LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Legalising cannabis, German calamari and Reformation Day in the GDR
From the history behind a public holiday which several German states are enjoying on Monday, to an 'only in Germany' cuisine, we break down the latest on life in the Bundesrepublik.
Published: 31 October 2022 10:21 CET
A statue in Eisenach, Thuringia pays tribute to Martin Luther. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt
REVEALED: The most commonly asked questions about Germans and Germany
Ever wondered what the world is asking about Germany and the Germans? We looked at Google’s most searched results to find out – and help clear some of these queries up.
Published: 6 December 2021 16:35 CET
Updated: 17 July 2022 06:56 CEST
Hasan Salihamidzic, the sports director of FC Bayern, arrives with his wife at Oktoberfest in full traditional dress. Photo: picture alliance/dpa |
