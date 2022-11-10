Read news from:
Flu season makes a comeback in Germany

For two seasons, the flu wave in Germany remained largely absent - but for the past few weeks higher-than-usual case numbers have been reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Published: 10 November 2022 10:36 CET
Woman with cold
More people are getting sick in Germany this year than in the previous two years. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

The flu wave began in the week ending October 30th, according to the weekly report on acute respiratory diseases which RKI released Wednesday evening.

More than 2,100 cases of influenza have been reported so far this week – and a total of around 8,330 since the start of the season in October. A particularly large number of reports came from Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the report. 

A total of 13 outbreaks with at least five cases were also reported, most of them at schools and Kitas.

The report examined samples from people with acute respiratory illnesses, looking for various pathogens, such as rhinoviruses, Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19) and influenza. 

A “flu wave” is said to have begun when influenza viruses are detected in every fifth patient sample, wrote the RKI. 

“During the last few months, significantly more incidents of influenza were submitted to the RKI than in the pre-pandemic seasons around this time,” the report continued. 

This is probably due, in part, to the recommendation since the start of the pandemic that people with respiratory symptoms should also be tested for influenza viruses, wrote the RKI.

Unusually early start

According to the RKI, the annual flu wave in the years before coronavirus usually began in January and lasted three to four months. 

In the past two seasons, however, the pandemic and the measures taken against it had a major impact on the spread of influenza viruses: in the winter of 2020 and 2021, there was no flu wave worldwide, as is typically the case, stated the RKI. 

Many people could be experiencing ‘catch-up’ effects and getting sick now. Photo: Getty Images

And between 2021 and 2022, there was no wave on the usual scale in Germany either, with reporting figures only picking up somewhat after the Easter vacations and thus very late by the RKI’s definition.

Whether there could now be a severe wave is difficult to predict, wrote the RKI. 

However, it is “conceivable” that the population is susceptible to the pathogens to an increased extent or in an increased proportion of the population, the RKI website states. 

Other experts in Germany have said they expected there to be so-called catch-up effects. That means that those who have not had a real flu for a while could now be due again.

Who is most likely to get the flu?

Adults usually only get the flu every few years anyway, the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, Carsten Watzl, recently told DPA.

“What is colloquially referred to as the flu is usually just a cold,” Watzl explained. “With influenza, you can lie flat for a week.” 

He said it’s likely that more younger children than usual are without immune protection after the past two winters of low flu occurrence – when it is also likely they missed their first flu infections.

In this group, however, the illness is usually not severe, he added.

According to the RKI, the number of infections during a flu epidemic is estimated at five to 20 percent of the population, which corresponds to about four to 16 million people in Germany. 

In other words, not every infected person falls ill. “The number of deaths can vary greatly in individual flu waves, from several hundred to more than 25,000 in the 2017/18 season,” the RKI noted. 

Flu vaccines are recommended in Germany for people over 60, pregnant women, the chronically ill, retirement and nursing home residents, and people at increased occupational risk, among others.

HEALTH

When, where and how can I get the flu shot in Germany?

Seasonal flu vaccines, Covid boosters, and the monkeypox vaccine are recommended for risk groups in Germany as it gets colder. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 18 October 2022 16:46 CEST
When, where and how can I get the flu shot in Germany?

Flu cases are way up in Germany this year – back to over 22,000 nationwide so far, and those are just the laboratory-confirmed ones. With many Covid-19 restrictions also having slowed the spread of flu in 2020 and 2021, German doctors are particularly encouraging at-risk groups to get this year’s flu vaccine.

Who?

In principle, anyone in Germany can speak to their doctor and get the flu vaccine. However, it is recommended particularly for certain at-risk groups.

According to the German Robert Kock Institute (RKI), which advises the government on viruses, these groups include:

  • anyone over the age of 60
  • pregnant women from their second trimester
  • people with chronic underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis, or various heart conditions
  • People who live or work in care homes
  • Medical personnel
  • People who work in areas with particularly high amounts of traffic. These could include schools or Kitas, for example
  • People who live with or care for someone from one of these groups

When?

Flu season’s peak is normally expected in January. That’s why doctors advise you to have your protection in place before then. So the best time to get vaccinated for the flu is between October and December.

With the vaccine taking about 10-14 days to kick in, doctors advise making sure you have the shot by mid-December, so that when the season peaks in January, your body is prepared to fight off the virus if you come in contact with it.

Where?

The easiest place to get a flu vaccine is at your doctor’s office. However, some health authorities run public vaccination campaigns, depending on your federal state. Some workplaces may also administer flu shots on site once a year.

For the first time this season though, pharmacies in Germany will be able to administer a flu shot to any adult with statutory health insurance. Check with your local pharmacy to see if they do it.

Can I get the flu shot at the same time as my Covid-19 booster shot?

In most cases, there are no restrictions on getting the flu shot and a Covid booster at the same time. Most flu vaccines given in Germany are inactivated viruses, which can be administered simultaneously with a flu shot. You don’t have to wait between getting one shot and getting the other.

If giving it you at the same time, your doctor will likely use both arms – one for each vaccine.

What about Monkeypox?

Germany has now seen its total number of reported monkeypox cases hit 3,656—with around half of all cases being reported in Berlin. With more and more people getting vaccinated though, the seven-day average of new infections has slowed from a peak of 71 per day in mid-July to less than one a day in October.

That’s far less than the US rate of 105 a day or even Spain at just over four a day.

The vast majority of cases worldwide and in Germany have been detected in gay and bisexual men, whom German health authorities are still advising to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Other risk groups include people who work in certain laboratories where they might become exposed, and people who have already potentially been exposed.

Someone who suspects they’ve been in contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox is advised to get a vaccine shot within four days.

