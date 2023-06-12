Summer in Germany expected to be 'too warm again'

Advertisement

It may only be the first half of June, but Germany already saw sizzling temperatures topping 30C over the past weekend.

Now German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting these high temperatures to last throughout the entire summer and is warning of extreme dryness.

Andreas Friedrich, the spokesperson for DWD in Offenbach, told Reuters TV that the current forecast indicates that the summer from June to August "will be too warm again".

There is already significantly less rainfall, especially in the eastern regions, which is a problem for agriculture and for the risk of forest fires.

The DWD announced on Twitter on Friday that the risk of forest fires is particularly at the moment.

A fire on a former military training area near Jüterbog, south of Berlin has been burning since May 31st as wind keeps fanning the fire over the area, which now covers an area of over 700 hectares.

Last year, there were more than 500 fires in forest-dense Brandenburg – the highest number in years.

Friedrich also said that the lack of rainfall could have consequences for shipping, as boat transport may struggle as river levels continue to decline as the summer progresses.

READ ALSO: How high is Germany's risk of forest fires right now?

According to Friedrich, the dryness could also have knock-on effects on people's health, too. He stressed the need for people to be cautious in the sun and use proper protection.

"The sun radiation is very intense, and many people are not yet well-tanned," he said.

Advertisement

The weather conditions also pose a problem for pollen allergy sufferers as the dry, windy conditions make pollen count and distribution more intense.

A consequence of climate change

Overall, all of this is a consequence of climate change, Friedrich said.

"Yes, we are living in times of climate change, and it is normal for us to experience high temperatures repeatedly."

READ ALSO: More floods, droughts and heatwaves: How climate change will impact Germany

Climate simulations show that there is generally less rainfall, particularly in the summer, "with intermittent heavy rain events, but overall insufficient precipitation and high temperatures," Friedrich said.

"So, we are already experiencing climate change more strongly each year."