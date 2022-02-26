Read news from:
Austria
Germany approves weapon deliveries to Ukraine: govt source

Germany has approved the deliveries of 400 anti-tank rocket launchers to Ukraine, a government source said Saturday, in a U-turn from its longstanding policy of banning weapon exports to conflict zones.

Published: 26 February 2022 19:11 CET
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade launcher
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade launcher on his position on the front line near Novognativka village, Donetsk region on February 20th, 2022. Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

“Given the Russian attack on Ukraine, the government is prepared to release urgently needed material for the defence of Ukraine,” the source said in a statement.

The anti-tank launchers will be delivered through the Netherlands, which had purchased the equipment from Germany but which had required Berlin’s green light to transfer the weapons to Kyiv.

Besides the anti-tank launchers, 14 armoured vehicles have been approved for Ukraine.

The vehicles will be handed over to Ukrainian services, and “will serve for the protection of personnel, possibly for evacuation purposes”, said the source.

Up to 10,000 tonnes of fuel will also be transferred through Poland to Ukraine, said the source, adding that other “possible support services is now being examined”.

Kyiv has for weeks been pleading with Germany to send armaments to help it to face down an invasion by Russia.

Berlin’s obstinate refusal until now to approve weapon deliveries, and a previous decision to send only 5,000 helmets, had sparked anger and mockery.

Germany working on limiting Russia access to Swift

Germany said Saturday it was working on excluding Russia from the Swift interbank system in a "targeted and functional" way that would limit any collateral damage.

Published: 26 February 2022 19:01 CET
“We are working at the same time urgently on limiting the collateral damage from an exclusion from Swift so that (the measure) hits the right people,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a joint statement.

“What we need is a targeted and functional limitation of Swift,” they added.

More EU nations – including France and Italy – have been moving to exclude Russia from using the Swift banking network, but Germany has been more cautious.

Russian gas makes up a higher share of energy supplies in Germany and other parts of Europe than in France, which backs the move. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday again asked European nations to sever Russia from the banking system.

Swift’s messaging system allows banks to communicate rapidly and securely about transactions, and cutting Russia off would cripple its trade with most of the world.

“There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from Swift. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision,” Zelensky said earlier in a video address posted online.

The Hungarian government has angrily denied suggestions it had blocked moves to exclude Russia from Swift.

‘Unyielding egoism’
Ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki criticised the “unyielding egoism that we see in certain Western countries, including here in Germany”.

Olaf Scholz in a face mask in front of armed guards

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the Polish Prime Minister and the Lithuanian President on February 26th, 2022 at the Chancellery in Berlin, as they meet for talks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

He urged Berlin to “finally decide on sanctions that are actually crushing”, including the exclusion from Swift.

Earlier this week, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said he was “open” to including Swift in the EU’s sanctions response package.

But he added that it “would mean that there is a high risk that Germany will no longer receive gas, raw material supplies from Russia”.

Iran has been disconnected from the Swift system in the past over its nuclear programme.

Russia meanwhile has been developing domestic financial infrastructure to counter such a threat, including the SPFS system for bank transfers and the Mir card payments system.

Cutting off Russia could complicate remaining trade with Europe.

