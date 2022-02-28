Read news from:
UKRAINE

Boring to ‘historic’: the awakening of Germany’s Olaf Scholz

Often described as predictable and "robotic", Chancellor Olaf Scholz has become emboldened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, smashing policy taboos to steer Germany into "a new era" that could reshape its role on the world stage.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:45 CET
Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) gives a special address to parliament on the Ukraine crisis. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Just a few weeks ago, German media were openly asking “where is Scholz?”, slamming the Social Democrat’s perceived lack of leadership on pressing issues like the coronavirus pandemic and worsening Ukraine crisis.

But Moscow’s attack on Ukraine last week has jolted the chancellor into action, culminating in what commentators have called a “historic” speech on Sunday.

Scholz, who has only been in office three months, spoke with uncharacteristic clarity when he unveiled a slew of defence and foreign policy shifts that promise to upend Germany’s decades-long reluctance to raising its military profile.

“The Ukraine crisis has changed the chancellor. And now he’s changing our country,” the top-selling Bild daily wrote.

Addressing an emergency parliamentary session, Scholz told the nation that “we are now in a new era”.

In a country haunted by post-war guilt, Scholz assured Germans that they were “on the right side of history” as Ukraine’s allies.

Among the headline-grabbing announcements was a pledge to earmark 100 billion euros ($113 billion) this year alone to modernise the chronically underfunded the army, called the Bundeswehr.

Scholz also said that Europe’s biggest economy would commit to spending more than two percent of Germany’s gross domestic product on defence annually, surpassing even NATO’s target.

His coalition government had earlier already reversed a ban on sending weapons to Ukraine, and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia.

The move came as a relief to the United States and European partners, who had begun to question Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Moscow.

Some observers have speculated that it was perhaps no coincidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin timed his invasion after the departure of veteran chancellor Angela Merkel.

He had built a working relationship with her based on mutual respect and a shared history of living in ex-communist East Germany.

But if he sensed weakness in Berlin while the new government found its footing, his radical actions appear to have galvanised not just Scholz, but the nation.

More than 100,000 people took to the streets in Berlin at the weekend to protest against Russia’s invasion.

Surprises

Der Spiegel weekly, which once described Scholz as “the embodiment of boredom in politics”, praised the chancellor for displaying “the leadership that had been missing in recent weeks”.

“Scholz, who is often rhetorically vague, has left no doubt about his determination,” Spiegel wrote.

But Scholz has surprised observers before.

As Merkel’s finance minister, he suspended Germany’s cherished debt brake to unleash a “bazooka” in pandemic aid, and crossed a previous red line by backing a European Union recovery package partially funded by joint borrowing.

He also came from behind to win last year’s general election, staying true to his boring-but-reliable persona while avoiding the gaffes that brought down rivals from the Green party and from Merkel’s conservative camp.

He now heads Germany’s first-ever three-way coalition, consisting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business FDP.

Scholz’s policy reversals mark a turning point for his centre-left SPD, which has historically championed close ties with Russia.

‘Naive’

Russia’s war-mongering is a “rude awakening” that has forced the SPD “to throw decades-old convictions overboard”, the conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine daily wrote.

Scholz has also distanced himself from former SPD chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose close friendship with Putin and Russian business dealings have become an embarrassment to the party.

At the same time, Scholz’s new path marks a sharp break with the commerce-driven pragmatism of the Merkel years in dealing with Russia.

Merkel’s emphasis on trade and dialogue with an increasingly belligerent Moscow during her four terms in office will now be seen in a different light, political scientist Ursula Muench told AFP. 

“We will no longer praise her negotiating skills, but ask whether she and her government were too naive about Putin,” she said.

By Michelle Fitzpatrick

UKRAINE

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
How you can help Ukrainian media 

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

