Bavaria to postpone vaccine mandate for health and care workers

Bavarian state premier Markus Söder (CSU) has said that the southern state won't implement the upcoming mandate for health and care workers in March.

Published: 7 February 2022 16:53 CET
Bavarian state premier Markus Söder
CSU leader and Bavarian state premier Markus Söder announces changes to Covid measures on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

The vaccine mandate for workers in the health and care sectors is supposed to come into force on March 15th, but Bavaria has confirmed that it plans to postpone its implementation indefinitely.

The southern state will act “generously” with healthcare employees, Söder explained, “which amounts to a de facto suspension of enforcement”. 

Söder justified the separate Bavarian approach, which has yet to be worked out in detail, with the difficulties nursing homes have in finding staff.

The CSU leader said he was generally in favour of compulsory vaccination but felt that the “partial solution” to only apply the mandate to health workers was currently “of no help in the Omicron wave”.

Pushback to the partial vaccine mandate has been growing in Germany amid fears of mass resignations in the sector.

The mandate, which was passed by the government in December, stipulates that all workers in doctors’ surgeries, hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities must show proof of full vaccination or a medical exemption by the middle of March. 

However, in recent days the German Nursing Council has issued warnings that the plans could exacerbate the staff shortages that are already felt in care homes across the country. 

At the start of February, the Federal Health Ministry hinted that local authorities could agree to let unvaccinated staff work after the mandate while making a decision on individual cases. 

Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Tuesday, Gerald Gaß, the head of the German Hospital Association, also suggested that the deadline for having full vaccination protection could be extended beyond March.

“We support the facility-based compulsory vaccination,” he said. “However, essential questions of further implementation are still unresolved, and therefore it may be necessary to adjust deadlines in the procedure.”

Aside from Bavaria, other states are rumoured to be unhappy about the timeline set for the introduction of the mandate, suggesting that other regional leaders could make similar announcements to Söder’s in the coming days and weeks.

Loosening restrictions

Alongside the vaccine mandate, Bavaria is also forging its own path in relaxing a number of Covid rules despite high incidences. 

At the end of January, a court decision led to the overturning of the ‘2G’ rule in non-essential shops in the state, meaning people can now enter these retail premises regardless of their vaccination or recovery status. 

Following a meeting with the CSU executive in Munich on Monday, Söder announced that the state would be introducing legislation as early as Tuesday to relax a number of other restrictions.

This includes scrapping the nighttime curfew for restaurants and increasing the seating capacity in cultural and sporting venues.

According to the Bavarian state leader, this will mean that theatres, cinemas and other cultural venues will be able to allocate up to 75 percent of their seats, while sporting events will be able to have a 50-percent audience capacity up to a maximum of 15,000 spectators. 

Previously, up to 10,000 spectators had been allowed at major sports events. 

Bayern München

A handful of spectators watch the Bayern München football team warm up ahead of a match on February 5th. Football matches in Bavaria will soon be able to welcome up to 15,000 spectators. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

In addition, services that require close physical contact such as hair salons and beauticians will be able to operate under a 3G policy. This will allow unvaccinated people to use a negative test for entry, rather than a vaccination or recovery certificate (known as 2G rules).

“We only have a third of the occupancy of intensive care beds that we had in the fourth wave of Delta – and that is the crucial thing,” Söder explained on ZDF’s Morgenmagazin programme. “Restrictions are right when the health system is extremely burdened, but this is currently not the case with Omicron.”

Söder had already argued for relaxations in national restrictions over the weekend.

“The consistent use of FFP2 masks allows us to remove some contact restrictions,” Söder wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “For this, the federal government must present a step-by-step plan.”

The prerequisite, he said, is that the clinics are not overburdened.

Germany will relax Covid rules ‘well before Easter’, says Health Minister

Just over a week before the next meeting of state and federal leaders, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has floated the prospect of easing restrictions ahead of the Easter holidays.

Published: 7 February 2022 10:22 CET
Easter bunny figurines in Brandenburg
Countless Easter bunny figurines enjoy a non-socially distanced gathering in a Brandenburg garden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul

“I believe that we will relax well before Easter,” Lauterbach told Bild on Monday. “I am firmly convinced of that.”

Easter is in the middle of April this year, meaning certain restrictions could be dropped over the next two months.

However, Lauterbach cautioned against rushing the reopening of public life while infection rates were still soaring.

“We still haven’t reached the peak of the wave,” he said. “Relaxing restrictions when case numbers at at their highest would be like pouring petrol into the fire.”

The next meeting between the federal and state governments is scheduled for February 16th and the government is already facing mounting pressure to agree on a reopening plan.

In previous weeks, high-profile figures from the CDU and CSU have called on the traffic light coalition to set out concrete steps for when and how each of the rules could be scrapped.

Speaking to the regional Rheinische Post on Monday, CDU leader Friedrich Merz became the latest opposition figure to set out his proposals.

Commenting on the different infection levels in different parts of the country, Merz proposed letting states go their own way in choosing whether to maintain or loosen restrictions.

“We have very different infection patterns,” he said. “Schleswig-Holstein could almost follow the Danish path (of getting rid of all restrictions). For Bavaria and Saxony, that is currently out of the question. So we have to proceed in a regionally graduated manner.”

Merz said he expected the next conference of regional leaders to result in a “cautious roadmap” that would provide routes to reopening. 

At the previous meeting on January 24th, federal and state leaders had agreed that they would discuss strategies for easing some of the current rules as soon as an overload of the healthcare system could be ruled out.

However, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Robert Koch Institute (RKI) president Lothar Wieler have predicted that the next conference could coincide with the peak of the Omicron wave in which Germany could see around 400,000 new cases a day. 

As of Monday, the RKI recorded a 7-day incidence of 1,426 Covid infections per 100,000 people. More than 95,000 infections were reported by the local health authorities in the last 24 hour period – though reporting tends to fall at the weekend. 

In the meantime, however, there are signs that states are already starting to go their own way.

Numerous states have already opted to remove some of the strictest measures such as 2G (vaccinated or recovered) in non-essential shops and 2G plus (vaccinated or recovered with a test or booster) in bars, cafes and restaurants. 

Hesse will relax its Covid restrictions from Monday onwards and end the 2G rule in the retail sector, with the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein set to follow on Wednesday. Baden-Württemberg has already ended 2G-plus in catering and 2G in retail, and is working on a plan for easing further restrictions that could possibly take effect at the end of February.

Bavaria chose not to implement 2G-plus in hospitality businesses and has recently ended 2G in non-essential shops while upping the capacity of public events. 

Commenting on the changes, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, chairman of the World Medical Association, called for a more evidence-based approach to lifting restrictions.

Frank Ulrich Montgomery

World Medical Association chair Frank Ulrich Montgomery speaks at a conference of German doctors in 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Guido Kirchner

“What is decisive is where the infection drivers are,” he told the Rheinische Post. “Is it not the contacts in retail? Then 2G should be replaced there by a consistent mask-wearing requirement. We need more scientific evidence of what is happening where.”

These science-led rules would have to be enforced consistently and uniformly throughout the country, Montgomery argued.

“Not one thing in Brandenburg and another in Saxony-Anhalt,” he said. “The solidarity of the states is called for here.”

