Living in Germany: Falling in love with learning German, autumn colours and back to the DDR

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at getting back into the swing of learning the language, an English-influenced German map, autumn colours and an interesting DDR museum.

Published: 10 October 2022 12:26 CEST
Beautiful autumn colours seen on a walk in Riedlingen, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Warnack

Falling in love with learning German 

As many of you will be aware, learning a foreign language can be a love/hate experience. Sometimes it’s rewarding and you feel like a super-human for managing to communicate in another language. But often it’s frustrating when you can’t seem to get your point across in the way you’d like. When moving abroad to a country where you have to get to grips with (at least the basics) of another language, you can find yourself stuck in a rut. Or bogged down by bureaucratic vocabulary. We wrote recently about how to get back into the groove of learning German – whether it’s taking up a hobby in your German town or city, playing games, socialising or checking out a German film or TV show. Trying out some of these things is sure to spark your interest in learning new words or picking up grammar tips away from a classroom. What’s helped you fall in love with learning German? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Coming up on our Germany in Focus podcast, The Local team will be sharing some of the things that have helped us improve our language skills while living in Germany. In the latest episode of our podcast we discuss Covid rules and how the German government is preparing for a winter wave, the minimum wage increase, energy changes  and some cool German festivals. You can listen HERE

Tweet of the week

Hambury and Barlen? This map from a Reddit user is a version of Germany with English-equivalent names. 

Where is this?

Autumn in Thuringia

Photo: DPA/Martin Schutt

Blue skies and the beginnings of autumn oranges and yellows could be seen clearly on Thursday at the Kammberg, a scenic viewpoint in the Thuringian Forest near Gräfenroda. After a cold start to autumn in Germany, there have been a few stunning days this week across the country. Let’s hope we can enjoy some calm weather in the coming days to get out and explore. 

Did you know?

For those interested in German history, there’s a way to travel back in time to the German Democratic Republic (GDR). A museum in Saxony has recreated a traditional East German Plattenbau apartment. From typical GDR furniture and crockery to small details like butter and beer in original packaging, it truly is 1983 in the DDR Museum Pirna, south east of Dresden. The museum’s specially built apartment opened in September and it is hoped that it will attract more visitors to the area. The items come from the collection of Roland Schmidt, who is the former head of the Auerbach housing cooperative. He said they were “German cultural assets” and he hopes the exhibition will help show young people how East Germans lived back then. Keep a look out for toys of the era and popular plush figures like Pittiplatsch, Schnatterinchen and Moppi on display in the children’s room.

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

Living in Germany: Long-distance train boost, confusing kitchens and Hanover highlights

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at plans to invest in the train network, the perplexing lack of kitchens in German flats, the arrival of Herbst and some cool things about Hanover.

Published: 26 September 2022 10:55 CEST
German long-distance travel set for modernisation programme

There are some really positive things about train travel in Germany, but there is definitely lots of room for improvement. So we were glad to report this week that Deutsche Bahn is planning a €19 billion modernisation programme. The operator says that an extra 450 high speed – or ICE – trains will be added to the country’s network in the coming years. CEO Richard Lutz said the aim is to invest in “the trains of the future”, and even unveiled new double-decker models that will include special office cabins and family areas. The aim is to encourage people to leave their car at home and take the train. Let’s hope that punctuality gets better along with the style of trains. And there is good news when it comes to local public transport: German transport ministers plan to thrash out a plan next month for a €9 ticket successor. Although details are thin on the ground at the moment, it is likely to cost €49 and will be valid on buses, trains and trams throughout local transport networks. 

READ ALSO: How did train travel in Germany get so bad?

Tweet of the week

We relate to English footballer Georgia Stanway, who plays for Bayern Munich, and her confusion about German flats being rented out without a kitchen.

Where is this?

Pumpkins being taken by boat.

Photo: DPA/ Patrick Pleul

You know it’s Herbst (autumn) in Germany when the pumpkins are out in force. This photo shows Harald Wenske steering a Spreewald barge fully loaded with pumpkins across the water. The 72-year-old also grows potatoes, horseradish and beets in addition to pumpkins on his farmland, which is surrounded by waterways. Now is the time when you’ll start to see Kürbis (pumpkin) on the menu everywhere. 

READ ALSO: 10 ways to enjoy autumn like a true German

Did you know?

Situated on the River Leine, Hanover is the capital of Lower Saxony, which has a state election coming up on October 9th. But did you know it is also home to the World of Kitchens museum (or das Küchen-Museum), the first of its kind in Europe? The museum houses a cafe and cooking school, and features dozens of real kitchen exhibits from different cultures and eras starting from the Middle Ages. Visits to the museum are only possible with pre-booked guided tours, but are well worth it for food and history lovers.  Either at the end of your tour or before, make sure to indulge in traditional German cake and coffee at the Museum’s Schloss Cafe. While in Hanover, you should also check out the Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen, the New Town Hall and Eilenriede Forest. 

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

