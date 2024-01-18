Frankfurt airport cancels hundreds of flights as heavy snow continues

Advertisement

More than 300 of a total of around 1,000 flights have been cancelled, said a Fraport spokeswoman on Thursday morning. However, both take-offs and landings are currently possible again.

"Passengers are asked to check their flight status on the airlines' websites before travelling to the airport and to allow sufficient time for their journey," the website also stated. "If your flight is cancelled, please do not come to the airport."

Aircraft take-offs at Germany's largest airport had been temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to freezing rain.

Fraport stated that the aircraft could no longer be safely de-iced before take-off due to persistent freezing rain. Some aircraft have been able to take off again since Wednesday afternoon.

Munich Airport returned to normal operations on Thursday following the weather-related cancellations. There are currently no restrictions due to icy conditions or freezing rain, a spokesperson said in the morning.

Snowfall was expected in Munich in the afternoon. However, the airport said it expected to be able to cope with the current conditions.

On Wednesday, around 250 flights were cancelled at the airport due to the weather - just over a third of the planned take-offs and landings. The situation normalised again during the course of the day.

A machine removes ice from a Lufthansa plane at Frankfurt's airport on Wednesday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Poor traffic conditions continue



Hundreds of vehicles got stuck on the Autobahn in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning due to icy conditions and snow.

In eastern Hesse, those sitting in kilometre-long traffic jams were provided with blankets and hot drinks by emergency services, according to the police.

There were numerous accidents during the night due to the persistent icy conditions. Six people were injured, some of them seriously, in a five-vehicle pile-up on the slippery A44 motorway, a highly frequented road between the Rhine-Ruhr area and eastern states such as Thuringia.

According to the police, several cars and lorries collided one after the other because vehicles skidded or were unable to brake in time.

The German Weather Service (DWD) also advised drivers on Thursday to make sure they have warm clothing and blankets as well as warm drinks and food in their cars, in addition to a full tank of petrol.

The German Alpine Association warned that "heavy snowfall can cause branches and treetops to break off. Some of them fall to the ground, others are still hanging in the trees."

What's the weather outlook for the rest of the week?

In Cologne, buses were not set to run during the day due to icy roads. The weather situation remains tense due to freezing rain and snowfall in parts of Germany.

From the Eifel and the Cologne area to the Rothaargebirge mountain range and Thuringia, people must be prepared for "persistent and sometimes heavy snowfall".

The DWD is expecting "storm-like amounts of fresh snow" of up to 30 centimetres within 24 hours until Friday and warns of "considerable traffic obstructions and the risk of snow breakage".

"Snowfall repeatedly leads to traffic disruptions, especially in the lowlands," according to the DWD.

The DWD also predicted snowfall for the southeastern half of the country. Otherwise, they forecast isolated snow showers, with clearing in between. Sunny winter weather can be expected across Germany as the weekend approaches.