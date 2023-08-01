July weather in Germany was 'too warm and wet'

Advertisement

The average July temperature of 18.7C was 1.8C higher than Germany's average temperatures in the International Reference Period from 1961 to 1990, the DWD reported in an assessment on Tuesday.

The mercury was also .4C higher than the latest reference period between 1991 to 2020, according to the evaluation of the approximately 2000 DWD measuring stations.

A heat wave in the first half of the month, which saw temperatures around Germany exceeding 38C, contributed to the result, reported DWD.

The highest temperature last month was measured in Möhrendorf-Kleinseebach north of Nuremberg at 38.8C on July 15th.

Even the cooler masses of air that were prevalent during the last third of the month were not able to bring down the too-warm average temperature, wrote DWD.

The highs from July 25th to 27th sat at slightly below 20C in many places, with the mercury dipping down further at night.

Overall, July 2023 was not only too warm but also wet and unusually sunny in many places, they said.

30 percent more rain

With around 100 litres of rain per square metre, almost 30 percent more precipitation was recorded than in the reference period from 1961 to 1990. At first, only the far north and northwest were hit by the downpour, but then storms struck almost all corners of the country.

Especially in the last week of July, showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain were part of Germany’s daily weather pattern. Those helped alleviate the extreme dryness in the north, south and southwest.

But even with all the rainy days, Germany clocked in 230 hours of sunshine in July, exceeding its target of 211 hours by almost ten percent, wrote DWD.

The eastern parts of the country reported the most hours of sunshine, according to DWD, followed by the Alps, the western low mountain ranges and large parts of the northwest.

Rainy weather is set to stretch into the first week of July, with temperatures in the low 20s predicted around the country. The mercury is set to dip to highs around 16C in northern Germany by the end of the week.