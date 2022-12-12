Read news from:
Frosty roads and ‘icy rain’: Cold spell continues in Germany

Germany is slated to see below freezing temperatures until at least the end of the week, said meteorologists from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Monday.

Published: 12 December 2022 10:45 CET
Light snowfall has transformed the city of Magdeburg into a wintry landscape.
Light snowfall has transformed the city of Magdeburg into a wintry landscape. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stephan Schulz

The new week is getting off to an icy start in Germany. In the early morning hours on Monday, the mercury had dipped to -8C in Hanover, -6C in Bremen and -5C degrees in Passau.

“It has become cold. And cold it will remain for some time,” DWD meteorologist Felix Dietzsch said on Monday in a statement. “Through a northern current, polar cold air has flowed into Germany and will stay with us in the coming week.” 

With the exception of the coasts and low-lying areas in western Germany, where temperatures hovered at around 0C in the morning, Dietsch said most of the country was seeing frost. He urged drivers to stay especially cautious on slippery roads.

Dense fog is also coating many areas, especially in the west and southwest, with visibility of less than 150 meters. Over the weekend, wintry road conditions already led to accidents: in Zwickau, Saxony, two cars collided, leaving four people injured, according to a police spokeswoman.

A gritting vehicle from the winter road clearance service drives on highway 9 in Saxony and spreads salt on the roadway.

A gritting vehicle from the winter road clearance service drives on highway 9 in Saxony and spreads salt on the roadway. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jan Woitas

Throughout the day on Monday, Germany is slated to see 1 to 5 centimetres of fresh snow stretching eastern Bavaria across the eastern low mountain range to eastern Western Pomerania. 

In areas at a higher altitude, such as the Ore and Zittau Mountains, even up to 10 centimetres could accumulate by Monday afternoon. 

According to the forecast, there will be widespread light to moderate permafrost during the day, said Dietzch. 

Icy rain, also known as sleet, is expected to hit several regions of Germany, including Berlin, by Wednesday. The southern half of Germany in general is slated to see non-stop rain during the day.

In some regions, the rain could turn to snow, especially the area stretching from the Allgäu to southern Upper Bavaria, Dietzsch said.

Skiers hit the slopes again

Over the weekend, those who were not afraid of the cold could enjoy the pleasant sides of the winter weather – be it on the slopes or at a Christmas market.

Skiers did not just race to the famous Alps, but also some low mountain ranges. The first of four lifts opened at Sonnenberg in the Upper Harz Mountains. 

“We were surprised how many people have already taken up the offer and are very satisfied,” operator Oliver Schmidt told DPA. 

Meanwhile, in the Thuringian Forest, cross-country ski trails opened for the first time this season. Tobogganers also took advantage of the wintry weather in many places.

By the end of November, Germany had logged the warmest year on record, with many speculating that winter sports would be difficult to pursue if the pattern stretched into December.

“All in all, this is the right weather for a festive Christmas season – and also for a visit to the Christmas market,” wrote DWD in its Monday report. “Because when it’s cold outside, the Glühwein tastes just a little bit better.”

Winter freeze to strike Germany as mercury dips to ‘minus 20’

The cold is truly setting in this weekend as German meteorologists predict temperatures could slip as low as -20C.

Published: 9 December 2022 10:35 CET
Updated: 9 December 2022 15:05 CET
December has already brought a dusting of snow to several regions of Germany, but it seems the mercury could slip even lower for the second week of Advent with icy spells and bone-chilling temperatures.

According to n-tv meteorologist Björn Alexander, several regions of the country could see heavy snowfall of between 10 and 20cm this weekend – even in the flatlands. 

Friday is likely to start off chilly, with cold winds and lows of -2C, while Saturday will bring a heavy helping of snow, especially in the northern and eastern regions.

The combination of cold air and snow could even cause “lows of minus 10 to minus 20 degrees” in the coming nights, the meteorologist reports. 

Alexander warns drivers and cyclists that the freezing temperatures could result in slippery and icy roads in the coming days.

But there’s good news for winter sports enthusiasts, as the lower mountain ranges in the eastern states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia are now well-covered in snow – making the region ideal for a skiing or snowboarding trip. 

What’s causing the icy spell? 

Weather experts have cited what’s known as a “polar vortex” – or high-speed, rotating winds that encircle the polar regions – as the main culprit behind the current blast of cold.

Normally, the vortex protects Germany from bitterly cold Arctic winds. But meteorologists say the vortex is currently unstable and has split into two cold centres.

That means that freezing Arctic winds are able to reach the continent through the resulting gap. 

According to experts, the current cold spell could last until the middle of December. 

