UKRAINE

How people in Germany can support Ukraine

Watching unprovoked war and suffering break out on European soil, many people are desperate to help - but it's hard to know how from a distance. Here's a few ways that people in Germany can support Ukraine and its people.

Published: 28 February 2022 13:50 CET
Collection point Ukraine
People sort boxes and bags full of donated items at a collection point in Frankfurt am Main on Sunday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

For the past four days, it’s been hard to look away from the brutal war unfolding in a country less than 800km away from Germany’s borders. Devastating scenes of destruction and human suffering, fears of the conflict escalating and worries for any friends and family in Ukraine have given many of us the habit of non-stop doom-scrolling, while feeling utterly powerless to stop it from happening. 

Though we may not control access to the SWIFT banking system or warehouses full of military supplies, there are many real and direct ways for individuals to support the people of Ukraine and their fight for democracy. Here are a few of them.

Make a donation

This is one of the quickest and easiest ways to support Ukraine, and though trying to choose where to place your money can feel a bit overwhelming, a donation to any of the below – no matter how small – is likely to make a difference. 

If you want to focus on supporting injured or vulnerable civilians, the German Red Cross (DRK) has expanded its operations into the Ukraine for precisely this reason. According to DRK, they’re currently looking for donations to buy medicine and supplies for injured civilians in particular. You can find their English-language donations page here

Another good organisation for supporting Ukrainian civilians is Caritas. According to their website, donations go directly to their partner organisation in the Ukraine and will assist with supplies for people fleeing war-torn areas, including food, medicine, blankets, beds and water. Trained mental health workers are also there to help people process the trauma they’ve experienced. You can find details of how to donate online here (in German). 

Flowers and candles outside the Consulate General

Flowers and candles lie outside the Ukrainian Consulate General in Munich on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Doctors Without Borders are also active in Ukraine, offering consultations and psychological support, as are UNICEF and SOS-Kinderdörfer Weltweit, two organisations dedicated to helping families and children fleeing the crisis.

To support the Ukrainian military directly, you can donate to Army SOS, which buys the supplies the army needs (including things like radio sets, uniforms, supplies and ammunition) and promises to deliver them straight to the front lines. You can also donate to the army via a special fund set up by the National Bank of Ukraine and to Come Back Alive, a foundation set up to support the Ukrainian military with by purchasing essential equipment like body armour and helmets.

We also rely heavily on journalists in the Ukrainian warzones to be on right side of the war of information being fought by Vladimir Putin and his ilk. To support Ukrainian journalism, you can donate here or at this Gofundme page that will help the media keep going during the crisis.

For a fuller list of organisations collecting and acception donations to help the Ukraine, check out the Germany section of the ‘How to help Ukraine’ website

Buy things directly 

This is a bit trickier and will probably need to be coordinated within your community, but if you can find reliable reports about what the military and civilians most urgently need, purchasing these items yourself and ensuring their delivery to the Ukrainian border could be more immediately useful than a monetary donation.

A recent post by a volunteer on Facebook suggested that medicine, first aid kits, hygiene articles, food, sleeping bags, balaclavas, thermal clothing and radio sets are needed and can be dropped off at various collection points in major German cities such as Berlin, Cologne and Düsseldorf to be taken to Ukraine. In Düsseldorf, for example, the Ukrainian Consulate General and Ukrainian Catholic Church are apparently accepting donations, while some Cologne-based donations are being organised by the German-Ukrainian organisation the Blue and Yellow Cross. You can find more details of those here. There was also a recent collection for refugees held in central Frankfurt am Main, which garnered incredible support. Be sure to keep an eye out for future ones. 

Ukrainian donations in Frankfurt

Volunteers sort out donations for Ukrainians at a collection point in Frankfurt am Main on Sunday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

According this Facebook event, Berliners can take donations to the Pilecki Institute, Pariser Platz 4A, Berlin, between 10 and 6pm each day. At present, they say that sleeping bags and mats are the most crucial thing, as people are sleeping in cold cellars. However, donations of power banks, first-aid kits, head and hand torches and clothes are also welcome. You can also join two Telegram groups – @ukrainehelpberlin@ukraineberlinarrivalsupport – where you can hear about opportunities to support Ukrainians arriving in Berlin or others in need, and sign up as a volunteer here

If you’re unsure of where to go in your own city, look for Ukrainian organisations and groups in your area and reach out to them to ask if they know of donation points, or shout out on social media channels such as Facebook asking if anyone knows where supplies can be taken and what is most needed at the moment. You can also search for keywords like “Sammelstelle Ukraine” (Ukraine collection point), plus the name of your area, to see what pops up.

