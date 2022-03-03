Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

‘Welcome to Berlin’: Ukrainian refugees pour into Germany

Ukrainian refugees have been arriving in Germany after fleeing the war. Berlin expects at least 20,000 people in the weeks ahead.

Published: 3 March 2022 10:22 CET
Refugees from Ukraine in Berlin's main station on March 1st.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

The loudspeaker announcement is nearly drowned out by the hubbub of passengers spilling out of the train from Warsaw, but it’s a message many of them have been longing to hear: “Dear passengers from Ukraine, welcome to Berlin!”

Just over a week after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the trickle of war refugees arriving in Germany has swelled into a steady stream.

“The situation has changed dramatically,” said Katja Kipping, senator for social affairs in the city state of Berlin.

On Tuesday evening alone, 1,300 refugees arrived in the German capital by train.

Mayor Franziska Giffey expects Berlin, less than 100 kilometres from Ukraine’s western neighbour Poland, to take in at least 20,000 Ukrainians in the weeks ahead, and his city is urgently preparing emergency accommodation.

Germany’s interior ministry has officially registered more than 5,000 Ukrainian refugees so far. But given the absence of border checks between Poland and Germany the real number is likely higher.

At Berlin’s central train station, Ukrainian women and children make up the bulk of those arriving from Poland, having left behind husbands, fathers and sons to join the fight against the advance of Russian troops.

Among the newcomers is Nathalia Lypka, a German professor from the eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia who fled with her 21-year-old daughter.

‘Scared’

“We met up in Lviv,” she told AFP, resting on a wooden bench set up by volunteers in a corner of the vast railway station, one of Europe’s busiest.

“My daughter was in Kyiv, it was terrible, she was scared and had to take shelter in the metro station” to protect herself from the shelling, she says.

“My husband and son stayed… My husband already served in the army and he had to return to duty,” she adds.

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Berlin on March 1st.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Lypka and her daughter plan to board a train for Stuttgart next, where friends are waiting to take them in.

“We thank Europe for its support,” she adds.

Free tickets

Although the Ukrainian influx pales in comparison with the hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqis who fled their conflict-torn countries for Germany in 2015-2016, the scenes of refugees being greeted by volunteer welcome committees are remarkably similar.

At the Berlin station, volunteers clad in yellow high-visibility jackets hand out bananas, bread rolls and water bottles to new arrivals.

Some carry stickers on their chests that say they speak Russian or Ukrainian. Others help bewildered newcomers plan onward journeys, making use of rail operator Deutsche Bahn’s offer of free travel for Ukrainians.

Nearby, volunteers folding blankets and clothes briefly pause to accept a German woman’s donation of anti-coronavirus face masks.

Elsewhere in the station, the Red Cross is on hand to administer first aid to the refugees, or arrange hospital transport for those requiring more serious care.

“A lot of people arrive here exhausted, they have headaches” and other pains, said Nicolas Schoenemann, who oversees a team of five Red Cross workers.

Among those coming from Ukraine are also a significant number of people originally from Africa.

Before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine was home to some 16,000 African students, according to Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa.

Cameroonian Aurelien Kaze was studying economics in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, which has been hit by Russian shelling.

“We heard the bombardments, there was panic everywhere,” he says, waiting to board a train bound for Brussels where he has relatives.

The 25-year-old considers himself lucky to have had a smooth border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, following reports of racist behaviour by border guards against Africans.

Kaze said it appears to have gone “a little easier” for him than for some others. “They checked my papers,” he recalls, and he was waved through.

By Yannick PASQUET

UKRAINE

Germany seizes €600m superyacht from Russian billionaire

German authorities have allegedly seized a €600m superyacht belonging to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov that was docked in the Port of Hamburg.

Published: 3 March 2022 11:10 CET
Germany seizes €600m superyacht from Russian billionaire

Usmanov was one of several Russian billionaires named on the European Union’s sanction list in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report by Forbes, his 156-metre luxury yacht ‘Dilbar’ – believed to be the largest superyacht in the world by tonnage – was confiscated by Hamburg authorities on Wednesday.

The €600m yacht was located in the yards of local shipbuilding firm Blohm and Voss when it was seized by the government. 

Usmanov is believed to have purchased the 15,917-tonne vessel from German shipbuilding firm Lürssen, who custom-built it over a period of around 52 months and sold it at a €600m price-tag in 2016.

According to the company, it is “one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built, in terms of both dimensions and technology”. It apparently boasts the largest swimming pool ever installed on a yacht, as well as two helicopter pads, a gym, beauty salon and sauna.

After hearing the news that the superyacht had been siezed, Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Geraschenko quipped on Telegram that it should be refitted as a missile cruiser and delivered to Ukraine. 

In a strange piece of poetic irony, there had allegedly been rumours about military-style defence systems located on the yacht when it was first built and sold to Usmanov.

“Dilbar has the most advanced security technologies of any superyacht in the world,” Lürssen CEO Peter Lürssen said at its launch. “But the things you read about it containing an anti-aircraft missile defence system are all nonsense.”

The news of the seizure was welcomed by politicians and commentators from around the world. 

Paul Massaro, an anti-corruption advisor the US Congress, mused on Twitter: “Can’t believe it’s Germany making the first seizures against oligarchs – things really have changed.”
 
 
He added: “So now we wait for a seizure (or two!) a day and coordinated oligarch sanctions from the US & UK. A great start with Usmanov’s mega yacht.” 
 
It comes as other European countries gear up to seize luxury properties, yachts and other multi-million-euro assets from individuals believed to be linked to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. 
 
As reported by The Local on Monday, France has also been busy making a survey of yachts, vehicles, real estate and other financial assets belonging to Russian oligarchs with the aim of the seizing the sanctioned property.
 
This could include several of the mansions and yachts dotted along the French Riviera – an area that has long been a playground for super-rich Russians. 
 
German weapons reach Ukraine
 
Following Germany’s dramatic about-turn on delivering weapons to conflict zones, a number of arms purchased by the German government were reported to have reached Ukraine on Wednesday evening.

The delivery includes 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface-to-air ‘stinger’ missiles. 

According to DPA, Germany plans to deliver more weapons to Ukraine shortly.

The Ministry of Economics has approved the delivery of 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles taken from the stocks of the National People’s Army – the ‘Bundeswehr’ of the GDR. 

Meanwhile, thousands of people continue to take to the streets in cities around Germany to call for peace.

In a protest held on Munich’s Königsplatz on Wednesday evening, an estimated 45,000 people gathered to express their anger at the ongoing war. 

Speaking at the event, Bavarian state premier Markus Söder told the crowd: “Tonight we are all Ukrainians.” 

The demo followed similar events in Berlin and Cologne that saw hundreds of thousands of protesters in attendance.  

