handed in its own motion, which rejects compulsory vaccination.

A group around the FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki has also taken a clear position against compulsory vaccination.

German health insurance providers refuse to enforce future vaccine mandate

In a blow to the governing traffic-light coalition, German health insurance firms have claimed they would not be responsible for helping to enforce a general vaccine mandate.

Published: 10 February 2022 11:17 CET
German health insurance providers refuse to enforce future vaccine mandate

Legislation put forward by a group of MPs from the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) envision the support of the health insurance companies in monitoring a potential Covid general vaccine mandate. 

But the umbrella organisation of the statutory health insurance firms (GSV) has rejected the idea, claiming that implementing the mandate wouldn’t be within their remit. 

A GKV spokesperson told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe on Thursday that the insurance providers would be willing to fulfil their mandate to inform and advise insured customers, but they could not take it further.

“The enforcement and control of a possible legal vaccination obligation, on the other hand, would be the task of the state,” they said.

What are the proposals?

GKV’s comments will come as a blow to the group of the ‘traffic light’ coalition MPs who have placed the insurance firms at the centre of their plans.

Under their proposals, these public insurance companies would record the vaccination status of their customers in a portal and then pass on details of unvaccinated people to the local health authorities. 

The health authorities would then offer unvaccinated people an appointment and issue fines if the offer were not taken up within four weeks.

SPD parliamentary group vice-chairman Dirk Wiese, who has helped to put together the proposed legislation, told the Funke Media Group he remained committed to the plan. 

“We want to go via the health insurance funds,” he said. “From our point of view, this makes sense, is legally permissible and also feasible.”

The parliamentary group wants to publish the draft law “before next week”, Wiese added. 

If the bill is voted through in parliament in late March, it could come into force by October 1st after six months of reviews and consultations. 

All over-18s without a medical exemption would then be required to have at least three Covid jabs with a recognised EU vaccine, such as Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The legislation would be due to expire in late 2023. 

Higher health insurance costs?

A key point paper presented by MPs last week proposes that fines be placed on people who refuse to get vaccinated, though there are currently no plans for higher health insurance premiums for unvaccinated people in the bills put forward in parliament.

In December last, Bavaria’s health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) had floated proposals for financial penalties added to health insurance costs – and idea that has been supported by Rainer Schlegel, the president of the Federal Social Court. 

According to Schlegel, unvaccinated Covid patients should contribute to the costs of in-patient treatment. The proportion of the costs borne by the patients should be linked to income and assets, he argued. 

The health insurance providers reject this proposal as well.

Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek

Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) speaks at a cabinet meeting in January. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Tobias Hase

Major health insurance AOK, which insures around 27 million people, said penalties through insurance would be misguided. 

“We reject this completely,” said Carola Reimann, head of the board of the AOK national association. “We must not let a few vaccination opponents destroy the fact that we insure everyone in solidarity under the same conditions.”

The former health minister of Lower Saxony argued that higher insurance costs would risk undermining the entire state healthcare system. 

“If you were to introduce higher premiums for the unvaccinated, you would also have to have a different tariff for diabetics, smokers and high-risk athletes,” she said. “Then we would be in a private health insurance system.”