If you can, it’s best to try and find something organised by an existing association (Verein) or group to ensure the collections are legitimate and effective. If you’re really stuck and aren’t sure if there’s anything in your area, you can always get in touch with The Local and we will try our best to give you a hand. 

Join a solidarity protest

It may feel indirect compared to handing over physical aid at a collection point, but getting out on the streets in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine is a vital part of the picture.

On Sunday, an estimated 100,000 demonstrators gathered in the centre of Berlin in an outpouring of support for the nation and its people, declaring their commitment to peace, and demanding an appropriate response from the government. Not only is it crucial at this juncture to show Ukraine the world is with them, but protesting is also a good way of channeling pent up frustration, anger or sadness into something productive and connecting with other people who are feeling the same way.

People walk down Straße des 17. June in Berlin during a demo in support of Ukraine on February 27th, 2022

People walk down Straße des 17. June in Berlin during a demo in support of Ukraine on February 27th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Offer accommodation and support refugees

If you have any spare room in your house or apartment or are going away for a short time, there are various ways to offer it to refugees from the Ukraine. The first is Elinor, which is helping to connect refugees with any private rooms that can be offered for a duration of at least two weeks. You can also offer space in your flat or other forms of support using this online document that was recently shared by Tagesspiegel, though it’s unclear who set it up. 

An alternative online form explicitly opens up the offer of support to people who may not be white or European, or who may be LGBTQ and could therefore find it harder to find a welcoming home. Again, it’s unclear who the author of the form is, but the survey description claims they are look to find people who can offer “inclusive space for vulnerable people that might not find shelter somewhere else”.

(article continues below)

If you can’t offer somewhere directly (or even if you can), there are some less direct ways you can help asylum seekers.

One is by donating to refugee organisations such as Albatros or UNO Flüchtlingshilfe. Another is by writing to a local politician or politician in your home country to let them know you would like refugees to be welcomed in your area. The EU already plans to grant Ukrainians asylum and is asking member states to offer them refuge for a minimum of three years, but airing your support may also be useful so that politicians realise that public opinion is on their side. 

There are also countries such as the UK that so far haven’t committed to taking Ukrainian refugees unless they have family in the UK, so if you’re a Brit in Germany, it may be worth writing to your former local MP to campaign on this issue. 

Push for an appropriate response

This one may take some reading up on, but if you’re passionate about, for example, toughening sanctions on Russia or ensuring a more robust response to the crisis from politicians, companies or sports teams you follow, it doesn’t hurt to put pressure on them. For some really useful information on staying informed and understand the war, we highly recommend this article by Global Citizen, which will guide you through some trustworthy news sources to follow as well as documentaries, podcasts and articles for background on the conflict. 

If you feel compelled to reach out to an MP, sports club or brand, try tweeting them or writing to them directly to express your opinion. Of course, it’s best to do this politely and by stating a few key grounds for your opinions and asking them to take the action you propose, rather than having a rant (though that can feel very cathartic).

If you think an issue is being overlooked or needs a greater response from the public and politicians, you can also set up online petitions directly via the Bundestag website or indirectly on sites like Avaaz.org and Change.org

Anything we’ve missed?

If you’re organising aid for Ukraine or think we’ve missed something important in this article, please let us know by emailing [email protected]

EXPLAINED: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a fierce debate on how Germany can reduce its longstanding reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 28 February 2022 17:14 CET
EXPLAINED: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy

In response to Russian aggression last week, German chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a halt to the Nord Stream 2 project – a pipeline which was set to increase gas imports from Russia to up to 70 percent of Germany’s total deliveries. Although the pipeline was not yet in use, and will therefore not immediately impact on energy supply, it serves as a reminder of Germany’s close ties to Russian energy sources.

How dependent is Germany on Russia for its energy supply?

According to the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK), Germany imports 35 percent of its oil, 55 percent of its natural gas and 50 percent of its coal from Russia.

In 2021, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas worth €19.4 billion – an increase of 49.5 percent and accounted for 59 percent of all imports from Russia.

READ ALSO: Germany faces up to problematic dependence on Russian gas

Oil imports are mainly processed in refineries into fuel and diesel, but are also used for heating. Many companies also use oil as a raw material and manufacturing lubricant.

A fuel nozzle in the tank opening of a vehicle at a petrol station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Gas is mostly used for heating and electricity generation, though industry – especially steel manufacturers – need natural gas for certain processes, as do fertiliser and plastics manufacturers.

