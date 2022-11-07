Read news from:
Germany sees ‘highest fuel prices on record’ in 2022

Drivers in Germany have paid more at the pump than ever before this year, according to data from motorists' association ADAC. Here's what you need to know about the soaring prices - and when they could change.

Published: 7 November 2022 13:24 CET
Fuel prices in Hamburg
Prices for diesel and petrol on display at a petrol station in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

What’s going on?

Drivers in Germany have had a record-breaking year this year – and not in a good way. Skyrocketing fuel prices have seen 2022 take the top spot as the most expensive year to ever refill your tank, according to data compiled by motorists’ association ADAC. 

Even if petrol and diesel were to be given away for free until the end of year, 2022 would still remain the priciest year on record. And if prices at the pump remain roughly the same as they are now, the previous record for fuel prices will be completely “pulverised”, ADAC revealed. 

In 2012 – the previous most expensive year on record – E10 cost an annual average of €1.589 per litre, while diesel was €1.478. This year, there has not yet been a single day on which either type of fuel was cheaper on a national level. 

For E10, the annual average price is estimated to be around €1.88 per litre – around 29 cents higher than the average in 2012. For diesel, with an expected current annual average of €1.98 per litre, 2012’s average prices would be exceeded by about 50 cents.  

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices reached a dizzying peak of €2.30 per litre of diesel and €2.20 per litre of petrol. The prices have since dampened slightly and were much lower over summer due the government’s three-month cap on energy taxes. 

However, even billion-euro tax cuts haven’t been enough to compensate for the huge spike in prices on the energy markets. 

How is this affecting people’s budgets?

How expensive the higher tank prices will be for consumers depends on their vehicle type and driving behaviour.

Based on the ADAC’s projections for 2022 as a whole, as well as typical vehicle types and mileages, motorists would have had to pay hundreds of euros more this year than any time in the previous decade. 

For a diesel vehicle with an annual mileage of around 20,000 kilometres and a consumption of six litres per 100 kilometres, the costs will rise by around €860 per year, according to the ADAC forecasts. Petrol-driven cars generally cover shorter distances, but consume more.

Assuming a mileage of 10,500 kilometres per year and a consumption of 7.5 litres per 100 kilometres, the additional costs would be around €360.

To compensate for the price hikes, drivers appear to be making a switch to the slightly cheaper E10 petrol. In the first seven months of the year, the share of vehicles running on E10 was 22.8 percent, compared to only 15.8 percent over the same period in 2021.

According to the ADAC, making the switch shouldn’t be harmful to most petrol cars. 

“Almost all petrol engines can tolerate it, unless they are vintage cars,” ADAC’s Christian Laberer told DPA. “The price difference is usually five to six cents. Nevertheless, many more people still fill up with normal Super than E10.”

Will the prices go down again next year?

With the outlook for the energy market still uncertain, ADAC doesn’t expect prices to drop significantly in the near future.

“There is a danger that the high prices will become entrenched in the market for a longer period of time,” Laberer explained. 

However, there could be some good news on the horizon for petrol car owners, he added.

That’s because petrol stations are once again competing for customers by lowering their prices slightly, which means petrol prices are far more closely linked to the actual price of oil than they have been at any point since the start of the Ukraine war. 

Fuel prices on display in Potsdam

Fuel prices on display in Potsdam, Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Soeren Stache

For diesel, however, the outlook is much less rosy. According to Laberer, industry has partially responded to the energy crisis by replacing gas with diesel, which has driven up demand, and demand for the very similar heating oil is also rising again.

“But this does not justify how much the current prices are inflated,” Laberer emphasised.

Is the government doing anything to help?

Following the fuel tax cut over summer, another bit of tax relief should be coming for drivers in the coming months. 

Back in spring, the government agreed to increase the so-called commuters’ allowance for the 2022 tax year, meaning people who drive to their place of work should be able to write off even more from their taxes. 

