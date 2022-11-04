LISTEN: Germany’s complicated relationship with cars, and how dual citizenship law could work

In the latest episode of Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as Anna Baatz, who is part of the Autofrei Berlin campaign group, which is calling for a referendum on reducing the number of cars in a large part of the capital.

We talk about the unusually warm October, why it’s so mild and what the effects on the energy crisis are.

The podcast team also discuss what kind of support Germany is offering tenants who are struggling in the cost of living crisis – and look at why some renters in Germany are seeing massive rent hikes.

Aaron then shares an important update on how Germany’s citizenship changes are likely to look, including how people in future will be able to get fast-track German citizenship.

The panelists dig into a row about part of Berlin’s Friedrichstraße being car-free (or not), and talk about the wider debate on mobility in Germany. And no chat about cars in Germany would be complete without talking about speeding on the Autobahn.

Lastly, Rachel, Imogen and Aaron share some of the events they recommend in Germany this month. And yes, you may indeed find Aaron listening to Mariah Carey and drinking Glühwein at a Weihnachtsmarkt near you soon.

