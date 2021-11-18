KEY POINTS: Germany sets out planned Covid restrictions for winter

Germany is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of daily Covid infections, as well as in increase in Covid-related deaths and hospital admissions.

The federal government and 16 states have put together a draft set of proposals in a bid to curb the fourth wave. They have been working closely with the incoming coalition government on the plans.

The restrictions are not set in stone yet, and there may be some amendments.

It comes as pressure is growing from health experts and doctors who say some hospitals are reaching their limits.

READ ALSO: ‘Christmas will be ruined if we don’t act now’, says head of German health agency

2G and 2G plus

According to the draft, 2G rules are to be introduced nationwide in Germany. These rules have already been announced in some states, including Berlin and Bavaria, but the draft proposals want to see uniform rules across the board.

It would mean that in many public places access would only be granted to people who are vaccinated against Covid (geimpft) or have recovered from Covid in the last six months (genesen). Unvaccinated people would not be allowed to enter.

According to the paper, the states – taking into account the regional infection incidence – would allow access to the following areas only for the vaccinated and recovered: leisure, cultural and sporting facilities, events – especially indoors – as well as hospitality, body-related services (such as hairdressers) and hotels.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

If the hospitalisation rate exceeds a certain threshold, the 2G-plus rule is to apply. That means that vaccinated and recovered people would have to take a test to enter certain places.

However, the draft plans do not specify a threshold for hospitalisations above which the new rules would apply. The measure would come into force “above all in places where the risk of infection is particularly high”, says the draft. It would likely apply in situations where it’s easier to spread the virus, like in clubs or packed indoor events.

READ ALSO: Germany is in the grip of ‘dramatic’ Covid situation, says Merkel

Strict controls and higher fines

The government and states say the entry measures have to be strictly checked. Venue or event managers and operators are responsible for checking documents like proof of vaccination, recovery or tests, the draft says. The states have to set their own fines.

3G rule in public transport

As well as the current mask requirement, the 3G rule is to be introduced on local public transport and trains, as proposed by the incoming coalition government made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and FDP.

If passengers are not vaccinated (geimpft) or have not recovered (genesen), they will have to carry proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid test (gestestet) with them when using the bus or train, for instance, and show it on request. The test would have to be no older than 24 hours at the start of the journey, the draft says.

The paper states that the federal states are asking for help from the federal government on how to enforce this.

READ MORE: How 3G rules could work on public transport

Further measures for Covid hotspots

The draft agreement says that in hotspots, the states should be able to “make consistent use of the more far-reaching possibilities of the Infection Protection Act and […] take necessary measures”.

The measures are not further defined in the paper. However, Germany’s incoming coalition government is setting out a catalogue of measures in a reform of the Infection Protection Act.

The incoming coalition also wants to give states the choice of using measures like contact restrictions if they need. But curfews and school closures would be ruled out.

READ ALSO: Germany’s next government struggles as Covid fourth wave hits

Financial aid from the federal government for vaccination centres

The draft agreement calls for a new appeal to the public to get vaccinated, and for vaccination services to be expanded. Those who have already been vaccinated should receive a booster jab “in a timely manner”.

Meanwhile, the government should continue to provide financial support for vaccination centres and other vaccination facilities until the end of April 2022.

The draft also states that the federal government will provide FFP2 and surgical masks, as well as antigen tests and other pandemic containment material, to the states and districts free of charge, if needed.

Compulsory daily tests in nursing homes – plus care bonus

Employees and visitors to nursing homes would have to undergo more regular Covid testing under the plans – even if vaccinated.

And nursing staff are to receive a cash bonus. Care workers are also to be paid better in future, the states and federal government say.

Working from home or 3G at the workplace

Employers will have to ask staff to work from home if they are not needed in their workplace, under the incoming coalitions plans which will also be discussed by states and the government.

For those who go into the workplace, 3G rules will apply nationwide. It means employees have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test before being allowed in.

On top of this, regular testing should also be available from the employer free of charge.

Special attention to children

The states and government want to try and avoid further restrictions on children.

“Schoolchildren and younger children have suffered particularly from the consequences of the pandemic,” says the government and states.

Regular testing will continue in schools as a protective measure – through lollipop PCR testing which is less evasive than other tests.

Economic aid to be extended

The government and states plan to extend the ‘bridging assistance’ for companies or self-employed people impacted by the pandemic until March 31st 2022.

Extension of epidemic situation under scrutiny

This is likely to be controversial at the meeting between Merkel and the 16 state premiers.

On Thursday, a majority in the Bundestag voted to allow the ’emergency pandemic powers’ to expire on November 25th.

The incoming coalition – the SPD, Greens and FDP – instead want to reform the Infection Protection Act.

But it could be that the heads of state and Merkel decide not to support this move. Although the newly elected coalition has control of the Bundestag (the lower house of parliament), all new bills have to be approved by the Bundesrat (the upper house, which represents the states) before being signed into law.