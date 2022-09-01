German petrol costs rise sharply after tax cut ends

According to an early morning study, prices at many gas stations were significantly higher than in the same period on Wednesday.
E10 premium petrol cost more than €2 per litre at a majority of the gas stations surveyed by DPA between 6 and 6.30am. The day before, the prices had not risen above the €2 mark.
Diesel had already climbed above €2 per litre at the majority of gas stations on Wednesday.
And on Thursday, the price of diesel was now well above €2.10 at a majority of fuel hubs. In some cases, diesel cost more than €2.30 per litre.
DPA looked at nearly 400 gas stations in Munich, Berlin and Hamburg early on Thursday morning.
From June 1st until the end of August, energy taxes on fuel in Germany were reduced to the EU minimums. Alongside the €9 ticket for public transport users, the measure was intended to offer relief from the soaring cost of mobility following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz ‘s government cut the duty on fuel by about 35 cents per litre for petrol, and about 17 cents for diesel.
Prices had already begun to rise in the last two weeks in the run up to the offer ending.
However, as gas station operators have also purchased fuel at the lower tax rate, they could initially continue to sell petrol and diesel stocks at a slightly cheaper rate.
Meanwhile, some politicians are calling for the fuel tax cut in Germany to continue.
Bavaria leader Markus Söder, of the opposition CSU, said in a tweet that the fuel discount “must be continued, because fuel prices are rising enormously again”.
He added: “France and Italy are extending their fuel discounts. Why not Berlin? Help is needed quickly, because rural areas and commuters in particular rely on cars.”
