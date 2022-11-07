For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Highs and lows of language learning, migrating birds and German love affair with cars
From the struggles (and triumphs) foreigners face in mastering the German language, to if Germans truly live up to their car loving reputation, The Local has an overview of the latest on life in the Bundesrepublik.
Published: 7 November 2022 11:40 CET
A German dictionary stands on a shelf. How do you feel about learning the language? Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Oliver Berg
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Legalising cannabis, German calamari and Reformation Day in the GDR
From the history behind a public holiday which several German states are enjoying on Monday, to an 'only in Germany' cuisine, we break down the latest on life in the Bundesrepublik.
Published: 31 October 2022 10:21 CET
