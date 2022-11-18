For members
COST OF LIVING
What students in Germany should know about the €200 energy payout
At a cabinet meeting on Friday, German ministers waved through plans to offer a €200 lump sum to support students and trainees with higher energy bills. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 18 November 2022 16:40 CET
Students sit in a lecture at Hanover University. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte
MONEY
EXPLAINED: 10 ways to save money on your groceries in Germany
With inflation at its highest level in 70 years, consumers in Germany are really feeling the pinch, particularly in the supermarket. Here are some simple tips on how you can save money on your grocery shopping.
Published: 14 November 2022 17:13 CET
