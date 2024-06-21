Advertisement

PODCAST: Countdown to citizenship law change, Euro fever and can the German coalition survive?

Rachel Loxton
Published: 21 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024 08:19 CET
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we talk about how Germany is coping with Euro 2024, the coalition government's problems after the EU election, changes to the post, how offices are preparing for citizenship changes and the words you need to watch football.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Sarah Magill. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Euro 2024 fever: 

German coalition government trouble: 

Changes to the postal system:

German citizenship to come into force next week:

