UKRAINE

How Germany is preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees

In comparison with the crisis of 2015, the EU has shown a rare level of unity when it comes to the question of Ukrainian refugees. But what is Germany doing to prepare - and will it be able to cope?

Published: 1 March 2022 12:51 CET
Asylum centre Berlin Reinickendorf
A sign directs people to the asylum centre for refugrees in Berlin Reinickendorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Estimates about the number of people who may have to flee Ukraine in the coming days and weeks have drawn comparisons with the refugee crisis of 2015, when hundreds of thousands fled war-torn Syria and headed across the Mediterranean into Europe. At the time, disunity in Europe over the crisis led to former Chancellor Angela Merkel accepting more than a million asylum seekers into Germany, a move that prompted years of debate and fierce criticism from the hard right. 

This time, however, the European Union seems fully unified in its approach and has declared that Ukrainians should be given the right to live and work in any member state for at least three years in light of the crisis. 

With Germany among those declaring its willingness to accept refugees, the pressure will be on to ensure that it is fully prepared and able to provide people with an acceptable quality of life. 

How many refugees are there?

So far, the United Nations estimates that more than 500,000 people have been forced to leave Ukraine after Russian troops invaded the country. Many of these – an estimated 350,000 or so – have fled into neighbouring Poland, and some will continue on to Germany. 

To put this in context, this is a snapshot of the number of people who have left Ukraine within the first five days of the crisis. The UN believes around four million displaced Ukrainians could seek refuge in other countries during the conflict. 

The scale of the crisis has led to some to talk of a historic wave of refugees. “The EU is really doing a 180-degree turn on its previous immigration policies,” Wiebke Judith of refugee advocacy organisation Pro Asyl told Tagesschau. “This is due to the overall geopolitical situation. There is greater solidarity with neighbouring countries than was the case in 2015 with the majority of those who fled at that time.”

How many people are entering Germany?

So far, the number of refugees crossing the German border has been relatively modest compared to the influx in places like Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. According to DPA, about 1,800 Ukrainians have reached the German borders so far – with many heading to eastern cities like the capital.

In Berlin alone, about 400 people arrived over the weekend, according to the State Office for Refugee Affairs. However, more are expected every day. 

At present, there have been no targets set for the acceptance of refugees, and none of the EU countries neighbouring Ukraine have so far asked for Germany to do more. “For us, the main thing now is to find unbureaucratic solutions to get people to safety quickly,” Interior Minister Nancy Fraeser told ARD. “It’s less about distribution, it’s about seeing how we can help the neighbouring states.”

READ ALSO: Hundreds of Ukrainians arrive in Berlin after fleeing war

Is it easy to cross the border?

Technically, people should be in possession of a biometric passport in order to cross the border, but in reality, this is highly unlikely to be enforced at present. This is partly because both Poland and Germany are in Schengen – meaning no regular border checks – and partly because officials are likely to waive initial requirements for full paperwork during the current crisis. 

To facilitate travel from Poland into Germany, rail operator Deutsche Bahn also announced on Sunday that it would be offering free train travel for any Ukrainian national or resident heading from Poland to Germany. It said it was working with Polish railways to put on additional services. This should make it easy for more refugees to carry on to Germany after entering Poland. 

A person holds a placard reading “Stop Putin” as she waits for a train with people arriving from Ukraine via Wroclaw in Poland as they fled Ukraine after Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. Photo: Tobias Schwarz / AFP

How long can they stay?

Under current rules, Ukrainian nationals are allowed to stay in any EU country for up to 90 days, and the German government has confirmed that this could be extended for another 90 via a residence permit application if the situation in Ukraine were still ongoing. 

However, the EU is currently looking into making sweeping changes that would allow people fleeing Ukraine to receive a right of abode in member states without a lengthly asylum process. At present, officials have floated the idea of a permit for three years that would include a work permit, access to social welfare, medical care and, under certain circumstances, family reunification. 

A concrete proposal will be put on the table at a meeting of EU interior ministers on Thursday. 

Is there enough accommodation available?

According to the Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the government is already coordinating closely with the federal states “to ensure the even distribution of war refugees arriving in Germany”. Due to the overwhelming willingness of the federal states to take in refugees from Ukraine, officials don’t currently expect bottlenecks in accommodation, BAMF told Tagesschau.

The latest reports from Berlin suggest that the city is reviving infrastructure from 2015 and 2016 to allow it to cater for a greater number of asylum seekers. The city has already prepared 1,300 emergency beds for refugees and is planning to add 1,200 more in the coming days.

Just across the border from Poland in Brandenburg, accommodation is being readied for 10,000 people, regional interior minister Michael Stuebgen told RBB.

Ukrainian refugee family Berlin

A Ukrainian couple with a young child, from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, procede to their temporary lodging at a refugee center in Berlin on February 25th, 2022. Photo: John Macdougall / AFP

Meanwhile, a number of cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, including Cologne, Essen and Düsseldorf, have expressed their readiness to take in refugees. According to recent statements, 850 free refugee beds are available in Essen at present, though many facilities are occupied by people from Afghanistan. 

As the number of refugees grows, it’s likely we’ll see German states putting their old refugee accommodation from the mid-2000s back into use – assuming there is any available. 

Many people around the country have also been using online forms to express their readiness to host Ukrainian refugees in spare rooms and empty accommodation. The government is also hoping that the some 330,000 Ukrainians and people of Ukrainian heritage will be able to support friends and relatives arriving from the country. 

READ ALSO: How people in Germany can support Ukraine

What are the other issues?

Following reports that African students in Ukraine were prevented from crossing the border into Poland along with white Ukrainians, there are concerns that non-European refugees will receive a much less warm welcome when fleeing the war zone. 

Refugee advocacy group Pro Asyl has welcomed the willingness of the EU to help Ukrainians fleeing war, but has cautioned that all residents of Ukraine should be able to seek refuge elsewhere, regardless of their nationality. 

“Ukraine itself has offered many people protection from war and persecution in recent years, for example from Syria, Chechnya and Somalia,” the organisation told Tagesschau. 

In addition, it said, there were Afghans evacuated from Kabul and students from all over the world.

“The bombs don’t differentiate as far as nationality and skin colour are concerned, and just as little differentiation should be made at the borders,” said the head of Pro Asyl’s Europe department, Karl Kopp.

READ ALSO: EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

UKRAINE

Hundreds of Ukrainians arrive in Berlin after fleeing war

Exhausted, in shock and laden with heavy bags, the first groups of refugees fleeing Ukraine have arrived at Berlin Hauptbahnhof.

Published: 1 March 2022 11:57 CET
At Berlin central station, commuters rush past a mother and her four children as they stand bewildered on the platform, weighed down by heavy luggage.

Two of them, still toddlers, are wearing hats and jackets in blue and yellow, the colours of the flag of Ukraine, the country from where they have just fled.

Germany has opened its doors to refugees from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began last week, displacing more than half a million people already.

“We are going to Dresden (in eastern Germany). We have a good friend there who said he could find us a place to stay,” 17-year-old Ukrainian student Maxym Floria tells AFP.

Floria set off four days ago with his mother and younger brother from Izmail, in the Odessa region, and has travelled through Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland to get here.

“If Odessa fell we didn’t stand a chance, so we decided to leave with my family,” he said.

Only a relatively small number have made it to Germany so far: around 1,800, according to a spokesman for the interior ministry.

READ ALSO: EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

Men left behind

Floria’s father, like all men aged between 18 and 60, has not been allowed to leave Ukraine as he has been called up to fight.

The family are not intending to stay in Germany permanently.

“I firmly believe that we will be able to go home safely and that everyone will fight for our country,” Floria said, visibly emotional and exhausted.

Berlin is expecting to see a sharp increase in the number of women and children arriving from Ukraine in the coming days.

The German capital and the surrounding state of Brandenburg have already reactivated some of the systems deployed in 2015 to cope with an influx of refugees from the Middle East, mainly Iraq and Syria.

Ukraine is at least 700 kilometres (430 miles) from Berlin, but Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has repeatedly stressed that Germany’s borders are open to those fleeing the conflict.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the Ukraine crisis could impact Germany

Night train from Warsaw

The Russian invasion has provoked an outpouring of support in Germany, with more than 100,000 people joining a demonstration in Berlin on Sunday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

On Monday, an estimated 250,000 people took part in a protest against the war in Cologne in a sombre replacement for the city’s cancelled Carnival. 

Some have also taken to social media to organise initiatives to transport food and clothes to the Polish-Ukrainian border and to offer accommodation in Berlin.

The European Union is planning to grant Ukrainians fleeing the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years.

Helper for Ukrainian refugees

A volunteer awaits Ukrainian refugees from Warsaw, Poland. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

At Berlin Hauptbahnhof, one of the largest stations in Europe, the situation is a far cry from 2015, when Germans welcomed cohorts of refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria by serving them soup and handing out toothbrushes.

On platform 14, police officers and volunteers draped in Ukrainian flags are there to welcome a handful of refugee families who have just arrived on the night train from Warsaw.

Berlin has already prepared 1,300 emergency beds for refugees and is planning to add 1,200 more in the coming days.

In Brandenburg, which borders Poland, accommodation is being readied for 10,000 people, regional interior minister Michael Stuebgen told the RBB broadcaster.

The authorities are also counting on support from the 330,000 Ukrainians or people of Ukrainian origin already living in Germany, many of whom still have family and friends back home.

By Yannick Pasquet

