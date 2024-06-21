Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Countdown to citizenship law change, Euro fever and can the German coalition survive?
This week we talk about how Germany is coping with Euro 2024, the coalition government's problems after the EU election, changes to the post, how offices are preparing for citizenship changes and the words you need to watch football.
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Sarah Magill. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Euro 2024 fever:
- IN PICTURES: Euro fans take over German cities for Euro 2024
- Where are the fan zones for Euro 2024 in Germany?
- Euro 2024 travel chaos raises questions about German efficiency
- Are German police really advising fans to smoke cannabis?
German coalition government trouble:
- German government in deadlock over 2025 budget
- What the EU elections say about the state of politics in Germany
- What do Germany's far-right gains in EU elections mean for foreigners?
Changes to the postal system:
German citizenship to come into force next week:
