Germany to seek G7 action to bring down energy prices

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he will seek to rally world leaders to take joint action to bring down energy prices when the Group of Seven of industrialised nations hold talks later on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 11:32 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) addresses participants at the 13th German Engineering Summit of the German Engineering Federation.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) addresses participants at the 13th German Engineering Summit of the German Engineering Federation. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Power prices have soared after Russia curtailed supplies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, triggering an acute crisis in Europe and beyond. Germany is particularly hard hit as it was heavily dependent on Russian supplies.

Scholz underlined that prices for fossil fuels must “come down to a sustainable level”, but that this “is not something that can be achieved with unilateral action from Germany or even from the entire European Union”.

“We must organise cooperation with those who are (consumers) and that is valid for Europe just like it is, for example, for Japan and Korea where prices on the market are much higher than they can bear,” said the chancellor in a speech at a machinery manufacturers’ congress.

“That’s why I have resolved to make mutual responsibility an issue in all international talks, and to make it an issue when we talk today, for example, within the framework of the G7, and to make it an issue in the European Union as well,” said Scholz.

“We need a negotiated process to get prices to fall back to a reasonable level,” he stressed.

The G7 includes energy exporters like the United States and Canada, whose fossil fuels are now being sought by importers like Germany. The US has stepped up its deliveries to Europe to help plug the energy gap left by Russia, but Germany last week accused it of charging too much. 

“Some countries, even friendly ones, are achieving astronomical prices in some cases,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper.

“The US turned to us when oil prices shot up, and as a result, national oil reserves were also tapped in Europe,” Habeck said. “I think such solidarity would also be good for curbing gas prices.”

The G7’s video conference is due to begin at 1200 GMT, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set to address the leaders following a barrage of missile strikes unleashed by Russia on Ukraine.

Germany could pay December bill for gas customers to help with rising costs

A commission set up to decide how Germany's gas price cap to relieve consumers of soaring prices will work has proposed a phased model that includes covering a monthly payment and capping energy prices.

Published: 10 October 2022 09:51 CEST
The government commission of experts thrashed out their proposals on the Gaspreisdeckel (gas price cap) during a marathon 35-hour-discussion over the weekend. 

They are proposing a two-stage solution to provide relief for gas customers in Germany struggling with rocketing prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported German media site Spiegel on Monday. 

The plans say the government should offer a one-off payment in the amount of a monthly bill this year, while subsidised prices are planned for the coming year for private customers and small and medium-sized businesses. 

According to the commission, the state would take over “the respective down payment” of all gas and district heating customers in a first step this December. 

Utility firms would waive the collection of the billing payment and be reimbursed that amount by the federal government by December 1st, under the proposals from the Expert Commission on Gas and Heat.

The experts said the aim is to “partially compensate” for the high billing payments expected in January and February 2023. It means the government would practically take over the contractual obligations from customers’ gas contracts for one month.

In the second stage, a so-called compensation model would be introduced starting in March. Under it, part of a gas bill would be paid at a subsidised price, with the rest paid at the higher gas price.

The commission said on Monday that it would propose a fixed price of 12 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential and commercial customers, with 80 percent of gas consumption to be subsidised. The remaining 20 percent would then have to be paid according to the market price.

There are also plans for an additional hardship fund for poorer households. 

For industry, a quota of 70 percent of kilowatt hours at a fixed price of 7 cents per kilowatt-hour is planned from January.

The package for residential, commercial and industrial gas customers would apply until spring 2024. 

The gas price cap is a central element of the German government’s latest energy crisis package worth €200 billion. However, the EU has raised concerns about Germany going it alone with the cap. 

Meanwhile, some commission members are concerned that there could be large windfall profits for distribution companies in compensating for the capped kilowatt hours. And in the case of aid to industry, there could be problems with EU state aid law, the commission said. The government would have to be mindful of these two points, experts urged.

The 21-member gas commission has met virtually three times in the past two weeks. This weekend, members, including representatives from industry, economics, consumer protection groups and unions, met at the Federal Ministry of Economics.

The proposals were presented to Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday morning.

“After about 35 hours of deliberations, the Expert Commission on Gas and Heat, appointed by the German government on September 23rd, 2022, successfully concluded its closed meeting,” a spokeswoman for Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), who had appointed the commission, announced in the early hours of Monday.

