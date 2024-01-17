EXPLAINED: Which trains are cancelled in Germany on Wednesday?

Advertisement

Winter has returned to Germany with a vengenge this week as most regions were hit by black ice and heavy snowfall.

In central and southern Germany in particular, freezing temperatures and up to 40 centimetres of snow are forecast, with weather experts advising motorists to stay home where they can.

The latest blast of cold weather and snow has also caused disruption on to flights and trains, with Deutsche Bahn warning of "weather-related restrictions" on many popular domestic and international routes.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany amid heavy snow and black ice

If you were hoping to travel by train today, here's what you need to know.

What routes are affected?

According to the latest information from Deutsche Bahn, routes in the western and southwestern states of Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia were the hardest hit by the frosty conditions on Wednesday.

All trains that take the high-speed routes between Frankfurt and Cologne were either cancelled or diverted, the rail company said. This includes trains via Montabaur and Limburg.

In addition, the following international routes are affected between Paris and Germany:

ICE trains between Frankfurt am Main and Paris Est

ICE trains between Mannheim and Paris Est

ICE trains between Stuttgart and Paris Est

Deutsche Bahn also warned that the extreme weather conditions could cause disruption on regional services and said that highspeed ICE trains would cap their speeds at 200km per hour as a precautionary measures.

If you don't already have it, it could be worth downloading the DB Navigator app on your smartphone to get live alerts and updates on your travel plans. Alternatively, keep an eye on the Deutsche Bahn website for the most up-to-date news.

Advertisement

What can I do if my train is delayed or cancelled?

If your train is cancelled or you're facing disruption on your chosen route due to the weather, Deutsche Bahn will allow you to postpone your travel until January 24th, giving you an extra week of flexibility.

This not only means that the time and date of your train journey can change, but also that you can travel on an alternative route between your start and end destination - as long as the rail operators listed on your ticket remain the same.

However, if you'd previously booked a cheaper train such as an RB or RE train and want to travel on a more expensive service such as IC/ICE, you may need to pay an additional fee to upgrade.

If you previously had a seat reservation, this can be cancelled free of charge.

Advertisement

On international routes such as trains to Paris, the same rules apply, but DB recommends going to a ticket booth to obtain a note to show alongside your original ticket to avoid confusion while abroad.

For trains that require reservations, such as those run by the French railway operator, you will need to re-book your reservation on the train you wish to travel on.

Of course, if you decide not to travel, you can receive a full refund of your ticket prices in most cases. Normally this applies when you face delays of 60 minutes or more on your journey or if your train service is cancelled entirely.

If you do decide to travel but face delays when getting to your destination, you could also be entitled to a (partial) refund. For more details on what you could be entitled to - and how to claim it - check out our explainer below:

What are my rights if a train is delayed or cancelled in Germany?

You can also find information on passenger rights on the Deutsche Bahn website in English.