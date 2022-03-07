Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Eastern German states ready to welcome large numbers of refugees from Ukraine

A large number of refugees from Ukraine are currently arriving in eastern Germany - and states say they are ready to help.

Published: 7 March 2022 11:38 CET
Eastern German states ready to welcome large numbers of refugees from Ukraine
Ukrainians, including women and children, arrive at Görlitz railway station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Danilo Dittrich

According to official figures, around 1,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived so far in the central German states of Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony and Thuringia. The states, which were formally part of East Germany (GDR), are already preparing for more arrivals, though none of their interior ministries have said how many people are expected to arrive.

Saxony-Anhalt’s interior minister, Tamara Zieschang (CDU), said she believes not all of those seeking protection have been registered so far. She has asked arrivals from Ukraine to report to authorities so that they can be given information and advice.

Recent polls have shown that Germans overwhelmingly support welcoming refugees from Ukraine

Dozens of Ukrainians have already crossed into Saxony via the border with Poland near Görlitz by bus and train in recent days and it is expected that a large number of refugees will continue to arrive here first.

Saxony’s interior minister Roland Wöller (CDU) said: “It is not only an imperative of humanity, but also of European solidarity that we take in people.”

READ ALSO: ‘Welcome to Berlin’: Ukrainian refugees pour into Germany

In Saxony as a whole, more than 2,000 places are available in initial reception facilities and there are plans to expand their capacities. State premier Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said that those arriving from Ukraine should spend as short a time as possible in initial reception facilities and be quickly accommodated in towns and villages.

“The children should be able to go to kindergartens and schools. We very much want the women and men to be able to work as well, ” he said.

According to the Saxony state directorate, Ukrainian refugees should be accommodated centrally in Leipzig – where there are currently 550 places available – as here they can be better looked after, for example with interpreters.

Offers of help from the general public

The city of Chemnitz said after an appeal to locals, more than 200 offers to accommodate refugees were received, while the city of Dresden reported 91 offers of housing. According to the municipalities of Magdeburg and Halle (Saale), the large housing cooperatives have also offered to provide a total of around 300 flats.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Due to the large number of offers of help from the population, Saxony, as well as and many districts and municipalities, have set up special help portals and contact forms to better coordinate the offers.

READ ALSO: How people in Germany can support Ukraine

In the Burgenlandkreis in Saxony-Anhalt, people seeking protection are to be accommodated in a former senior citizens’ home and a hotel. And the chambers of crafts in southern and eastern Thuringia want to make the boarding schools of their educational institutions available as accommodation.

Humanitarian aid

Almost all districts of Thuringia have also set up private or voluntary initiatives for helping those affected by the war in Ukraine, including collecting donations, organising aid transports or offering housing. A large aid convoy of 14 vehicles has already returned from a first mission at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees

In Saxony-Anhalt, too, donations of food, equipment and money are currently being collected for the victims of the war in Ukraine. The state itself is coordinating some relief measures, but there are also a number of public and private initiatives.

The state is also preparing humanitarian aid, including for the transport of injured people to hospitals.  

Interior minister Tamara Zieschang said: “This is precautionary at the moment, but unfortunately, in view of the developments in Ukraine, we cannot rule out the possibility that we will also have to provide this humanitarian aid and will do so in this case as well.”

Did you know?

Since German reunification in 1990, the term “Mitteldeutschland” (central Germany) has often been used to describe the region that extends around the triangle of the states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Sometimes it is also used to refer to the three states in their entirety, especially by the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (Central German Broadcasting), which was founded by these states in 1991.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How Germany is preparing to ward off future cyberattacks

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the German government is having to reckon with the dark side of digitalisation: the potential for cyberattacks. Here's what's you need to know.

Published: 4 March 2022 17:42 CET
EXPLAINED: How Germany is preparing to ward off future cyberattacks

What’s going on? 

