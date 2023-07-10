Germany swelters on hottest day of the year so far
With temperatures reaching 38C in some parts of the country, Sunday was Germany's hottest day of the year.
The highest temperature in the country was recorded in the Waghäusel-Kirrlach region of Baden-Württemberg, where the mercury hit the 38C mark.
The town of Kitzingen in Bavaria saw temperatures reach a slightly lower but still sweltering 37.8C, and more exceptionally high temperatures were recorded in various parts of Baden-Württemberg, such as Mannheim (37.6C), Freiburg (36.2C), and Stuttgart (36.1C).
The German Weather Service (DWD) reported that other states also experienced remarkably high temperatures, including 36.6C in Frankfurt am Main, 35.9C in Cologne, and 35.1C Celsius in Weimar.
However, despite the extremely hot weather, temperatures still fell short of Germany's all-time heat records.
Holidaymakers relax on the beach in Schillig, Lower Saxony, on the hottest day of the year so far. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Mohssen Assanimoghaddam
According to the DWD, the highest temperatures on record was 41.2 C, measured on July 25th 2019, in the cities of Duisburg and Tönisvorst in North Rhine-Westphalia. On July 20th last year, the Hamburg-Neuwiedenthal region of Hamburg recorded a temperature of 40.1C.
READ ALSO: Summer in Germany expected to be 'too warm again'
Due to the prevailing dry conditions, the DWD has raised the forest fire risk to high in many parts of Germany. Some regions, including Bavaria, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and North Rhine-Westphalia, have already experienced minor fires in fields and forests.
Storms and showers on Monday
Following the hot spell, storms and showers have been moving from western Lower Saxony across Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
The storms and heavy rain are expected to move south on Monday, hitting Berlin and Brandenburg around lunchtime and Bavaria by the afternoon.
On Tuesday, temperatures will climb up again in many parts of the country and the east and northeast will stay dry. The North Sea Area will continue to be cloudy and see some local thunderstorms.
Temperatures will range between 21C and 33C throughout the day, with the northwestern half of the country staying slightly cooler at between 21C and 29C.
