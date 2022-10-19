Read news from:
How Germany is planning to cap electricity prices

After announcing plans for a gas price cap to tide struggling households through winter, Germany's Economics Ministry has drafted proposals for an additional cap on electricity bills.

Published: 19 October 2022 16:28 CEST
An adapter with multiple plug sockets
An adapter with multiple plug sockets. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Households in Germany concerned about rising electricity bills could soon get some clarity on the relief they can expect.

In an 18-page plan released on Wednesday, the Economics Ministry laid the groundwork for a cap on electricity prices that would be implemented alongside the forthcoming gas price cap. 

The government is currently working “at full speed on the national implementation of the European regulation” on corresponding emergency measures, the ministry announced. 

“The ideas for the German electricity price brake envisage that consumers will be provided with a discounted basic quota,” it said. This would mean that, much like the planned gas price cap, households would be given a basic allowance of discounted electricity. Usage that exceeds this limit would then be subject to the much higher market prices. 

A household’s annual consumption from previous years is likely to be used to determine how much electricity could be offered at the capped price. 

Alongside a huge rise in the cost of fossil fuels, electricity prices have also soared in recent months. This is largely to do with a peculiarity of the electricity market, where gas-fired power plants partially determine the cost of electricity. That means that many households could see their electricity bills double this year. 

At the same time, many producers aren’t facing an equivalent rise in costs. Renewable energies, nuclear and lignite power plants produce comparatively cheaply and thus currently guarantee extremely high revenues on the electricity exchanges – otherwise known as windfall profits.

The EU Commission has therefore introduced a framework for a levy on excess electricity profits, but at Germany’s insistence, member states have been given a lot of leeway on how to implement this.

Under the draft plans obtained by Handelsblatt, the new price break would “partially decouple the electricity price from the gas price on electricity bills”.

The relief on electricity for households and businesses should also be “consistent with the implementation of the gas price brake”, the ministry explained. 

According to Handelsblatt, the Economics Ministry is considering introducing profit levies for renewable energies, mine gas power plants, waste power plants, nuclear power plants, lignite power plants and power plants that burn oil. To do this, the ministry would calculate the costs of each producer and put a “safety margin” in place to ensure that the businesses aren’t disadvantaged by any miscalculations. 

Profits in excess of this would then be taxed at 90 percent.

However, the ministry is also waiting to hear the advice of the gas price commission on how best to proceed with a price cap and windfall profit tax. 

“As far as possible and reasonable” there will be a “uniform implementation of gas and electricity price brakes”, the draft explained. According to the paper, the cabinet is due to vote on the measures on November 18th. 

MONEY

Consumers in Germany face rising electricity costs in 2023

Rising energy costs are already a huge headache for households in Germany. But with increasing grid fees from next year, electricity bills are set to get even steeper.

Published: 19 October 2022 09:54 CEST
Consumers in Germany should prepare for price rises when it comes to electricity, according to the comparison portal Verivox.

That’s because network usage fees are to rise by an average of 20.4 percent nationwide in the coming year – more than ever before, Verivox said after evaluating initial data. 

Grid fees are made up of costs for the major transmission lines of electricity and for local distribution networks. According to industry figures, the share of grid fees in the electricity price for household customers will average around 20 percent in 2022, but can vary greatly from region to region.

As part of the third relief package, the German government intends to stabilise the fees charged to households and industry for using the major transmission networks with a subsidy of just under €13 billion, but details still remain unclear. Meanwhile, the Verivox survey reportedly focuses on charges for local, smaller distribution networks, which affect households more than industry in percentage terms.

The largest increase in fees will be seen by consumers in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, with a rise of 52 percent, according to Verivox. That could correspond to an annual additional burden of €208 per year on average.

In Brandenburg the current net fees are set to rise, according to data, by around 48 percent (plus €182), in Berlin around 30 percent (plus €79). The burden would be lowest in Bremen (plus 4 percent), Thuringia (9 percent) and Baden-Württemberg (10 percent).

“The energy crisis is also having an impact on network charges,” said Thorsten Storck, energy expert at Verivox. 

“Due to the exploding wholesale market prices, the costs for grid losses in electricity transport have also increased significantly. In addition, upstream transmission grid fees will rise in the coming year.”

Over the past 15 years, the fees have risen by 68 percent. “For consumers, this means further increases in electricity prices,” Storck said.

According to Verivox calculations, a family of three currently pays about €2,153 per year for 4000 kilowatt hours of electricity. With rising network fees, the costs increase according to initial data to €2,227.

Storck called for the German government to bring in an electricity price cap as soon as possible. 

The coalition government, made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, has said it is planning to dampen grid fees by skimming off high windfall profits from electricity producers to fund a price cap. 

“The state must urgently bring in the already announced electricity price brake in order to relieve households in the energy crisis further,” said Storck.

