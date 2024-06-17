IN PICTURES: Football fans take over German cities for Euro 2024

Advertisement

The Euro 2024 games have kicked off - and football fans are out in force across Germany.

Apart from a small amount of trouble with fans ahead of the England vs Serbia match on Sunday evening, fan gatherings have been joyous occasions.

The Dutch made headlines for their fan dance in Hamburg ahead of the Poland vs Netherlands game on Sunday.

The Dutch fans are always superb at tournaments. pic.twitter.com/wGQkMFQLAf — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 16, 2024

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

Polish fans dressed for the occasion in Hamburg. Despite their 1-0 loss against the Netherlands, they put up a good fight.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

Romanian fans cheer outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Ukraine on Monday.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

In the run up to the start of Euro 2024 on Friday, Scotland fans won the hearts of Munich locals with the festivities (even though the team lost 5-1 to Germany).

Scotland fans in Germany 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ls6BQoV6YI — Scottish Banter (@1scottishbanter) June 16, 2024

“We'll be coming down the road”



A big favourite of the Tartan Army, sounding magnificent as thousands of Scotland fans in the Olympiapark fan zone in Munich joined singer Ted Christopher.



Follow live updates here as we head towards kick off ➡️ https://t.co/odG2Fmj3Xy pic.twitter.com/kMPTkvWHzD — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 14, 2024

Scotland fan Fraser Smith, from Glasgow, entertained members of the Tartan Army in Marienplatz in Munich city centre with an unusual tune for the bagpipes - the German national anthem 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪@BBCScotlandNews @BBCSportScot #Euros2024 pic.twitter.com/SxWRKiZw8L — Graham Fraser (@GrahamJFraser) June 12, 2024

England fans, below, celebrate their 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Strauch

Slovenian fans celebrate in Stuttgart after their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Sunday.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmid

Croatia🇭🇷 fans in Berlin the night before game against Spain🇪🇸 100,000 Croatian fans are expected in Berlin🇩🇪, of which 50,000 have tickets for the match. https://t.co/Ny9dErsfYc pic.twitter.com/bj7ZU2xT58 — Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) June 15, 2024

Germany fans celebrate in Berlin after their win against Scotland in the opening match.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Swiss fans march to the game against Hungary in Cologne. The Swiss won 3-1.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd