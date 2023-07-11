Which cities in northern Germany could be connected by high-speed trains?

Advertisement

A new study published by Deutsche Bahn and European partner railroads has proposed a new "Metropolitan Network" for rail services throughout Europe.

Deutsche Bahn commissioned the study to simulate the achievability of the EU’s sustainable transport targets for 2030 and 2050.

The study includes a travel demand model which predicts the natural growth of transport demand resulting from changes in population and prosperity and assesses the impact of reduced travel times within a better-connected high-speed rail (HSR) network.

Within the study, several new high-speed lines have been proposed for northern Germany.

Most notably, a new rail link connecting Hamburg to Copenhagen via the Fehmarn Belt Tunnel is expected to be completed by 2030. This infrastructure project, which is currently under construction, will facilitate train travel at maximum speeds of 200 kilometres per hour. This would reduce to the travel time from five hours to less than two.

The study also highlights the potential for other high-speed routes in northern Germany; a brand new high-speed network is projected to emerge by 2030, enabling speeds of up to 300 km/h and offering other connections to Denmark running through Hanover, Hamburg, Kiel, and Aalborg. Currently, the maximum speed allowed on this section of railroad in Schleswig-Holstein is 160 kilometres per hour.

The study's map of European rail transport envisaged by 2050. Source: Deutsche Bahn

The study's map also reveals other proposed high-speed lines in northern Germany, such as between Schwerin and Rostock, Rostock and Berlin, Bremerhaven and Bremen to Hannover, and Bremen to Oldenburg to Groningen, with the ultimate destination being Amsterdam.

Considering the scope of the proposed developments, including the construction of the Fehmarn Belt Tunnel, realising these ambitious plans would involve large investments, likely amounting to billions of euros.

In Germany alone, the new network would cover 4649 kilometres and across Europe, around 21,000 kilometres of rail network would have to be newly built or expanded.

Southern and Eastern Europe would stand to benefit in particular, as numerous new lines would need to be built there.

In response to the study, Deutsche Bahn's board member for long-distance passenger transport said that a "tripling of high-speed traffic in Europe is possible," and that if the infrastructure was put in place to achieve this "millions of people on the continent will benefit from attractive connections and shorter travel times".