Currently, the tax office recognises a flat-rate commuting allowance of 30 cents per working day for each kilometre of one-way travel. From the 21st kilometre onwards, the allowance goes up to 35 cents per kilometre. For 2022’s tax return, the traffic light coalition has increased the flat rate for long-distance commuters – i.e. for those who have to travel 21 or more kilometres to work – to 38 cents per kilometre.

Early next year, the traffic-light coalition also wants to launch a new transport ticket to ensure more affordable mobility for people in Germany. The so-called Deutschlandticket will cost €49 per month and can be used on local and regional transport anywhere in Germany. 

Nevertheless, ADAC says the government needs to do more to support drivers and is calling for another rise in the commuters’ allowance – this time for short-distance as well as long-distance commuters.

This Monday, the Bundestag finance committee is due to discuss proposed changes to the 2022 tax law, including the plans to increase the long-distance commuters’ allowance to 38 cents per kilometre. 

“The draft of the annual tax law should be supplemented in the Bundestag deliberations with an increased commuting allowance from the first kilometre,” said ADAC transport president Gerhard Hillebrand. “Not only have the energy costs in transport risen massively, but the prices for new and used vehicles have also gone up as well.”

That means commuters are particularly affected by rising costs and must be supported even more than before, he added. 

How Berlin Friedrichstraße ended up at the centre of the car-free debate

One of Berlin's most iconic streets has become embroiled in a fierce debate over the future of mobility in Germany after a decision to block part of the road off to cars was challenged in court. Here's the latest on what's happening.

Published: 4 November 2022 11:31 CET
What’s going on?

In August 2020, the Berlin Senate launched a traffic trial on one of the busiest streets in the city. A section of Berlin Friedrichstraße, which stretches from the north to the south of the city centre, was cordoned off to cars and other motorised vehicles. Pop-up cycle paths, which had become popular during the pandemic, were placed in the centre of the street to create a cyclists’ highway. 

As a bridge between Kreuzberg in the south and the northern part of Mitte, Friedrichstraße is a major thoroughfare for traffic passing through the city. With numerous shops and attractions dotted along it – including Checkpoint Charlie and Unter den Linden – it’s also a hotspot for tourists. Before part of the street was pedestrianised, it was awash with motorists at almost all hours of the day and night. 

READ ALSO: E-cars and sleeper trains: How Germany’s new government will reform transport

Initially, banning cars from the section of the street between Französische Straße and Leipziger Straße was pitched as an experiment that would run until October 2021. However, when the SPD, Greens and Left Party were re-elected to the Berlin Senate in September 2021, the parties agreed to prolong the car-free zone and develop plans to turn Friedrichstraße into a green, pedestrian-friendly promenade. Since then, the signage redirecting cars and the cycle lanes along Friedrichstraße have simply remained in place. 

For many Berliners, this appears to have been a popular decision. A survey conducted in May this year found that 82 percent of respondents wanted Friedrichstraße to remain car-free, while around half of respondents said the lack of cars was a major incentive to visit the area. 

Sounds great – so what went wrong?

While the car-free stretch of Friedrichstraße has garnered a lot of public support, not everyone was in favour of it. In 2022, local businesspeople founded a campaign group titled “Rettet die Friedrichstraße” (“Save Friedrichstraße”) calling for motor vehicles to once again be given access to the street.

“What is considered a success by politicians and is to be extended to other sections of the street, is declared a failure by medium-sized companies, traders, hotels, restaurants and residents,” the campaign group wrote on their website.

“Store closures, declining sales, lack of visitors, standstill, wasteland, the appearance of a permanent construction site and Berlin’s most embarrassing new bicycle race track – none of this increases the quality of stay in this Mitte area or turns the street into a promenade.”

As well as circulating a petition, one local shop owner involved in the campaign challenged the road closures in Berlin’s Administrative Court. 

On October 24th, the challenge was upheld and the Senate was given two weeks to clear away the traffic signs and cycle lanes. 

READ ALSO: Will Germany’s motorists and cyclists ever learn to live with each other?

Why did the court make that decision?

As is often the case in Germany, the decision was largely based on whether the Senate had followed the correct procedures for changing the traffic regulations along Friedrichstraße.

In order to extend the new rules beyond the duration of the trial, senators require a solid legal basis to do so, the court explained.

According to German traffic law, local governments can choose to reorganise the flow of traffic to make an area more pleasant and improve the quality of life for residents. However, this is an arduous process that involves formulating a full concept for how the new traffic system will work and obtaining the relevant road traffic orders from the borough council (in this case, Mitte). 

Car-free section of Berlin Friedrichstraße

A handful of cyclists in the car-free section of Friedrichstraße. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

Apparently, the Senate is currently working towards this as an end-goal – but the process hasn’t yet been completed.

Until it has, blocking access to cars can only be justified for road safety reasons, the court explained. 

That means that there’s currently no adequate legal basis for Friedrichstraße remaining pedestrianised, the court added. 

How has the Senate responded?

In the immediate aftermath of the court ruling, Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) declared that the decision would be respected and cars would return to Friedrichstraße within a matter of weeks.

Her statement was met with an impatient response from Transport Senator Bettina Jarasch (Greens), who told RBB: “I’m not sure Franziska Giffey understood exactly what this ruling was about.”

According to Jarasch, the court had simply taken issue with the amount of time that had elapsed between the end of the traffic trial and the official closure of the road to motor vehicles. 

Jarasch said she had queried the borough of Mitte on how quickly a road traffic order for the pedestrianisation of Friedrichstraße could be obtained, along with another order that would turn the adjacent Charlottenstraße into a cycle lane. 

After a week of open disagreement between the SPD-and Green-led factions of Berlin’s government, Giffey finally spoke out to say that the Senate would reach a unified stance by November 8th, with Jarasch taking a leading role in crafting a response to the court decision. 

So, are cars set for a comeback in Berlin Friedrichstraße? 

That largely hinges on what the Senate decides to do next. One option – apparently favoured by Jarasch – is to appeal the decision in the High Administrative Court. 

However, one issue with this approach is that the ruling could be upheld in an even higher court than the previous one, strengthening the case against the car-free zone on Friedrichstraße. 

Despite the challenges, the Transport Senator continues to sound a bullish note, stating that “nothing has changed” about the Senate’s plans to create a green, car-free promenade in the centre of Berlin. 

Jarasch now wants to redirect cyclists away from the car-free section of the street in order to make it a safer and calmer environment for pedestrians. Under her latest proposals, the cycle lanes will be moved to Charlottenstraße – a street that runs parallel to Friedrichstraße. That would free up space on the street for shoppers, tourists and diners. 

What does this tell us about Germany’s transition towards green transport?

When Germany’s traffic-light coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP entered government last December, the so-called Verkehrswende (transport or mobility transition) was one of their central goals.

Projects like the €9 ticket and its successor – the €49 Deutschlandticket – have been a cornerstone of their strategy to encourage people to use more public transport and leave their cars at home. 

But the debate over Friedrichstraße shows just how tricky the transition will be. 

READ ALSO: ‘Deutschlandticket’: What you need to know about Germany’s new €49 ticket

Traffic jam on a Berlin motorway

A traffic jam on the motorway in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

For one, this stretch of the capital is incredibly well-connected to the public transport network, with numerous S- and U-Bahn stations within spitting distance (and along the street itself). 

When transferring the right-of-way from drivers towards pedestrians and cyclists is controversial here, the challenges could be far greater in cities and towns that are much less well-served by buses and trains. 

The story of Friedrichstraße also highlights the fact that many of Germany’s traffic laws stem from a pre-Verkehrswende age. The rights of drivers to access the city are very much enshrined in law, meaning that exceptional circumstances (like significant safety problems) are needed to rapidly change or remove these rights.

If these laws stay the same, councils in other cities may also face delays when they try to make big changes to traffic rules in order to make their cities greener. 

