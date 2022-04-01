Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Berlin lifts almost all Covid rules: What you need to know

For the first time in nearly two years, people in Berlin will not have to wear face masks in many shops, and other restrictions have been lifted. Here's a look at what's changed in the capital.

Published: 1 April 2022 13:31 CEST
A face mask lies on the ground at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.
A face mask lies on the ground at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

For some people it’s ‘freedom day’, and for others it’s reckless. 

But regardless of what you think, the powers that be have spoken: several Covid-19 measures have been relaxed in Germany’s Hauptstadt Berlin as of Friday April 1st. 

What’s changed?

From this date, masks are no longer compulsory in shops, museums, restaurants or schools – unless the business or facilities issues their own mask rules.

Furthermore, the Covid entry pass system – known as 3G in Germany – is no longer in place. That means people don’t have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test to visit most public places. 

“Cinemas, concert halls, theatres, opera houses and other cultural venues may open without any restrictions,” said the Berlin Senate. “The same applies to museums, clubs and recreational facilities.”

Religious events, gyms, hairdressers and similar services also don’t need to have Covid restrictions in place (although some may choose to).

According to a decision by the Senate, however, Berliners must stick to some basic protective measures. These include, the compulsory wearing of FFP2 masks in buses, trains and trams as well as in doctors’ surgeries, hospitals, day clinics and nursing homes.

Children aged between 6 and 13 can wear a medical mask instead of an FFP2 mask in these places.

READ ALSO: What are Germany’s new Covid mask rules?

Meanwhile, people in Berlin will still need to buy a ticket ahead of time for a certain time slot to go swimming but the 3G Covid entry rule is no longer in place. 

Are masks really gone in most places?

Officially they are not mandatory, unless it’s an exception like public transport. But a number of Berlin cultural institutions, among others, have already said they will stick to the mask requirement. These include the city’s three opera houses, the Deutsches Theater, the Schaubühne, the Berliner Ensemble and the Humboldt Forum.

Within the framework of so-called ‘house rights’, it is possible that businesses and cultural facilities continue to enforce the compulsory wearing of masks.

Article continues below video

What about quarantine?

Berlin says that the previous rules for isolating after a positive Covid test also still apply. This also applies to those who have been classified as close contacts by the health department and have not been vaccinated or have recovered recently.

“However, relaxations are also in sight for the quarantine regulations,” said the Senate.

READ ALSO: What to do if you test positive for Covid in Germany?

Why is this happening?

Berlin is adopting the requirements of the federal Infection Protection Act, which was voted in a couple of weeks ago.

Germany was set to relax measures on March 20th, but states used a transition period to extend the rules by around two weeks. Berlin is dropping its restrictions on April 1st, while other states follow in the coming days. 

At least two states – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg – have declared themselves a Covid hotspot and the tougher rules will continue. 

Covid tests in schools 

Covid tests are still mandatory three times a week in Berlin’s schools for now. The rule has been extended to include vaccinated and recovered people at the suggestion of the education administration – whether pupils, teachers or other employees.

In neighbouring Brandenburg, most Covid rules will be dropped as of Sunday, April 3rd. In addition to the mask requirement in schools, the mask requirement in retail outlets and 3G in restaurants, theatres and cinemas and 2G in clubs will be dropped.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Germany has likely reached peak of Covid wave, says RKI

Health experts believe Germany has reached the peak of the Omicron wave - but warn that infection rates are still high.

Published: 1 April 2022 11:46 CEST
Germany has likely reached peak of Covid wave, says RKI

“The peak of the wave has probably been reached,” said the RKI in its latest weekly report, adding: “But the infection pressure remains very high with more than 1.5 million Covid-19 cases reported to the RKI within one week.”

The latest wave is said to have been fuelled by the Omicron subtype BA.2. According to the RKI, the share of the subtype in infections across Germany has risen to over 80 percent. 

The RKI said that in the Omicron wave, the number of people to develop severe illness is “significantly lower” compared to previous waves, even though there is a high number of infections.

There is still some pressure on the health care system due to Covid patients needing treatment, and to staff taking leave due to sickness or quarantine.

But the RKI said the strain is “moderate” compared to previous waves.  

READ ALSO: What to do if you test positive for Covid in Germany

The number of Omicron-associated deaths in relation to new infections “so far remains at a lower level than in previous waves”, said the RKI, but added that it remains “significant in absolute terms”, with around 200 Covid-related deaths per day.

The RKI said fewer cases of severe illness is due to the “increasing build-up of immunity”, especially due to vaccinations combined with a lower proportion of severe disease in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Germany has began significantly easing Covid rules, with masks no longer mandatory in many places.

But the RKI said that the development of the pandemic depends on the behaviour of people.

“The further course of the pandemic depends on whether larger parts of the population continue to behave cautiously and with consideration even if government measures are reduced, or to what extent possible infectious diseases can be transmitted,” health experts said. 

According to official data, there were 1,586.4 Covid infections per 100,000 people on Friday. 

The RKI also reported that the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 252,530, compared to 274,901 the previous day and 296,498 a week ago.

Within the latest 24 hour period, 304 Covid-related deaths were reported. 

READ ALSO: Will Germany’s Covid infections ease up in time for Easter?

SHOW COMMENTS