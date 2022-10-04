For members
Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Germany
It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling a bit under the weather, here are the German words you'll need and some tips on what to do.
Published: 4 October 2022 12:57 CEST
Medicines and a fever thermometer lie on a bedside table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Maurizio Gambarini
How German dialects are battling back against ‘Hochdeutsch’
Hochdeutsch (standard German) is what's taught in schools, and what you hear on mainstream TV. But a huge variety of dialects are alive and thriving - especially in Bavaria - says Augsburg local Nic Houghton.
Published: 28 September 2022 17:06 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 16:55 CEST
