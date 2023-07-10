Germany swelters on hottest day of the year so far

The highest temperature in the country was recorded in the Waghäusel-Kirrlach region of Baden-Württemberg, where the mercury hit the 38C mark.

The town of Kitzingen in Bavaria saw temperatures reach a slightly lower but still sweltering 37.8C, and more exceptionally high temperatures were recorded in various parts of Baden-Württemberg, such as Mannheim (37.6C), Freiburg (36.2C), and Stuttgart (36.1C).

The German Weather Service (DWD) reported that other states also experienced remarkably high temperatures, including 36.6C in Frankfurt am Main, 35.9C in Cologne, and 35.1C Celsius in Weimar.

However, despite the extremely hot weather, temperatures still fell short of Germany's all-time heat records.

Holidaymakers relax on the beach in Schillig, Lower Saxony, on the hottest day of the year so far. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Mohssen Assanimoghaddam

According to the DWD, the highest temperatures on record was 41.2 C, measured on July 25th 2019, in the cities of Duisburg and Tönisvorst in North Rhine-Westphalia. On July 20th last year, the Hamburg-Neuwiedenthal region of Hamburg recorded a temperature of 40.1C.

Due to the prevailing dry conditions, the DWD has raised the forest fire risk to high in many parts of Germany. Some regions, including Bavaria, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and North Rhine-Westphalia, have already experienced minor fires in fields and forests.