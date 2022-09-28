Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

German households see record hikes in heating costs

Heating and electricity prices have risen significantly in Germany this year, according to a report.

Published: 28 September 2022 09:16 CEST
German households see record hikes in heating costs
A person adjusts the temperature on a heating system. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

The price of heating with gas has gone up 70 percent so far, according to the Heizspiegel or ‘heat mirror’ report by consulting firm co2online, released Tuesday. Oil and wood heating went up 50 percent.

The report says, however, that almost all households in Germany still have room to cut back on energy and save more.

“Such an increase hasn’t been recorded since we first started publishing the Heizspeigel in 2005,” said co2online Managing Director Tania Loitz.

Assuming a 70 square metre apartment – and many families have larger ones – the Heizspiegel estimates it is now €550 more expensive annually to heat such a flat. It’s around €500 extra for a similar flat heated with oil and €310 for one heated with wood.

The prognosis going into this winter is even worse.

German price comparison website Check24 is estimating that the average family will be on the hook for more the €4,000 a year, up from just over €1,300 in 2021—unless the government comes in with a way to ease prices, or cap them.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Will Germany set a gas price cap and how would it work?

However, the Heizspiegel also says 90 percent of households in the country haven’t taken advantage of their full savings potential, meaning most have room to save more.

“Most people misjudge their consumption and the impact even the smallest measures can have on cost,” said Loitz.

She recommends regular ventilation, keeping curtains closed at night, and to keep radiators clear, clean, and well-dusted.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

German consumer mood slumps further as inflation bites

German consumer confidence remains on a record downward slide as Europe's largest economy faces soaring inflation and an energy crisis heading into winter, a key survey published Wednesday showed.

Published: 28 September 2022 10:57 CEST
German consumer mood slumps further as inflation bites

Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus 42.5 points for October, hitting a record low for the fourth month in a row, following a revised September reading of minus 36.8 points.

“The currently very high inflation rates of almost eight percent are leading to large real income losses among consumers and thus to a significant reduction in purchasing power,” said GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl.

“Many households are currently being forced to spend significantly more on energy,” he added.

The leaders of Germany’s 16 states will meet on Wednesday to discuss additional relief measures to help tackle the energy crisis – but without Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

READ ALSO: German state leaders call for more support to help people with rising energy bills 

Inflation in Germany reached 7.9 percent in August, driven by soaring energy costs, with the pace expected to increase further by the end of the
year.

“Consumer morale will only recover noticeably and sustainably if inflation is reduced,” GfK said.

The dismal prediction for October was driven by a record low in income expectations for September.

Germany is expected to go into recession next year, according to the OECD, with Europe’s biggest economy shrinking by 0.7 percent.

Germany has seen a drastic reduction in supplies of Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine, causing an explosion in prices for the fuel.

SHOW COMMENTS