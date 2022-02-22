Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE CRISIS

Germany halts controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Germany on Tuesday put on ice the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline in response to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, finally halting the €10 billion project that has long irked allies.

Published: 22 February 2022 12:23 CET
Olaf Scholz
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) waits in the chancellory ahead of the Nord Stream 2 announcement. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Berlin had over the years doggedly pursued the pipeline which was set to double natural gas import capacity from Russia, despite opposition from the United States and Eastern Europe which fear it would leave the continent too dependent upon Russian energy.

Through controversies that had weighed on German-Russian ties — from the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to several spying scandals to a series of cyberattacks, the German government had pushed on with the project, which was finally completed last year and was awaiting regulatory approval.

But hours after Putin’s decision on recognising separatists in eastern Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he had asked for the approval process to be halted, despite a severe energy crisis that has sent gas prices soaring in Europe.

“That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating,” he said.

Germany will now begin a new assessment of how it can meet its energy requirements, he said. “The situation has fundamentally changed.”

The White House immediately hailed the decision, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it “a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances”.

Meanwhile Dmitry Medvedev, vice president of Russia’s council of security said Germany was just shooting itself in the foot.

“The German chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2… well, welcome to the new world where Europeans will soon pay €2,000 euros for 1,000 cm3 of gas,” he tweeted.

Earlier Tuesday Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had demanded an immediate halt to Nord Stream 2, arguing that Russia was wielding the pipeline as a “geopolitical weapon”.

At a press conference in Berlin with visiting Irish prime minister Micheal Martin on Tuesday afternoon, Scholz warned Russia that a decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was only one “concrete” step and that further sanctions could follow.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany has scuppered Nord Stream 2 but there are questions left to answer

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“There are also other sanctions that we can introduce if further measures are taken, but for now, it’s a matter of doing something very concrete,” he told journalists.

However, he urged both Russian and Western leaders to keep talking in order to prevent a worsening of the situation in Ukraine.

As well as initial sanctions, continued diplomacy is “important to prevent a further escalation and thus a catastrophe” in the region, Scholz said.

“This is the objective of all our diplomatic efforts,” he said.

Rising tensions

The Nord Stream 2 project has long been a source of tension with Berlin’s allies, who have argued that it would give Moscow too much leverage by increasing Germany’s energy dependence.

Even as Russia massed over 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, Scholz refused to utter the name of the pipeline when asked about possible sanctions against Russia.

Former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s involvement as chairman of the Nord Stream AG shareholders committee has also become a source of embarrassment for Germany as the West faces off with Russia in the worst crisis since the Cold War.

The mixed messaging over the gas pipeline had led NATO partners, including the United States, to question if Germany was on board as the West sought to hold off what it viewed as an expansionist Russia.

Nord Stream 2

Part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Lubmin, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

With doubts swirling, German ministers found themselves forced to reiterate repeatedly that they would indeed pull the plug on the pipeline should Russia march on Ukraine.

Kyiv, in conflict with Russia since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, has long been a critic of Nord Stream 2.

The pipeline bypasses Ukraine’s own infrastructure, depriving it of around a billion euros annually in gas transit fees and, Kyiv fears, removing a key check on potential Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that Nord Stream 2 poses a serious global security threat.

“We view this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin,” he said last year.

READ ALSO:

What is Nord Stream 2?

Running from Russia’s Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, the 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) underwater Nord Stream 2 follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which was completed over a decade ago.

Like its twin, Nord Stream 2 would be able to pipe 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia to Europe, increasing the continent’s access to relatively cheap natural gas at a time of falling domestic production.

Russian giant Gazprom has a majority stake in the €10 billion project. Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, France’s Engie, the Anglo-Dutch firm Shell and Austria’s OMV are also involved.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens)

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa Pool | Roberto Pfeil

Europe’s top economy imports around 55 percent of its gas from Russia — up from 40 percent in 2012 — and believed the pipeline has a role to play in the transition away from coal and nuclear energy.

But it will now have to accelerate its build up of other energy sources — including importing LNG from elsewhere — in order to meet its energy needs.

Vice-Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck admitted on Tuesday that there will be “consequences in terms of energy policy, geopolitics and strategy” for Germany.

“We will not forget this winter anytime soon,” Habeck said.

READ ALSO: How will the Nord Stream 2 freeze affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?

By Femke Colborne

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: Germany has scuppered Nord Stream 2 but there are questions left to answer

After Russia officially recognised two rebel-held regions of Ukraine as independent states, Germany mustered the strength to call an indefinite halt to Nord Stream 2. Better late than never, writes Brian Melican, but why was the pipeline project allowed to get this far in the first place?

