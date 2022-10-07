Read news from:
Gas bills in Germany will remain high despite price cap, warns economist

Germany is planning to bring in a cap on the price of gas for consumers. But a leading economist has warned that energy prices will still remain high. What can we expect?

Published: 7 October 2022 10:23 CEST
A woman warms up with tea and a blanket in a German flat.
A woman warms up with tea and a blanket in a German flat. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ole Spata

The German government last week announced a €200 billion relief package to help support private households and companies with spiralling energy prices. 

As part of the plans, a gas price cap is set to come into force in Germany, limiting the amount that people pay to use gas amid rocketing prices. 

The details on how it will work are still being thrashed out. But chairwoman of the gas price commission, Veronika Grimm, has dampened expectations for how big an effect the cap will have on energy bills. 

“We will permanently end our dependence on Russia,” the economics professor at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe.

“So the gas price will remain significantly higher than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine due to higher liquid gas procurement prices – despite a gas price cap.” 

Grim suggested that the gas price cap could be in the form of a one-time payment to encourage people to continue using less gas. 

“It will be important to maintain a high savings incentive,” she said. “With a one-time payment, that would clearly be the case.

“You would have a much lower incentive to save if you lowered the price of gas by a certain percentage.”

On Thursday the Federal Network Agency warned that people in Germany are using too much gas.

“Gas consumption rose too sharply last week,” said Klaus Müller, head of the agency. 

He said gas usage among households and small firms was nearly 10 percent higher last week than the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021.

“The situation could become very serious if we do not significantly reduce our gas consumption,” said Müller.

Meanwhile, economist Grimm slammed the time pressure that the gas price commission panel was under. The commission is to present proposal to policymakers on how a gas price brake could work in the coming days. 

“The decision to convene such a body could have been made a few months ago; after all, the development in gas prices was foreseeable,” Grimm said.

German government pledges to subsidise rising electricity bills

For most electricity customers in Germany, grid fees are set to rise next year. But the government plans to inject €13 billion to ease the burden on consumers.

Published: 6 October 2022 10:22 CEST
German government pledges to subsidise rising electricity bills

The four major transmission system operators (TSOs) said the price of grid fees would be set at an average of 3.12 cents per kilowatt hour next year, slightly higher than the current average of 3.08 cents/kWh. For the first time, the cost will be at the same level across Germany.

Grid fees form part of the electricity bills paid by consumers, along with other taxes and production costs. The charges make up about 10 percent of private customer bills. 

Those who live in the area of the network operator Tennet, which supplies Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and parts of Hesse and Bavaria, can, however, expect a slight decrease in the network fee.

In the rest of the country, grid fees currently stand somewhere between 2.94 and 3.04 cents per kWh. The four TSOs – 50Hertz, Amprion, Transnet BW and Tennet – said the price increases were due to the higher costs needed for procuring energy, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The cost for transmission networks has more than tripled from €5 billion to €18 billion.

To ensure that grid fees for customers do not also more than triple, the German government has pledged to give a subsidy of €13 billion.

“We are now making sure that these cost increases are absorbed, thereby preventing an additional burden for industrial companies, small and medium-sized businesses and consumers,” said German Economic and Climate Minister Robert Habeck. “We will use almost €13 billion to keep costs down.”

He said this would be carried out in connection with the planned electricity price cap.

The coalition government, made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, is planning to dampen grid fees in the medium term by skimming off high windfall profits from electricity producers to fund a price cap. 

The money for the subsidy will also be covered by Germany’s Renewable Energy Act (EEG) funding. Electricity customers in Germany had to pay an EEG levy, aimed at boosting renewable energy, up until it was dropped earlier this year due to spiralling prices. 

The German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) called on the coalition to take action quickly and introduce subsidies.

“It is right that a state subsidy is planned for this exceptional situation,” said Kerstin Andreae of BDEW.

The significantly higher costs would otherwise lead to increased network fees that customers would have to pay, Andreae said. 

