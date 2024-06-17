IN PICTURES: Football fans take over German cities for Euro 2024
A sea of orange in Hamburg to bagpipes galore in Munich - footie fans are taking over German cities.
The Euro 2024 games have kicked off - and football fans are out in force across Germany.
Apart from a small amount of trouble with fans ahead of the England vs Serbia match on Sunday evening, fan gatherings have been joyous occasions.
The Dutch made headlines for their fan dance in Hamburg ahead of the Poland vs Netherlands game on Sunday.
The Dutch fans are always superb at tournaments. pic.twitter.com/wGQkMFQLAf
— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 16, 2024
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks
The Beautiful Game! 🇳🇱
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2024
An incredible effort from the Netherlands fans in Hamburg 🙌 #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #POLNED pic.twitter.com/XR68WGfevW
Polish fans dressed for the occasion in Hamburg. Despite their 1-0 loss against the Netherlands, they put up a good fight.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks
Romanian fans cheer outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Ukraine on Monday.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann
In the run up to the start of Euro 2024 on Friday, Scotland fans won the hearts of Munich locals with the festivities (even though the team lost 5-1 to Germany).
Scotland fans in Germany 🏴🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ls6BQoV6YI
— Scottish Banter (@1scottishbanter) June 16, 2024
“We'll be coming down the road”
— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 14, 2024
A big favourite of the Tartan Army, sounding magnificent as thousands of Scotland fans in the Olympiapark fan zone in Munich joined singer Ted Christopher.
Follow live updates here as we head towards kick off ➡️ https://t.co/odG2Fmj3Xy pic.twitter.com/kMPTkvWHzD
Scotland fan Fraser Smith, from Glasgow, entertained members of the Tartan Army in Marienplatz in Munich city centre with an unusual tune for the bagpipes - the German national anthem 🏴🇩🇪@BBCScotlandNews @BBCSportScot #Euros2024 pic.twitter.com/SxWRKiZw8L
— Graham Fraser (@GrahamJFraser) June 12, 2024
England fans, below, celebrate their 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.
Italian fans join Albanians in traditional Albanian dance. #Euro2024 https://t.co/V7bTP6J9rG pic.twitter.com/mI8aQyaldq
— Admirim (@admirim) June 15, 2024
Slovenian fans celebrate in Stuttgart after their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Sunday.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmid
15.06.2024 EURO 2024
— Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) June 15, 2024
Croatia🇭🇷 fans in Berlin the night before game against Spain🇪🇸 100,000 Croatian fans are expected in Berlin🇩🇪, of which 50,000 have tickets for the match. https://t.co/Ny9dErsfYc pic.twitter.com/bj7ZU2xT58
Germany fans celebrate in Berlin after their win against Scotland in the opening match.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder
Swiss fans march to the game against Hungary in Cologne. The Swiss won 3-1.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd
