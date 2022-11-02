Read news from:
Germany plans to cap energy prices from start of 2023

Germany on Wednesday put the finishing touches on an energy price cap, the cornerstone of a massive €200 billion package to shield households and businesses from rising costs.

Published: 2 November 2022 13:52 CET
Updated: 2 November 2022 16:08 CET
A Berlin woman sets her heating in October. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH | Annette Riedl

“Immediate help is on its way!” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Twitter, who
has ploughed ahead with plans despite criticisms from European partners.

The major energy market intervention is deemed necessary to support consumers at a time when Europe’s largest economy is drifting towards recession and inflation has shot past 10 percent.

The plan will see the price for a percentage of household and businesses’ typical consumption capped at lower-than-market prices, according to a position paper from the government.

For gas, 25,000 larger businesses, as well as almost 2,000 hospitals and
schools will benefit from the cap as soon as January 1 next year, under the plans.

Households and smaller businesses meanwhile could have to wait until March 1st at the latest for the price brake to come into force.

Policymakers will “seek” to apply the relief retroactively from February 2023.

A similar price cap will also apply to electricity from the start of the new year in January, with the measures set to last through to the end of April 2024.

December help

While the cap for smaller consumers will only come into force later, the government will pick up the bill for household heating in December.

For households the price of a kilowatt-hour of gas will be capped at 12 cents for up to 80 percent of their typical usage.

The same unit of gas currently costs billpayers 18.6 cents, according to the price comparison site Check 24.

All in all, the support measures could save a single-person household with a typical gas consumption of 5,000 kWh around 264 euros over a year, the site estimates.

The partial price cap was designed to maintain “incentives to save energy” despite lowering prices for consumers, according to the government paper.

Scholz will meet with state premiers later Wednesday to finalise the details of the plan.

Ahead of the meeting, some regional leaders pressed the federal government to apply the gas cap for households sooner.

“People need reliable protection from the higher costs, especially in the cold months of January and February, when they use heating intensively,”

Hendrik Wuest, the regional leader of North Rhine-Westphalia, told Der Spiegel
magazine.

European discontent

Germany, long reliant on Moscow for energy imports, has been hit hard by the sharp rise in prices since the invasion of Ukraine and the cut to supplies.

Despite the Germany economy eking out 0.3-percent growth between July and
September, most analysts still expect the country to slip into recession as
the high costs of energy drags on production.

Businesses that have been crying for support from the government welcomed
the plans.

The price cap measures should “create a bit of security and at the same time ease worries”, the BDI industrial lobby said Monday ahead of the final agreement.

Berlin’s massive go-it-alone plan to shield its economy has ruffled feathers among European partners who would have preferred a common solution.

They feared that more highly indebted EU countries could not afford the outlay made by Germany, while the plan could affect their own energy costs.

Germany’s energy price shield will be partly financed through new borrowing through an economic stabilisation fund created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Berlin also intends to fund the cap by skimming off part of the bumper profits made by energy companies as prices have risen.

Lower household gas prices in Germany could come into effect ‘starting in February’

To deal with spiralling energy costs, a gas price cap could come into effect as early as February, according to a new draft proposal to be discussed on Wednesday.

Published: 2 November 2022 11:16 CET
The German government in October announced a €200 billion relief package to help support private households and companies with skyrocketing energy prices. 

As part of the plans, a gas price cap is set to come into force in Germany in the spring of 2023, limiting the amount that people pay to use gas.

But now the government wants to partially close a “winter gap” until the planned gas price brake for households takes effect. The new plan, set to go in effect March 1st, would “provide retroactive relief as of February 1st,” according to a federal government paper released Tuesday.

As part of the €200 billion package, the government is set to provide assistance to pay private gas bills as of December.

How much will gas prices be capped?

According to the draft proposal, all consumers will receive a capped gas price of twelve cents per kilowatt hour for 80 percent of their current consumption by March at the latest. The normal contract price will apply to anything above that. 

A gas price brake is also planned for industry, starting in January. These large consumers are to receive a guaranteed price of seven cents per kilowatt hour net for 70 percent of their previous consumption volume, which will then have taxes and levies added on.

The industrial gas price brake is to apply to about 25,000 companies and 1,900 hospitals.

Electricity price brake starting in January?

Starting at the beginning of 2023, an electricity price brake is also set to take effect. As with the gas price brake, a basic quota of 80 percent of the previous consumption is to be made available for households for a gross price of 40 cents per kilowatt hour. 

According to the comparison portal Verivox, the nationwide electricity price currently averages 48.16 cents per kilowatt hour.

Industrial companies are also set to be included in the electricity price break, receiving a guaranteed net price of 13 cents per kilowatt hour for a basic electricity quota of 70 percent of historical consumption.

If passed, the new proposal would also provide €12 billion for a “hardship scheme”. It is to take effect where, despite the electricity and gas price brake, the burdens “cannot be compensated by those affected,” the paper stated. 

Up to €8 billion of this is to go to hospitals and care facilities alone, which are particularly affected by energy costs.

