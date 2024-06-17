Advertisement

Euro 2024

IN PICTURES: Football fans take over German cities for Euro 2024

Rachel Loxton
Rachel Loxton - [email protected]
Published: 17 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024 14:54 CET
IN PICTURES: Football fans take over German cities for Euro 2024
The Tartan Army takes over Marienplatz in Munich on Friday June 14th ahead of the Germany vs Scotland game. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Puchner

A sea of orange in Hamburg to bagpipes galore in Munich - footie fans are taking over German cities.

The Euro 2024 games have kicked off - and football fans are out in force across Germany. 

Apart from a small amount of trouble with fans ahead of the England vs Serbia match on Sunday evening, fan gatherings have been joyous occasions. 

The Dutch made headlines for their fan dance in Hamburg ahead of the Poland vs Netherlands game on Sunday.

Dutch fans in Hamburg ahead of the Poland vs Netherlands game.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

Polish fans dressed for the occasion in Hamburg. Despite their 1-0 loss against the Netherlands, they put up a good fight. 

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

Romanian fans cheer outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Ukraine on Monday. 

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

In the run up to the start of Euro 2024 on Friday, Scotland fans won the hearts of Munich locals with the festivities (even though the team lost 5-1 to Germany). 

England fans, below, celebrate their 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. 

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Strauch

Slovenian fans celebrate in Stuttgart after their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Sunday. 

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmid

Germany fans celebrate in Berlin after their win against Scotland in the opening match. 

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Swiss fans march to the game against Hungary in Cologne. The Swiss won 3-1. 

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

