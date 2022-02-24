For members
EXPLAINED: How the Ukraine crisis could impact Germany
Following the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, western leaders are gathering for emergency talks and are set to hit Moscow with a fresh wave of sanctions. The Local looks at Germany's response to the crisis and how the country could be affected.
Ukrainian citizens in Europe express their fears about the war in Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau
