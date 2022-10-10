For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Falling in love with learning German, autumn colours and back to the DDR
In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at getting back into the swing of learning the language, an English-influenced German map, autumn colours and an interesting DDR museum.
Published: 10 October 2022 12:26 CEST
Beautiful autumn colours seen on a walk in Riedlingen, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Warnack
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Long-distance train boost, confusing kitchens and Hanover highlights
In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at plans to invest in the train network, the perplexing lack of kitchens in German flats, the arrival of Herbst and some cool things about Hanover.
Published: 26 September 2022 10:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments