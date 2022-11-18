Read news from:
LISTEN: Saving money at supermarkets, Bürgergeld and are Germans up for the World Cup?

This week we talk about price rises and how to save money at German supermarkets, why the proposed unemployment benefits overhaul is controversial, the German reaction to the World Cup in Qatar, and the stages of learning German.

Published: 18 November 2022 09:06 CET
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett as well as Germany sports correspondent for AFP, Dan Wighton.

We start off by talking about a regional holiday in the eastern state of Saxony.

We then move onto breaking down how rising consumer prices are affecting daily life in Germany, particularly at the supermarket, and talk about why the inflation rate of around 10 percent actually feels a lot higher. 

Sarah shares some tips on how to save money when shopping, and the team reveal their favourite supermarket (please let us know your German supermarket of choice in the comments below!) 

We talk about why the German government’s plans to overhaul unemployment benefits with a new system called Bürgergeld – or citizens’ allowance’ – have hit a massive hurdle. 

We have an update on the Covid situation in Germany, and look at why rules are beginning to change in some places. 

Next we talk about the German reaction to the FIFA World Cup being hosted in Qatar. Germany sports correspondent Dan Wighton, who is covering the event, talks about boycotts by some German bars, how fans are feeling and gives us the lowdown on how the German team or Die Mannschaft – is looking ahead of the competition. 

Lastly we talk about the stages of learning German that foreigners go through, and share what the results of a new survey tell us about how well Germans speak English. 

We hope you’re enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast. Please let us know if you found it helpful or if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected]. And don’t forget to share it, leave a comment or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Danke!

LISTEN: Munich rents, the €49 ticket and what was life like in East Germany?

This week we talk about the significance of November 9th in German history, why a Munich landlord is being punished for offering low rent prices, the new Deutschlandticket, cost of living demonstrations and what life was like in East Germany.

Published: 11 November 2022 09:00 CET
Updated: 13 November 2022 09:04 CET
In the latest episode of Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as historian and author Katja Hoyer

The team starts off by talking about why November 9th is known as the “day of fate” in German history. 

Then we hear the story of a Munich landlord who has received a fine from the tax office for charging too little for rent. 

Imogen talks about her experience of living in Munich and how the city’s rental market has changed over the years. The panelists also talk about rent developments across Germany, and why it’s difficult for tenants to challenge illegally high rents. 

After the federal government and states finally reached an agreement on funding for the €49 public transport card, we discuss what it means for people in Germany and when it’s likely to be rolled out. 

We also look at Berlin’s extended public transport offer and €9 ticket for certain groups. 

The team then discuss various demonstrations that have been happening across Germany in response to the rising cost of living as well as the government’s energy policies and other factors. We also hear more details about the situation in eastern Germany and why there are Monday demonstrations. 

We then hear from German history expert Katja Hoyer about how East Germans experienced the turbulent time after the Berlin Wall came down 33 years ago this week, and what life was like in East Germany during the separation between East and West.  

Lastly, the team discuss how Germans mark St Martin’s Day, before talking about the start of carnival season and the rivalry between Cologne and Düsseldorf. 

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

We hope you’re enjoying the Germany in Focus podcast! Please let us know if you found it helpful or if you have any feedback by emailing [email protected]. And don’t forget to share it, leave a comment or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Danke!

