Why are medicines in Germany only available in pharmacies?
Over the counter medicines like paracetamol are not usually available to buy in German drugstores or supermarkets. We spoke to an expert to find out why there are strict rules on the sale of some medical products - and why they seem pricier than other countries.
Published: 20 June 2022 17:01 CEST
View of a shelf with medicines against coughs and colds in a pharmacy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch
EXPLAINED: How Germany wants to contain the monkeypox virus
Health experts recently raised the alarm about cases of a rare virus in Europe. Here's what Germany is doing to limit the spread of monkeypox and what to do if you suspect you have it.
Published: 24 May 2022 17:11 CEST
Updated: 29 May 2022 09:15 CEST
