Living in Germany: Highs and lows of language learning, migrating birds and German love affair with cars

From the struggles (and triumphs) foreigners face in mastering the German language, to if Germans truly live up to their car loving reputation, The Local has an overview of the latest on life in the Bundesrepublik.

Published: 7 November 2022 11:40 CET
A German dictionary stands on a shelf.
A German dictionary stands on a shelf. How do you feel about learning the language? Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Oliver Berg

The many ups and downs of learning German 

When foreigners arrive fresh-faced in Germany, they are often filled with dreams of speaking German fluently within a matter of months. But then the reality kicks in: there’s no denying that German is a tricky language to pick up. It takes a lot of work to learn the grammar and to feel confident when chatting in Deutsch with the locals.

It’s no surprise that one of our most-read stories this week was Sarah Magill’s article on the seven stages of learning German that foreigners go through.

Our readers related to the ups and downs involved in trying to get to grips with long words that German presents us with like Haftpflichtversicherung (liability insurance) and even Rechtsschutzversicherungsgesellschaften (insurance companies). Yet through all the frustration, there is always a breakthrough moment when something seems to click.

It may take years but don’t give up – keep immersing yourself in the language and keep speaking German even if someone replies in English. And the last stage – acceptance – is an important one. It doesn’t matter if your articles are wrong or if you get mixed up with the word order. Keep going and accept that learning a language is a life-long project. 

Tweet of the week

Many of our readers will be familiar with the hurdles and hoops you often have to jump through to get into the German labour market. And that’s not to mention the bureaucracy…

Where is this?

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

This breathtaking picture of migrating geese was snapped at a lake in the Drömling nature reserve in Saxony-Anhalt. Birds tend to spend the autumn resting in Drömling before flying south for the winter, and this year their long migration has just begun. 

Did you know?

From major manufacturers like BMW and Volkswagen to the world-famous Autobahn, it’s clear that Germany is a country that loves its cars. But it may surprise you to know that the Bundesrepublik is by no means at the top of the ranks in Europe when it comes to car ownership.

In a ranking of motor vehicles per capita in the EU, Germany actually ends up somewhere in the lower-middle, with a total of 14 member states – including France, Portugal, Italy and Finland – boasting more cars, vans and freight vehicles per person. (In case you’re interested, the Italian micro-state of San Marino topped this particular chart.) 

Of course, that’s not to say that the German love affair with driving is entirely a myth. A recent study found that the average German spends a whopping €233 per month on their Auto, which adds up to almost €2,800 per year, compared to just €33 per month on buses and trains. And when you look at the number of motor vehicles in total, rather than just per capita, there are a good 52 million of them in Germany.

The seemingly unshakeable bond between Germans and their cars has become the subject of heated debate recently as the government tries to encourage people to switch to more climate-friendly options. Some argue that people have become far too attached to convenience and need to make lifestyle changes, while others say the transport network in Germany just isn’t good enough to support this.

We look at some of the most recent controversies and debates around transport in Germany – including the battle to pedestrianise one of Berlin’s busiest streets – in our most recent episode of Germany in Focus. If you haven’t listened to the podcast yet, be sure to check it out.

Living in Germany: Legalising cannabis, German calamari and Reformation Day in the GDR

From the history behind a public holiday which several German states are enjoying on Monday, to an 'only in Germany' cuisine, we break down the latest on life in the Bundesrepublik.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:21 CET
Legalised cannabis is on its way… 

Unless you’ve been hitting the ganja (or Bubatz) pretty hard lately, it won’t have escaped your attention that Germany is planning to legalise weed in the near future. 

This week, the cabinet set out some key points for the legal cannabis market – so we now have a better idea of what that might look like. In short, people could soon be able to purchase and carry somewhere between 20g and 30g of cannabis from special licensed shops and pharmacies.

These will have to be a certain distance away from schools and youth clubs, and vendors won’t be allowed to advertise their products. And for those who are more green-fingered, it will also be legal to grow up to three of your own Bubatz plants at home. 

One slight surprise is that proposals for a maximum limit on THC appear to have been shelved. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC (which is, ironically enough, a word that is impossible to say while stoned) is the main psychoactive ingredient in weed products – otherwise known as the stuff that creates the ‘high’. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had initially floated a 15 percent maximum THC content, but the cabinet now says capping it could give an edge to the black market. Instead, only products sold to 18-21 year olds will have restricted THC.

The next step in the process is to try and get the all-clear from the European Union – which may not be as easy as it sounds. But if all goes well, we could see legal weed in Germany as soon as 2024. What do you think of the decision to legalise cannabis – is it a good idea? Drop us an email and let us know your thoughts. 

Tweet of the week

Fans of Mediterranean food will no doubt be horrified by this German take on calamari, but we say it takes creativity to fashion a squid dish out of pork. Now we just need to settle the matter of whether this could technically be described as “surf and turf”…

Photo of the Week

Ein Waschbär und eine Krähe begutachten im Gehege im Erlebnis-Zoo Hannover einige Tage vor Halloween zwei ausgeschnitzte Kürbisse. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

We love this adorable snap of a raccoon and a crow hanging out at Hannover Zoo a few days before Halloween – and we’re also impressed with their pumpkin-carving skills. But you don’t have to go to a zoo to see Waschbären (raccoons) in Deutschland.

These cute critters are native to North America, but were brought over “for the enrichment of the local animal population” in 1934. These days, you can spot them almost everywhere in Germany – especially in the former East.

Did you know?

Halloween is just around the corner, but as you may know, a far more traditional celebration takes place in Germany on the same day.

Reformation Day marks the date that the German theologian Martin Luther famously nailed his 95 Theses to the door of a church in Wittenberg. His objections to contemporary corruption in the church rapidly spread around Germany and ultimately kickstarted the Reformation. To commemorate this pivotal moment in history, celebrations have been held on October 31st in Germany since the 17th century. 

Surprisingly enough, Reformation Day was one of the few religious holidays that was kept in place in the GDR. The public holiday was enshrined in law in the Soviet Occupation Zone in 1946, and continued in many parts of the GDR until it was eventually ditched in 1967 following the introduction of the five-day working week.

In 1990, the final government in East Germany reintroduced the public holiday, and these days it’s still celebrated in many of the eastern states, including Brandenburg, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia. In the West, meanwhile, people in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein will also be treated to a three-day weekend.

