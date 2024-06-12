Where are the fan zones for Euro 2024 in Germany?

Advertisement

All of the ten cities that are hosting Euro 2024 matches are also hosting fan zones: areas where you can watch matches live, and sometimes find events like sports, esports and concerts on non-match days.

Each of these fan zones will be open every day during Euro 2024 and are free to the public.

Of course there will also be plenty of smaller venues showing the games – try your local pubs, spätis and beer gardens.

But for those who want to experience Euro 2024 live, here’s a list of the official fan zones:

Berlin

Two fan zones in Berlin are located at the Reichstag and at Brandenburg Gate, with a combined capacity of 40,000.

The fan zone in the Platz der Republik (in front of the Reichstag) will serve as Berlin’s hub for a Euro 2024 related cultural entertainment programme including live music, readings, workshops and DJ sets, among other highlights.

Germany’s capital is celebrating Euro 2024 here and across the city with what it’s calling “Fußballkultursommer 2024” (Football Culture Summer 2024).

But when you want to watch a match you can head to the Brandenburg Gate, where the world’s largest football goal has been set up to mark the occasion.

Here Euro 2024 matches will be played on a large screen, framed by Berlin’s most iconic monument. On non-match days, films will be played on the screen on five summer evenings.

The Euro 2024 football on the turf in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Berlin's 'fan mile' will be the largest public viewing area for the games in Germany. (Photo by Jens Schlueter / AFP)

Munich

The fan zone in Munich is found in Olympic Park and has capacity for up to 25,000 people.

Munich’s fan zone will play all 51 games of Euro 2024 live, and also host an extensive entertainment programme including 30 bands, an open-air cinema, comedy shows, and street dance and poetry competitions, among other things.

There will also be a 400 metre long zipline called the “flying fox”, which you can register for here.

More information is found on the Olympic Park website.

READ ALSO: Euro 2024 - What you can expect in Germany during Europe's biggest football frenzy

Advertisement

Cologne

The city of Cologne will have a fan zone set up in Heumarkt and a public viewing area in Tanzbrunnen.

According to the UEFA website, the fan zone at Huemarkt “will be the perfect place to drop in and enjoy the Kölsche atmosphere while watching all Euro 2024 matches”. In addition to game matches streamed live, the fan zone will host DJ sets and entertainment as well as food and beverage offers.

At the public viewing location at Tanzbrunnen you can take in Euro 2024 matches along with a beautiful view over the Rhine River with the Cologne Cathedral (Kölner Dom) as a backdrop.

Dortmund

Dortmund’s fan zones are found in Friedensplatz and Westfalenpark.

The zone in Friedensplatz will be open most days from 15:00 to 21:00, and nearby food offerings will include traditional German delicacies to local specialities and vegetarian and vegan options.

Westfalenpark will screen selected matches live, including all six matches played in Dortmund, every Germany game and the final.

Advertisement

Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf is going all out to welcome residents, visitors and football fans to its Euro 2024 celebration, which it’s calling "Everybody’s Heimspiel”, or "everybody's home game".

The city offers three fan zones at Schauspielhaus, Burgplatz and a public viewing area at Rheinufer where you can watch live screenings set against the backdrop of Düsseldorf’s skyline.

The Schauspielhaus (state theatre) will serve as the city’s Euro 2024 hub, and will feature works by local artists and a cultural programme which includes a unique theatre piece called "Faith. Love. Football," produced by the Schauspielhaus ensemble.

Frankfurt

Germany’s business capital has established a fan zone at Mainufer, between the Holbeinsteg and Friedensbrücke bridges.

Highlights include a floating stadium, a stage program and plenty of public viewings.

Gelsenkirchen

Nordsternpark will be transformed into a fan zone in Gelsenkirchen, with the amphitheatre within the park being used for public viewings.

This fan zone will be opened daily during the Euro 2024, except on June 27th and July 3rd, 4th, 8th and 11th.

Along with football-related activities, there will be music, talks and games.

The official team bus of the German team for Euro 2024. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

Hamburg

Hamburg’s fan zone is set up in Heiligengeistfeld in the St. Pauli neighbourhood, and it will be open on every matchday starting from June 14th.

Being close to the water, Hamburg’s fan zone also includes a beach club.

READ ALSO: Hope returns for hosts Germany ahead of Euro 2024

Leipzig

Leipzig’s fan zone in Augustusplatz is located four kilometres from the city’s stadium allowing fans to stroll between the arena and the fan zone easily.

Along with public viewings, Leipzig’s Euro 2024 festival promises to include a ferris wheel with great views of the city centre, sponsor giveaways, music performances and child friendly activities.

Advertisement

Stuttgart

The city of Stuttgart is hosting a Euro 2024 Festival this summer - and everyone's invited.

There will be four fan zones in Schlossplatz, Schillerplatz, Marktplatz and Karlsplatz – with Marktplatz home to family-friendly activities and Karlsplatz hosting the cultural program including live music, dance, lectures and more.

Additionally, there will be special sights and events popping up on the streets including a free football exhibition in Stadtpalais and an impressive giant illuminated football player.

More information about all of the fan zones and related activities can be found on the UEFA Euro 2024 website.