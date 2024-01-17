Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany amid heavy snow and black ice

Advertisement

Heavy snowfall and extremely icy conditions are expected, especially in the centre and south of the country, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). In some regions, up to 40 centimetres of snow within 24 hours are expected.

Frankfurt Airport has already slashed several flights due to the forecast snowfall. According to the operating company Fraport, only a very limited number of flights will be able to operate until Thursday.

According to a spokeswoman, 570 of 1,047 planned flights have been cancelled in advance. It is still unclear whether more will be added, as the company is waiting to see how the weather develops.

Munich airport also warned on Wednesday morning of "significant restrictions in flight service" due to inclement weather, with 250 of 650

scheduled flights cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check their flights with the airlines in advance, and not to come to the airport if their flight has been cancelled.

Saarbrücken Airport even announced on Tuesday evening that it would be cancelling its flight operations completely on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: 'Full-blown storm' - Germany hit by heavy snow and icy conditions

Air traffic at Berlin's BER airport is also affected. So far, 20 flights to and from Frankfurt (ten take-offs and ten landings each) and ten flights to and from Munich (five take-offs and five landings each) have been cancelled for Wednesday, an airport spokeswoman said Tuesday evening.

Passengers travelling to Frankfurt or Munich were asked to check their flight status regularly.

Lufthansa is travelling with a limited flight schedule. At its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, it will only be able to offer the most essential flights in accordance with airport regulations, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Train delays and traffic accidents



State police there reported an "accumulation of accidents" on roads near Baden-Baden while national rail company Deutsche Bahn said it was slowing down its high-speed trains due to slick conditions.

It warned of delays and cancellations in its regional and long-distance network, particularly between the western cities of Cologne and Frankfurt.

According to a spokeswoman, Deutsche Bahn is preparing "intensively" for the forecast weather conditions.

For example, employees in the affected regions are ready to clear points or ensure traffic safety at level crossings, she said. Clearance vehicles and heavy locomotives were available at strategically important points on the railway network.

Firefighters and other first responders in Rhineland-Palatinate in the southwest prepared for a rash of road accidents and other emergencies by

calling up extra staff and vehicles. They urged motorists not to take to the roads unless absolutely necessary.

School closures

In some districts of Bavaria, lessons have also been cancelled or are being held from home due to the weather conditions.

As the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs in Munich announced on Tuesday, the school cancellations affect numerous districts. These include, for example, Altötting, Tirschenreuth and Ansbach.