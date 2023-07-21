Rainstorms expected in Germany as southern Europe sizzles

Advertisement

Though it's still the height of summer, Germany is set for a slew of spring-like days at the end of this week, with temperatures even dropping as low as 18 or 19C in some parts of the country.

The changeable weather will kick off on Friday as the skies alternate between sunshine and dense clouds. Temperatures will range between a relatively cool 18C and a balmier 27C, with central and southern Germany seeing the most sun throughout the day.

Be sure to take an umbrella with you if you go out though, because scattered showers and even thunderstorms could strike at intervals throughout the day.

These will continue in the Alps, Harz mountain range and elsewhere in northern Germany throughout the night, where temperatures are expected to drop dramatically to around 9C in some regions.

Rainy weekend weather

The cloudy and rainy weather will accompany us into the weekend.

On Saturday, the north and northwest will be hit with overcast skies and heavy rain that will pick up throughout the day.

There will also be showers south of the Danube and even severe thunderstorms. Elsewhere, however, it's likely to be a more dry and pleasant summer's day, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 27C.

Sunday will see the stormy weather intensify in the northern regions, with more clouds and rain showers throughout the day and fresher temperatures of 19 to 23C.

People living on the North Sea and Baltic coasts should brace themselves for strong and often chilly southwesterly winds.

In the south, however, there's a much more cheerful outlook, with the damp weather holding off for the most part and the sun appearing at intervals throughout the day.

Against this backdrop, it's also likely to be a fair bit warmer, with the mercury going as high as 28C in some areas.

No more German heat waves in July

For several days now, several countries in southern Europe - including Greece, southern Spain and Italy - have been sweltering under soaring temperatures in a deadly heatwave that has seen the mercury hit 48C in some places.

In the past weeks, Germany has also experienced blistering temperatures as high as 37C on two consecutive weekends - but the latest hot spell on Saturday was quickly replaced by summer storms.

As southern Europe continues to battle with extreme heat, meteorologists say Saturday is likely to have been the last significant heatwave in July. Temperatures in Germany will remain relatively mild for the time being, bringing us a cooler start to August.