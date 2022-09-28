German households see record hikes in heating costs

The price of heating with gas has gone up 70 percent so far, according to the Heizspiegel or ‘heat mirror’ report by consulting firm co2online, released Tuesday. Oil and wood heating went up 50 percent.

The report says, however, that almost all households in Germany still have room to cut back on energy and save more.

“Such an increase hasn’t been recorded since we first started publishing the Heizspeigel in 2005,” said co2online Managing Director Tania Loitz.

Assuming a 70 square metre apartment – and many families have larger ones – the Heizspiegel estimates it is now €550 more expensive annually to heat such a flat. It’s around €500 extra for a similar flat heated with oil and €310 for one heated with wood.

The prognosis going into this winter is even worse.

German price comparison website Check24 is estimating that the average family will be on the hook for more the €4,000 a year, up from just over €1,300 in 2021—unless the government comes in with a way to ease prices, or cap them.

However, the Heizspiegel also says 90 percent of households in the country haven’t taken advantage of their full savings potential, meaning most have room to save more.

“Most people misjudge their consumption and the impact even the smallest measures can have on cost,” said Loitz.

She recommends regular ventilation, keeping curtains closed at night, and to keep radiators clear, clean, and well-dusted.