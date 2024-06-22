Inside Germany: 'Ampel' makeover and can Euro 2024 bring Germans together?

Advertisement

The Euros are bringing Germans together - but tension remains

Whichever way you look at it, it's been a turbulent few years. In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sparking forced migration, an energy crisis and fears over war spreading in Europe.

In Germany, the cost of living crisis has been gripping residents for years, resulting in increased strike action and protests. Meanwhile, the economy has tanked, support for the coalition government is falling dramatically, division remains over war in the Middle East and the the far-right has climbed in the polls. At the recent European parliament elections, Alternative for Germany (AfD) took second position in the national vote.

With these unresolved issues, you might think that Germany would struggle to come together to organise the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament this summer.

But so far, Deutschland has been a fantastic host.

The scenes of fans from different countries gathering in German cities and mixing with locals have been joyous to see.

Games and logistical matters are taking place without any major problems (at least most of the time).

Hammering Scotland 5-1 in the opening game may have brought Germans a much needed boost. Seeing residents from all walks of life huddle around TVs on streets or attend fan zones to cheer on their team has felt like something we've all needed after such heavy years.

It's brilliant to see everyone come together for the Euros. TVs showing the games on every street in Berlin. It's been a bumpy ride in Germany, lots of division. Watching the football feels like a bit of relief pic.twitter.com/4JaIlKuH2x — Rachel Loxton (@RachLoxton) June 20, 2024

Perhaps if the German team goes far, it will unite people even more.

But the tension is still around.

A recent survey by broadcaster WDR's Sport Inside, found that one in five respondents would prefer if the German national team had more "white" players, highlighting racist attitudes.

It comes after German partygoers were filmed singing "foreigners out!" on the holiday island of Sylt.

The Euros are providing much-needed light relief in Germany right now - but football won't fix everything.

Frankfurt Ampelmann gets makeover

Football figures on the traffic lights in Frankfurt to celebrate Euro 2024. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold