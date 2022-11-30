For members
DISCOVER GERMANY
9 things to know if you’re visiting Germany in December
From Christmas markets to local holidays, here's what you need to know when visiting Germany this December.
Published: 30 November 2022 09:37 CET
People crowd around the Christmas market in Mainz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hannes Albert
For members
DISCOVER GERMANY
8 unmissable events in Germany this December
From the world's biggest advent calendar to a parade of monsters - here are Germany's must-visit events for December 2022.
Published: 29 November 2022 09:22 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments