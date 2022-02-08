Read news from:
Germany facing a turning point in Omicron wave, says RKI chief

Head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Lothar Wieler said Germany will "soon get through" the Omicron wave of Covid-19, and can look forward to a relaxed Easter.

Published: 8 February 2022 15:19 CET
RKI chief Lothar Wieler and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

“We are facing a turning point,” said Wieler during the press conference with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Tuesday. 

“I am optimistic that we will soon get through the Omicron wave, even if the peak of the wave has not yet been reached.

“We have navigated through this storm comparatively well so far.”

Compared to the previous dominant Covid variant – Delta – a smaller proportion of infected people are becoming seriously ill with Omicron, said Wieler.

But according to the head of the RKI, it is too early to sound the all-clear – because so far, mainly younger people have been hit in this wave while the incidence among older people is gradually rising.

The high number of unvaccinated people over the age of 60 continues to be a cause for concern, so Wieler called for the restrictions to slow the spread to remain in place to protect vulnerable groups and critical infrastructure.

“In a few weeks, we will have weathered the Omikron wave,” said Wieler. “Let’s stay calm and mindful and alert. And then we can relax and look forward to Easter.”

During the press conference, Health Minister Lauterbach spoke out against some region’s plans to relax Germany’s tough Covid restrictions while infections are still rocketing.

He said Germany should expect to reach the peak of the Omicron wave in mid-February or “possibly a little later”.

Lauterbach said the measures that have been taken by Germany to slow the wave of infections – including barring unvaccinated people from much of public life and the closure of clubs – were working. “So they are right.” he said. 

He said significant reopening of public life would jeopardise the “functioning, successful strategy”, and prolong the wave. 

“We cannot support broad relaxations as they are currently being discussed at this point in time,” said Lauterbach, adding he is particularly concerned for older unvaccinated people in Germany. 

Lauterbach said he could envisage restrictions being eased well before the Easter holidays, which fall in April this year.

It came as Bavaria’s premier Markus Söder struck out on his own this week by announcing that a host of measures would be relaxed. 

He intends to scrap the nighttime curfew for restaurants, and increase the seating capacity in cultural and sporting venues.

Meanwhile, services like hair salons, tattoo parlous and beauticians will be able to operate under a 3G policy. This will allow unvaccinated people to use a negative test for entry, rather than a vaccination or recovery certificate (known as 2G rules).

Söder also plans to suspend compulsory vaccination for employees in the health and care sector in Bavaria. 

Lauterbach said Söder was sending a “dangerous signal”, but said he hoped the government could find a solution with the states for the implementation of the agreed law, which is due to come into force on March 15th. 

Lauterbach, a trained epidemiologist, also criticised medical staff who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid in the first place. 

“It can’t be acceptable that the staff in these facilities say: ‘we do not accept the state of western knowledge, I do not believe in vaccination’,” said Lauterbach, adding that it is “not really a justifiable position for medical staff”.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Bavaria to postpone vaccine mandate for health and care workers

Bavarian state premier Markus Söder (CSU) has said that the southern state won't implement the upcoming mandate for health and care workers in March.

Published: 7 February 2022 16:53 CET
Bavarian state premier Markus Söder
CSU leader and Bavarian state premier Markus Söder announces changes to Covid measures on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

The vaccine mandate for workers in the health and care sectors is supposed to come into force on March 15th, but Bavaria has confirmed that it plans to postpone its implementation indefinitely.

The southern state will act “generously” with healthcare employees, Söder explained, “which amounts to a de facto suspension of enforcement”. 

Söder justified the separate Bavarian approach, which has yet to be worked out in detail, with the difficulties nursing homes have in finding staff.

The CSU leader said he was generally in favour of compulsory vaccination but felt that the “partial solution” to only apply the mandate to health workers was currently “of no help in the Omicron wave”.

Pushback to the partial vaccine mandate has been growing in Germany amid fears of mass resignations in the sector.

The mandate, which was passed by the government in December, stipulates that all workers in doctors’ surgeries, hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities must show proof of full vaccination or a medical exemption by the middle of March. 

However, in recent days the German Nursing Council has issued warnings that the plans could exacerbate the staff shortages that are already felt in care homes across the country. 

At the start of February, the Federal Health Ministry hinted that local authorities could agree to let unvaccinated staff work after the mandate while making a decision on individual cases. 

Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Tuesday, Gerald Gaß, the head of the German Hospital Association, also suggested that the deadline for having full vaccination protection could be extended beyond March.

“We support the facility-based compulsory vaccination,” he said. “However, essential questions of further implementation are still unresolved, and therefore it may be necessary to adjust deadlines in the procedure.”

Aside from Bavaria, other states are rumoured to be unhappy about the timeline set for the introduction of the mandate, suggesting that other regional leaders could make similar announcements to Söder’s in the coming days and weeks.

Loosening restrictions

Alongside the vaccine mandate, Bavaria is also forging its own path in relaxing a number of Covid rules despite high incidences. 

At the end of January, a court decision led to the overturning of the ‘2G’ rule in non-essential shops in the state, meaning people can now enter these retail premises regardless of their vaccination or recovery status. 

Following a meeting with the CSU executive in Munich on Monday, Söder announced that the state would be introducing legislation as early as Tuesday to relax a number of other restrictions.

This includes scrapping the nighttime curfew for restaurants and increasing the seating capacity in cultural and sporting venues.

According to the Bavarian state leader, this will mean that theatres, cinemas and other cultural venues will be able to allocate up to 75 percent of their seats, while sporting events will be able to have a 50-percent audience capacity up to a maximum of 15,000 spectators. 

Previously, up to 10,000 spectators had been allowed at major sports events. 

Bayern München

A handful of spectators watch the Bayern München football team warm up ahead of a match on February 5th. Football matches in Bavaria will soon be able to welcome up to 15,000 spectators. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

In addition, services that require close physical contact such as hair salons and beauticians will be able to operate under a 3G policy. This will allow unvaccinated people to use a negative test for entry, rather than a vaccination or recovery certificate (known as 2G rules).

“We only have a third of the occupancy of intensive care beds that we had in the fourth wave of Delta – and that is the crucial thing,” Söder explained on ZDF’s Morgenmagazin programme. “Restrictions are right when the health system is extremely burdened, but this is currently not the case with Omicron.”

Söder had already argued for relaxations in national restrictions over the weekend.

“The consistent use of FFP2 masks allows us to remove some contact restrictions,” Söder wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “For this, the federal government must present a step-by-step plan.”

The prerequisite, he said, is that the clinics are not overburdened.

