How renters in Germany could get help with rising heating costs

Germany’s Expert Commission on Gas and Heat has proposed six months of protection against eviction for tenants who can’t pay their energy bills because of rising prices.

Published: 1 November 2022 10:58 CET
An apartment building in the Hannover region.
An apartment building in the Hannover region. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

On Monday, the Expert Commission on Gas and Heat set up by the German government presented its latest proposals for easing the burden of rising energy prices on companies and private households.

The proposals aim to compensate for rising energy bills and to bridge the gap until the planned introduction of the gas price brake next spring. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, energy and consumer prices have spiralled in Germany, with energy bills more than doubling in some cases.

The commission, which includes experts from trade unions, academia and the Bundestag, already put forward a slew of proposals in its interim report a few weeks ago.

These recommendations included a one-off payment for gas and district heating customers in December and a gas price brake from March, as well as a separate gas price brake for large industrial companies from January.

Protection for tenants

The main proposal in the commission’s new report is for tenants who can’t pay their energy bills because of rising prices to have six months’ protection against termination of their rental contracts.

The report states that: “At least half a year’s time must be given to tenant households to settle their energy debts.”

Struggling tenant households should also get assistance from debt counselling services. The report proposes that this measure should remain in place at least until the German government’s “housing benefit plus” is paid out next year.

Landlords who have to make advance payments on behalf of their tenants will also get support in the form of interest-free liquidity assistance. 

Which other measures for consumers are being proposed?

The report also proposes a so-called ’emergency aid fund’ to support households with lower and medium incomes that are struggling to cope with rising energy costs. 

What constitutes hardship for the purpose of this financial aid will be left up to the federal government to decide.

The experts also propose that financial aid should be subject to taxation for those earning over €72,000 annually and that consumers who make significant energy savings should be rewarded with a bonus.

At the press conference following the report’s publication, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the commission had “made very good proposals” and that the German government will now “work through” them.

Vocabulary

Protection against termination – (der) Kündigungsschutz

Emergency relief – (die) Soforthilfe

Debts – (die) Schulden

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany

Swedish electric car battery specialist Northvolt could postpone building a factory in northern Germany due to the energy crisis and enticing subsidies in the United States, its boss said Saturday.

Published: 29 October 2022 14:39 CEST
The project “could be postponed,” Peter Carlsson told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.

The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. The factory was expected to open in 2025 and have an annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours — enough to supply around one million cars per year.

But it was also to consume up to two terawatt hours per year.

“With current electricity prices, we see the profitability of energy-intense projects in Germany threatened,” Carlsson said.

Germany used to depend on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies before the invasion of Ukraine in February, and has since had to find supplies elsewhere at much higher prices, pushing up electricity bills.

The United States was also providing an attractive incentive, Carlsson said, after the US Senate in August approved a clean energy and climate bill that includes a $7,500 tax credit for every American who buys an electric vehicle from a North American factory that installs US-made electric batteries.

Brussels has said this would deeply disadvantage non-US companies that source their batteries elsewhere.

“We are now at a point where we can give priority to expansion in the United States over Europe,” Carlsson said, estimating that producing batteries could cost 30 to 40 percent less there.

“The United States could become the most interesting place in the world to make battery cells,” he added, calling on the European Union to “counter the American financial incentives.”

