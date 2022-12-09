Winter freeze to strike Germany as mercury dips to ‘minus 20’

December has already brought a dusting of snow to several regions of Germany, but it seems the mercury could slip even lower for the second week of Advent with icy spells and bone-chilling temperatures.

According to n-tv meteorologist Björn Alexander, several regions of the country could see heavy snowfall of between 10 and 20cm this weekend – even in the flatlands.

Friday is likely to start off chilly, with cold winds and lows of -2C, while Saturday will bring a heavy helping of snow, especially in the northern and eastern regions.

The combination of cold air and snow could even cause “lows of minus 10 to minus 20 degrees” in the coming nights, the meteorologist reports.

Alexander warns drivers and cyclists that the freezing temperatures could result in slippery and icy roads in the coming days.

But there’s good news for winter sports enthusiasts, as the lower mountain ranges in the eastern states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia are now well-covered in snow – making the region ideal for a skiing or snowboarding trip.

What’s causing the icy spell?

Weather experts have cited what’s known as a “polar vortex” – or high-speed, rotating winds that encircle the polar regions – as the main culprit behind the current blast of cold.

Normally, the vortex protects Germany from bitterly cold Arctic winds. But meteorologists say the vortex is currently unstable and has split into two cold centres.

That means that freezing Arctic winds are able to reach the continent through the resulting gap.

According to experts, the current cold spell could last until the middle of December.