Published: 22 February 2022 17:13 CET
OPINION: Germany has scuppered Nord Stream 2 but there are questions left to answer

If, as the old dictum goes, a week is a long time in politics, then a month is an eternity – especially when one of the politicians in play goes by the name of Vladimir “Unpredictable” Putin. Just a month ago, I wrote in disgust at Germany’s willingness to give the Russian premier not just the benefit of the doubt, but seeming carte blanche to ride roughshod over Eastern European nations’ right to self-determination – and about our apparent unwillingness to stop the crazed pipeline scheme poised to finally render our gas supply wholly dependent on Russian imports. Now, on 22/2/22, Nord Stream 2’s number is finally up.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany is in a muddle over Russia – and it only has itself to blame

The snap decision to halt Nord Stream 2 has not come one second too soon. And, oddly enough, we have Putin himself to thank. Essentially, in suddenly deciding to recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions long under his control as “independent” last night, he has finally done enough to make our leaders in Berlin wake up and smell the samovar. After all, with Russia firmly in the grip of a megalomaniac authoritarian now so patently intent on redrawing the boundaries of Eastern Europe, even the most Moscow-friendly SPD government politicians now have to recognise that it would be nothing short of unconscionable to flick the switch on the new pipeline – one which would up the percentage of Russian gas in our imports to way north of 50 percent, making us eminently blackmail-able, deprive the Ukraine of much-needed transit fees from Russian gas currently flowing through pipelines across its territory, and would be percieved as treachery by our allies in Europe and North America.

Eleventh-hour realism

For all this sudden bout of eleventh-hour realism in Berlin is welcome, the delay in decisive action here – and the lengths to which we allowed Putin to go prior to it – remain quite simply scandalous. Even when approved in 2005, the pipeline was controversial: many energy sector experts never thought it essential to Germany’s gas supply, especially given that we were already (on paper at least) committed to a green energy transition; moreover, the environmental damage was always going to be non-negligible and the costs high. All this should have been enough to rule the pipeline out from the start, even in those geopolitically more relaxed times before Russia went renegade. Yet work went on apace as the Grand Coalitions and the CDU/FDP administration of 2009-2013 inexplicably kept backing the project despite increasingly vocal concerns raised here and abroad.

The fact that Russian aggression in 2014/2015 and its annexation of the Crimea were not seized upon as another pressing reason – and an ideal excuse – to kill off this wholly unnecessary project before it got anywhere near completion will undoubtedly be the subject of a parliamentary enquiry. Many MPs in the new intake were still in school when work began on Nord Stream 2, not in the Bundestag, and so will quite rightly demand to know how it can be that the pipeline was actually finished in September last year (just as they were being elected) and filled with gas before it was stopped at the very last possible moment. Surely, they will ask themselves, somebody could have and should have done something earlier.

So Angela Merkel will need to come out of retirement briefly to explain how, after her corrupt predecessor Gerhard Schröder had approved the pipeline just weeks before switching from the Chancellery to the Kremlin payroll, she allowed German foreign and energy policy to continue on and on down this damaging dead-end path for so long – even as she led a European sanctions regime against Russia in the wake of its incursions into the Ukraine. Her Foreign Minister, then Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, one of Schröder’s protégés, will also have some squirming to do as young MPs from his own party, the SPD, ask him to explain his unwavering support for the project in office – support he has now toned down since retiring to a transatlantic think-tank. His predecessor in the Foreign Ministry, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, may also have some questions to answer – little more than a minor inconvenience for him, no doubt, given that he is still active in Berlin politics, having just been re-elected as nothing less than our president. And they will definitely want to talk to Manuela Schwesig, freshly re-elected as Minister President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, to find out why she helped misdirect state funds into a supposedly charitable organisation set up for the sole purpose of completing the pipeline in the face of US sanctions.

Nord Stream 2

Manuela Schwesig (SPD) visits a Nord Stream 2 construction site in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Büttner

An abject failure

Yes, Nord Stream 2 is an abject national failure in which almost every leading German statesman and woman of recent decades has had a hand. The fact that it will now, mercifully, not go into service and allow Russia to further destabilise the Western alliance on which we depend for our security, cannot erase this from our record. It will, however, allow us to start rebuilding trust with our key military and economic partners – notably France and the US, both of whom had, as we pressed ahead with the pipeline regardless, began to doubt our morality and/or sanity of late. It will also offer reassurance to countries in the Baltic we are pledged to defend: after we delivered 5,000 helmets to the Ukraine (and nothing more) a few weeks back, the likes of Lithuania were, understandably, starting to wonder just how serious we are about hemming in Russian aggression. Better late than never.

READ ALSO: How will the Nord Stream 2 freeze affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?

There will be those out there who will argue that this is all part of some clever ruse, a last-minute switcheroo in which Russia, thinking it was about to get us hook, line, and sinker, now finds itself with an expensive and quite useless rod lying out of reach on the Baltic seabed. This would, however, be overstating the case. Germany simply allowed Nord Stream 2 to get far too far, depleting its reputational credit and lulling itself into a false sense of energy security instead of going green as planned. Now, just as our nuclear power plants have gone offline, we are scrambling to get neglected off-shore wind projects going again, and Russia has throttled deliveries through existing pipelines, we find ourselves in bleak mid-winter with historically low gas stores and a pipeline we cannot conscience putting on stream. This is not strategy – or certainly not good strategy – and a March cold-snap could make the wait for spring feel interminable.

So while a week or a month may indeed feel like a long time in politics, the real eternity here was the unbroken 17-year period in which Nord Stream 2 enjoyed Berlin’s backing. We now have less than 17 months to break our dependency on Russian gas for good.

SHOW COMMENTS