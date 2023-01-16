Berlin to get new night train service to Stockholm

SJ, Sweden’s national rail company only just launched its night train between Stockholm and Hamburg in September, but an extension is already in the works.

As of March 31st, SJ will extend that EuroNight sleeper train service to Berlin.

The nightly service will leave the German capital’s central station at 6:37 pm and then call in at Hamburg’s central station for a 10:01 pm departure—before arriving in the Swedish capital at 9:55 am the next morning.

Travellers have slightly earlier departure and arrival times on the way back. Leaving Stockholm at 5:34 pm, SJ’s EuroNight will stop at Hamburg’s central station at the bright and early time of 6:01 am the next morning before arriving in Berlin at 9:00 am.

Swedish Rail's upcoming EuroNight route between Stockholm and Berlin

Image: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-infografik GmbH/dpa-Themendienst | dpa-infografik GmbH

The sleeper train cars come with couchette cabins with six bunks, standard sleeper cabins with two bunks and a wash basin, and even a deluxe room with a double bed and private ensuite shower and WC.

SJ includes breakfast boxes in the price of sleeper cabins and the first tickets are going on sale in February, according to train blogger “The Man in Seat 61,” although this may be subject to change.

The new Stockholm sleeper service marks the latest in a rush of new options for overnight trains from Germany. Austria’s national rail company has recently added several night services from southern German cities like Stuttgart and Munich.

EuroNight has recently started up a service from Prague to Zurich with a stop in Leipzig.

Finally, European Sleeper is slated to kick off its night route between Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin in May.