Coal is currently mainly burned in coal-fired power plants to produce electricity.

Will supplies last for the rest of the winter?

As the dependence on Russian energy supply is greatest in the gas sector, energy experts have been concerned for weeks about the level of supply to the German and European gas storage facilities.

But, provided that the winter continues to be relatively mild, Germany is expected to get through it safely. According to Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), this is true even in the event that prices for natural gas continue to rise or Russia reduces or completely cuts off gas supplies.

READ ALSO: Germany can do without Russian gas, says minister

Chairman Timm Kehler of the industry association Zukunft Gas told the German Press Association: “We are observing the current supply situation very closely and can say, at least in the short term, that the gas supply for Germany is secure. Heating customers in particular need not worry because of their particularly protected legal position and diversified gas purchases from other countries.”

According to Minister Habeck, further measures have already been initiated for the next winter of 2022/2023, with owners of gas storage facilities being obliged to fill the storage facilities before the start of winter. The corresponding law to secure gas reserves is also already in preparation and should be passed soon.

But in the long term, the Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany’s “hunger” for gas must be reduced as much as possible and that the German government would present a gas reduction plan “very promptly”.

The Minister of Economy also wants to look for new supply partners for oil. Here, however, the situation is less dramatic because of the national oil reserve, which means that oil supplies are currently sufficient to meet demand for another 90 days. “We are on the safe side with oil,” he said.

Habeck also announced that a similar reserve should now also be created for coal. In 2021, Germany still purchased around 18.5 million tonnes of hard coal.

A return to coal and nuclear power?

The war in Ukraine has also prompted a new debate in Germany about a return to a wider use of coal and nuclear power.

The traffic-light coalition government had planned to phase-out coal use in Germany by 2030. But in light of potential energy shortages due to the conflict with Russia, ministers have been vocalising the possibility of a short-term return to coal.

When asked whether the Greens would now have to postpone a coal phase-out by ZDF on Sunday, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said: “Yes, that is the price we too are paying for this war by Mr Putin.” Germany’s solidarity with Ukraine will “also have a price for us here, economically, financially”, she said.

Earlier on Sunday, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck also said that he had not ruled out longer operating times for coal and nuclear power plants in Germany.

A sign reading “Access to the nuclear power plant” stands next to a path leading to the entrance building of the Brokdorf nuclear power plant. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

However, Habeck also pointed out that the three nuclear power plant operators Eon, EnBW and RWE have already refused to extend their operating lives. The preparations for the shutdowns are so far advanced that the nuclear power plants can only continue to operate with high safety concerns, he said. Nevertheless, his ministry is looking into it, and is considering extending the operating times of German nuclear power plants and also coal-fired power plants.

Short-term cost increases

Last week, the global stock markets reacted sharply to Russia’s military aggression: from Wednesday to Thursday, a megawatt hour of gas on the market became 43 percent more expensive. The gas price ultimately determines the heating costs and, though tenants will not notice the price increases immediately, in a few months or even next year they are likely to see a spike when the service charges are billed.

But Minister Habeck’s assessment is that prices would “level off again in the medium term with a view to the world market”. They are also looking at a wide range of measures to ease the burden of the price increases on low-income families. 

Speeding up a move to renewable energy sources

Although it seems that German energy supplies will survive the next winter, Minister Habeck emphasised that it is now necessary to reduce dependence on all three fossil energy sources – oil, gas and coal – as quickly as possible. “Today at the latest, even those who are ‘not so keen’ on climate protection must realise that independence from as many fossil energy sources as possible is a strategic and a security policy issue”, Habeck said.

In the medium and long term, however, the focus is on a significantly faster expansion of green electricity from wind and solar power in Germany, which should above all also dampen prices. Habeck said that he wants to remove existing major obstacles to significantly expanding the number of wind and solar energy sites and that the “sleepiness” in approaching expansion must now be overcome.

Could other countries help out?

At the EU level, there is a solidarity mechanism under which EU countries are supposed to share gas reserves in an emergency, especially to protect households from shortages.

The EU Commission is also currently trying to secure additional supplies of gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU. According to official information, talks are underway with Azerbaijan, Egypt, Nigeria and Norway, among others.

The Japanese government has also pledged to redirect surplus liquefied natural gas supplies destined for Japan to Europe andthe Gulf state of Qatar also wants to give up surplus supplies. The Qatari ambassador in Berlin said the country was in principle prepared to make larger gas deliveries to Germany. Overall, the EU Commission says that the EU is on the safe side this winter even in the event of a complete disruption of Russian gas supplies.