With relations between Russia and the West arguably at their worst since the Cold War, fears are rising that Germany could soon become the victim of high-scale cyberattacks. 

Such attacks have been known to target elements of critical infrastructure like the energy or water supply, or even attempt to shut down systems in hospitals. In other cases, cybercriminals attempt to interfere with financial markets or pull sensitive data from government departments and agencies. 

“There is currently an increased danger of cyber attacks in Germany in the form of cyber espionage and cyber sabotage,” Baden-Württemberg’s interior minister Thomas Strobl told DPA. “We must increasingly expect wars to be waged in cyberspace and to have an impact on our cyber security.”

One key concern is that, in many cases, Germany is restricted to just one or two suppliers of energy or water per region, which analysts believe is not enough to protect the supply in the event of a cyberattack. 

Another issue is the fact that Germany is currently undergoing a period of relatively rapid digitalisation, leaving more of its infrastructure exposed to such attacks.

“With growing digitalisation, the potential attack surface is also growing, we are also becoming more vulnerable,” said Strobl, adding that computer centres at universities, commercial enterprises and individual citizens are becoming targets. 

READ ALSO: Majority of Germans worried about ‘major war in Europe’

Have there been any recent cyberattacks in Germany?

In today’s highly digitalised landscape, cyberattacks are unfortunately a fact of life and something that most businesses and governments have had to learn to live with. 

However, not all cyberattacks cause an equal amount of disruption or damage, so it’s partially a question of scale.

In February, a cyberattack on an oil company called Oiltanking and Mabanaft affected numerous petrol stations across northern Germany, as well as in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The so-called ‘ransomware’ attack – in which hackers disable systems and then offer to put them back online in return for a ransom – affected the firm’s logistics and loading systems, making it hard for the company to operate as normal. 

However, there was – and still is – no evidence that this was carried out by Russia.

The real fear is that something like the notorious SolarWinds attack in the United States occurs. In 2020, hackers that were believed to be working for Russia managed to silently slip into the network of a piece of management software known as FireEye, and through this single weak point, managed to pull huge swathes of data from companies using that software. 

“In this case, it meant that Russian intelligence had potential access to as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers,” Wired reporter Lily Hay Newman wrote of the fallout.

“They ultimately broke into fewer than 100 choice networks – including those of Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft and the US Justice Department, State Department, and NASA.”

Attacks like these could be devastating in Europe and potentially used to try and mine state secrets. At present, however, there’s no sign that similar attacks have been attempted in Germany.

READ ALSO: How prepared is Germany in the event of a military attack?

Is the government trying to mitigate these risks?

As Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made clear in a recent speech, a strengthening of cyber capabilities is definitely on the agenda.

Speaking in his emergency address to the Bundestag on Sunday, Scholz revealed plans to strengthen the country against potential cyberattacks and explained that “not all attacks are made against the army”. 

“That is why we need strong cooperation in research and development,” he said. “That is why we will strengthen our resilience – technically and socially – for example against cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns; against attacks on our critical infrastructure and communication channels.”

Olaf Scholz Bundeswehr

Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets the commanders of the German military. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/EPA Pool | Clemens Bilan

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has also pledged to expand cyber defence in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We have to think more about countermeasures against cyber attacks,” Faeser told Spiegel on Friday. “It’s a matter of targeted measures to identify perpetrators and crime structures, also abroad, to uncover their concealment measures, behind which they believe they are safe, and to prevent attacks from being carried out”.

What are businesses doing to prepare? 

The Federal Association for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure (BSKI) believes the threat of cyberattacks is increasingly serious and that businesses should make arrangements for this eventuality.

In concrete terms, the association recommends all companies have IT specialists to hand to get services back up and running as well as emergency procedures and backups for the event of a cyberattack.

BSKI member NovaStor has also set up a free hotline where companies can get free advice on cybersecurity measures and assess whether their backups are sufficient. 

SHOW COMMENTS