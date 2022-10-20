For members
REVEALED: The key traffic violations and fines to know about in Germany
Every country has its own unique way of keeping drivers in check, and Germany is no exception. Here are the main traffic violations foreigners should know about - and the penalties for breaking the rules.
Published: 20 October 2022 17:24 CEST
A sign for a "Park and Ride" carpark in Potsdam, Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Kalaene
EXPLAINED: The rules for riding an e-scooter in Germany
The popularity of electric scooters in Germany has exploded in the last few years, but many people still aren't sure what the rules for driving them are. We break them down.
Published: 13 September 2022 14:52 CEST
Updated: 18 September 2022 05:51 CEST
