LISTEN: Germany’s complicated relationship with cars, and how dual citizenship law could work

This week we talk about Berlin's 'car free' debate and the German love of driving fast, as well details of the plans to change dual citizenships laws, unusually warm weather, support for tenants in the cost of living crisis and November events.

Published: 4 November 2022 09:06 CET
Updated: 4 November 2022 10:27 CET
In the latest episode of Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by regular panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as Anna Baatz, who is part of the Autofrei Berlin campaign group, which is calling for a referendum on reducing the number of cars in a large part of the capital. 

We talk about the unusually warm October, why it’s so mild and what the effects on the energy crisis are. 

The podcast team also discuss what kind of support Germany is offering tenants who are struggling in the cost of living crisis – and look at why some renters in Germany are seeing massive rent hikes. 

Aaron then shares an important update on how Germany’s citizenship changes are likely to look, including how people in future will be able to get fast-track German citizenship. 

The panelists dig into a row about part of Berlin’s Friedrichstraße being car-free (or not), and talk about the wider debate on mobility in Germany. And no chat about cars in Germany would be complete without talking about speeding on the Autobahn. 

Lastly, Rachel, Imogen and Aaron share some of the events they recommend in Germany this month. And yes, you may indeed find Aaron listening to Mariah Carey and drinking Glühwein at a Weihnachtsmarkt near you soon. 

LISTEN: Creepy castles, a looming recession, and Germany’s childcare crisis

In the latest episode we talk about why Germany is being warned against too much involvement with China, the childcare crisis, how a recession will affect people in Germany and we'll hear about some haunted houses.

Published: 28 October 2022 10:11 CEST
Updated: 29 October 2022 09:18 CEST
In the newest episode of our podcast Germany in Focus, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett as well as culture and history expert Mike Stuchbery. 

We start off by talking about some public holidays and other celebrations in Germany before we dig into one of the biggest news stories of the week – Germany’s relationship with China and fears over repeating the mistakes of Russia. We discuss why Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sparked a fierce debate in the coalition government over his stance on business deals with China. 

We then look into why it’s so hard for families in Germany to find childcare spots at Kitas, where the shortfall of childcare spaces is worst and what parents can consider if they are struggling with this issue. 

Next, we get into the mood for Halloween by talking to history buff Mike Stuchbery about some haunted places in Germany, from the Marienberg Fortress to the Frauenkirche in Munich.

Germany is known for being one of the most powerful economies in the world, but there are warnings that a recession is looming. We look at what that could mean for people living here and how they should prepare. 

We also talk about language trends, with a focus on the words that Germany’s youth are using. 

