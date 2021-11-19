Bar closures and no Christmas markets: How Bavaria is tightening Covid rules

Closed Christmas market stalls in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe
Bavaria will order the closure of all bars and clubs as part of sweeping new restrictions to try and control the Covid spread and ease overrun hospitals. Here's a look at what's planned.
The Local
Member comments
If the unvaccinated are the hospitalization problem, then just apply the restrictions to them. Yes, the vaccinated can still be infected, can still spread, and yes even be hospitalized or even die from the virus, just as they could be from other viruses. But to restrict the freedoms of those who did their bit, got their vaccines, basically were expecting to be unrestricted because they made the effort is now just wrong. Those who are daft enough to take the risk of not being vaccinated should have expected to be restricted if they were getting sick and taking up hospital resources, basically through their own incompetence.
May have been wise to close “clubs, discos, bars, pubs and brothels” a while ago so outdoor events, such as Christmas Markets, can continue.
“”The corona drama continues,” said Söder after the cabinet meeting, adding that 90 percent of Covid patients in state hospitals are unvaccinated.”
So why are the vaccinated forced to give up their freedom?
Also, can’t find any details on those eight lockdown regions where hospitals and restaurants are closing.