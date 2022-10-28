Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Bubatz

You might be able to pick up some of this from a German pharmacy or ‘coffee shop’ in the next few years, with the government having recently agreed plans to legalise cannabis.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:51 CEST
German word of the day: Bubatz
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

What does it mean and how do you say it?

Bubatz is German slang for cannabis or marijuana. Germans use Bubatz much the same as English speakers would use any number of slang terms – weed, pot, reefer, dope, ganja, Mary Jane – you get the idea.

How do you use it or where might you see it?

You would normally use Bubatz in an informal conversational where you’re fine using slang. If you need to use a more ‘proper’ term, you can simply go for Cannabis – yes, it’s the same.

That said, one key politician has used it on Twitter. Finance Minister and liberal Free Democrat leader Christian Lindner made cannabis legalisation a key part of the FDP platform for the 2021 federal elections. In September, he tweeted: ‘Weed soon legal?’ before announcing that Germany would see a draft law on legalisation early in 2023. Germany’s coalition government has since agreed to the basics of a legalisation plan.

Bubatz is a noun that has no plural and der Bubatz can be used to imply either singular or plural. To ‘smoke up’ also has its own slang where cannabis is concerned. Rather than saying ‘smoke’ or rauchen, you can use kiffen.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: Germany sets out plans for cannabis legalisation

Use it like this:

Wenn Bubatz legal in Deutschland wird, kiffen alle anstatt zu saufen. 

If pot becomes legal in Germany, everyone will smoke weed instead of drinking.

Ich glaube, Bubatz wird bis 2024 in Deutschland legalisiert. 

I think weed will be legal in Germany by 2024. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Verzweiflung

If you're starting to lose all hope of mastering German, don't despair: we have just the word to describe your situation. And it may just help hone your language skills, too.

Published: 26 October 2022 17:23 CEST
German word of the day: Verzweiflung

Why do I need to know Verzweiflung?

Because this powerful and versatile word can be used to describe a range of strong emotions – and it also tells you something about how the German language functions. If that’s not enough, it may also help you remember another useful German word that comes up on occasion. 

What does it mean? 

Die Verzweiflung (pronounced like this) means despair, desperation or exasperation. It can be used anytime you’re at the end of your tether: for example, if you’re in despair at the political situation in your country, or you’re faced with a seemingly unsolvable issue. On a slightly less extreme note, it’s occasionally used to describe a general feeling of frustration, but more often it denotes a strong emotion like distress or hopelessness.

As in English, you not only have (or feel) desperation, but can also do something out of desperation (aus Verzweiflung). If you really work at it, you may be able to invoke this emotion in someone else. If this happens, it’s described as bringing someone to desperation (zur Verzweiflung bringen), which basically means to exasperate someone. 

As you might imagine, the noun Verzweiflung can also be turned into an adjective to describe how you feel. If you’re verzweifelt, it means you’re desperate or in despair. 

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Schweigen

Where does it come from? 

If you look closely at the noun Verzweiflung or the adjective verzweifeln, you may be able to spot a familiar word in there. That’s right: verzweifeln is basically a combination of the “ver-” prefix and zweifeln, which means “to doubt”.

When you see “ver-” at the start of a German word, there are a few different ways it can impact its meaning. In some cases, it indicates a negation or giving something away, as in the verb verkaufen, which means to sell. In other cases, like verbessern (to improve), it indicates a change in state. In the worst-case scenario, it indicates something going wrong, like verlaufen, which changes laufen (to walk) to getting lost or losing your way.

Verzweiflung could be interpreted as an instance of the last meaning. Though doubts and uncertainty are perfectly normal, dealing with them the wrong way can lead to despair. 

Use it like this: 

Mein Therapeut hat mir geholfen, meine Verzweiflung zu überwinden.

My therapist helped me overcome my despair.

Seine ständigen Fragen hat mich zur Verzweiflung getrieben.

His constant questions drove me to exasperation. 

SHOW COMMENTS