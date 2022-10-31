Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Legalising cannabis, German calamari and Reformation Day in the GDR

From the history behind a public holiday which several German states are enjoying on Monday, to an 'only in Germany' cuisine, we break down the latest on life in the Bundesrepublik.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:21 CET
Living in Germany: Legalising cannabis, German calamari and Reformation Day in the GDR
A statue in Eisenach, Thuringia pays tribute to Martin Luther. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt

Legalised cannabis is on its way… 

Unless you’ve been hitting the ganja (or Bubatz) pretty hard lately, it won’t have escaped your attention that Germany is planning to legalise weed in the near future. 

This week, the cabinet set out some key points for the legal cannabis market – so we now have a better idea of what that might look like. In short, people could soon be able to purchase and carry somewhere between 20g and 30g of cannabis from special licensed shops and pharmacies.

These will have to be a certain distance away from schools and youth clubs, and vendors won’t be allowed to advertise their products. And for those who are more green-fingered, it will also be legal to grow up to three of your own Bubatz plants at home. 

One slight surprise is that proposals for a maximum limit on THC appear to have been shelved. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC (which is, ironically enough, a word that is impossible to say while stoned) is the main psychoactive ingredient in weed products – otherwise known as the stuff that creates the ‘high’. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had initially floated a 15 percent maximum THC content, but the cabinet now says capping it could give an edge to the black market. Instead, only products sold to 18-21 year olds will have restricted THC.

The next step in the process is to try and get the all-clear from the European Union – which may not be as easy as it sounds. But if all goes well, we could see legal weed in Germany as soon as 2024. What do you think of the decision to legalise cannabis – is it a good idea? Drop us an email and let us know your thoughts. 

Tweet of the week

Fans of Mediterranean food will no doubt be horrified by this German take on calamari, but we say it takes creativity to fashion a squid dish out of pork. Now we just need to settle the matter of whether this could technically be described as “surf and turf”…

Photo of the Week

Ein Waschbär und eine Krähe begutachten im Gehege im Erlebnis-Zoo Hannover einige Tage vor Halloween zwei ausgeschnitzte Kürbisse. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

We love this adorable snap of a raccoon and a crow hanging out at Hannover Zoo a few days before Halloween – and we’re also impressed with their pumpkin-carving skills. But you don’t have to go to a zoo to see Waschbären (raccoons) in Deutschland.

These cute critters are native to North America, but were brought over “for the enrichment of the local animal population” in 1934. These days, you can spot them almost everywhere in Germany – especially in the former East.

Did you know?

Halloween is just around the corner, but as you may know, a far more traditional celebration takes place in Germany on the same day.

Reformation Day marks the date that the German theologian Martin Luther famously nailed his 95 Theses to the door of a church in Wittenberg. His objections to contemporary corruption in the church rapidly spread around Germany and ultimately kickstarted the Reformation. To commemorate this pivotal moment in history, celebrations have been held on October 31st in Germany since the 17th century. 

Surprisingly enough, Reformation Day was one of the few religious holidays that was kept in place in the GDR. The public holiday was enshrined in law in the Soviet Occupation Zone in 1946, and continued in many parts of the GDR until it was eventually ditched in 1967 following the introduction of the five-day working week.

In 1990, the final government in East Germany reintroduced the public holiday, and these days it’s still celebrated in many of the eastern states, including Brandenburg, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia. In the West, meanwhile, people in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein will also be treated to a three-day weekend.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN GERMANY

REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Germans and Germany

Ever wondered what the world is asking about Germany and the Germans? We looked at Google’s most searched results to find out – and help clear some of these queries up.

Published: 6 December 2021 16:35 CET
Updated: 17 July 2022 06:56 CEST
Oktoberfest
Hasan Salihamidzic, the sports director of FC Bayern, arrives with his wife at Oktoberfest in full traditional dress. Photo: picture alliance/dpa |

According to popular searches, Germany is the go-to place for good coffee and bread (although only if you like the hard kind) and the place to avoid if what you’re looking for is good food, good internet connection and low taxes. Of course, this is subjective; some people will travel long stretches to get a fresh, hot pretzel or a juicy Bratwurst, while others will take a hard pass.

When it comes to the question on the bad Internet – there is some truth to this. Germany is known for being behind other rich nations when it comes to connectivity. And from personal experience, the internet connection can seem a little medieval. The incoming German coalition government has, however, vowed to improve internet connectivity as part of their plans to modernise the country.

There are also frequent questions on learning the German language, and people pointing out that it is hard and complicated. This is probably due to the long compound words and its extensive grammar rules, however, as both English and German are Germanic languages with similar words in common, it’s not impossible to learn as an English-speaker.

Here’s a look at some of those questions…

Why is German called Deutsch? Whereas ‘German’ comes from the Latin, ‘Deutsch’ instead derives itself from the Indo-European root “þeudō”, meaning “people”. This slowly became “Deutsch” as we know it today. It can be a bit confusing to English-speakers, who are right to think it sounds a little more like “Dutch”, however the two languages do have the same roots which may explain it.

And why is Germany so boring? Again, probably a generalisation, especially given that Germany has a landmass of over 350,000 km² with areas ranging from high rise, industrial cities to traditional old town villages and even mountain ranges, so you’re sure to find a place that doesn’t bore you to tears.

Perhaps it is a question that comes from the stereotype that Germans are obsessed with being strict about rules, organised and analytical. Or that they have no sense of humour – all of these things being not the most exciting traits. 

Either way, from my experience I can confirm that, even though there is truth to German society enjoying order and rules, the vast majority of people are not boring, and I’m sure if you come to Germany you’ll meet many interesting, funny and exciting people. 

READ ALSO: 12 mistakes foreigners make when moving to Germany

When it comes to the German weather, most people assume a cold and cloudy climate, however this isn’t entirely true. While the autumn and winter, especially in the north, come with grey skies and sub-zero temperatures, Germany can have some beautiful summers, with temperatures frequently rising above 30C in some places.

Unsurprisingly, the power and wealth of the German nation is mentioned – Germany is the largest economy in Europe after all, with a GDP of 3.8 trillion dollars. This could be due to strong industry sectors in the country, including vehicle constructions (I was a little surprised to find no questions posed on German cars), chemical and electrical industry and engineering. There are also many strong economic cities in Germany, most notably Munich, Frankfurt am Main and Hamburg.

READ ALSO: Eight unique words and phrases that tell us something about Germany

Smart and tall?

Why are Germans so tall? They are indeed taller than many other nations, with the average German measuring a good 172.87cm (or 5 feet 8.06 inches), however this may be a question better posed to the Dutch, who make up the tallest people in the world.

Why are Germans so smart? While this is again a generalisation – as individuals have different levels of intelligence in all countries – this question may stem from Germany’s free higher education system or their seemingly efficient work ethic. Plus there does seem to be some scientific research behind this question, with a study done in 2006 finding that Germans had the highest IQ in Europe.

So, while many of the questions posed about Germany and Germans on Google stem from stereotypes, we can confirm that some aren’t entirely made up. If you’re looking to debunk some frequently asked questions about France and the French, check out this article by our sister site HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS